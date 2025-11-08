تحوّل نقاش مالي عابر في مدينة أضنة التركية إلى حادثة عنف صادمة التُقطت تفاصيلها بالكامل بعدسة كاميرا مراقبة داخل أحد المتاجر، حين أطلق الرجل «شيفكي. ش» النار على صهره «أحمد. ك» ثم انهال عليه ضرباً بلا توقف مستخدماً مؤخرة بندقية صيد في مشهد استمر 5 دقائق متواصلة.

الواقعة التي شهدها حي يشيل يورت بدأت كمشادة كلامية بين الرجلين حول خلاف مالي، قبل أن يفقد شيفكي أعصابه ويمسك بالبندقية التي كانت في المحل ويطلق منها طلقة واحدة أصابت ساق صهره، ثم تابع الاعتداء عليه بعنف بينما كان الضحية ممدداً على الأرض ينزف ويحاول حماية وجهه بيديه.

ووفق ما نقلته قناة «إيكول تي في»، حاول الجاني وقف النزيف بعد نهاية الاعتداء بربط ساق الضحية بقطعة قماش، بعدها حاول إجباره على الإمساك بالسلاح لتضليل الشرطة وإيهامها بأن البصمات تعود إليه.

وهرعت فرق الشرطة والإسعاف إلى المكان بعد تلقي البلاغ من الشهود، ونُقل الضحية إلى مستشفى أضنة الحكومي حيث تبيّن أنه أُصيب بطلقة في الركبة، بينما عثرت السلطات على بندقية من طراز Gold X A استخدمت في الهجوم.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن كلاً من الرجلين ليس غريباً عن عالم الجريمة، فالضحية متورط في قضايا اعتداء ولعب قمار وتهديد وسرقة، في حين يحمل المتهم سجلاً مليئاً باتهامات الاتجار بالمخدرات والتحرش والقتل الخطأ.

وفي إفادته أمام الشرطة، قال شيفكي. ش: «أحمد هو صهر أخي، وكان يطلب المال دائماً. وفي الأسبوع الماضي أعطيته 5 آلاف ليرة، واليوم جاء مخموراً وطلب المزيد، وعندما رفضت، اعتدى عليّ، فأطلقت النار دفاعاً عن نفسي».

وأمرت النيابة العامة بحبسه احتياطياً بتهمة الشروع في القتل العمد، فيما لا يزال الضحية يتلقى العلاج في المستشفى، وحالته مستقرة حتى الآن.