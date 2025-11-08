A brief financial discussion in the Turkish city of Adana turned into a shocking act of violence, fully captured by a surveillance camera inside a store, when the man "Şefki. Ş" shot his brother-in-law "Ahmad. K" and then relentlessly beat him with the butt of a shotgun in a scene that lasted for 5 continuous minutes.

The incident, which took place in the Yeşil Yurt neighborhood, began as a verbal altercation between the two men over a financial dispute, before Şefki lost his temper, grabbed the shotgun that was in the store, and fired a single shot that hit his brother-in-law's leg. He then continued to violently assault him while the victim lay on the ground bleeding and trying to protect his face with his hands.

According to what was reported by "Ekol TV," the perpetrator attempted to stop the bleeding after the assault by tying the victim's leg with a piece of cloth. He then tried to force him to hold the weapon to mislead the police and make them believe that the fingerprints belonged to him.

Police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports from witnesses, and the victim was transported to Adana State Hospital, where it was revealed that he had been shot in the knee. Authorities also found a Gold X A shotgun that was used in the attack.

Investigations revealed that neither of the two men was a stranger to the world of crime; the victim was involved in cases of assault, gambling, threats, and theft, while the accused had a record filled with charges of drug trafficking, harassment, and manslaughter.

In his statement to the police, Şefki. Ş said: "Ahmad is my brother's son-in-law, and he always asked for money. Last week, I gave him 5,000 lira, and today he came drunk and asked for more. When I refused, he attacked me, so I shot in self-defense."

The public prosecutor ordered his detention on charges of attempted murder, while the victim is still receiving treatment in the hospital, and his condition is stable so far.