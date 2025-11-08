In the final chapter of a horrific incident that shook Egyptian society, the Minya Criminal Court issued its death sentence today (Saturday) against the accused "Hagar A.", a 26-year-old woman, after convicting her of murdering her husband and their six children by poisoning them inside their home in the village of Delga, which is part of the Deir Mawas Center in Minya Governorate.

The court confirmed that the crime was committed deliberately and with premeditation, as the accused placed a toxic substance in the food she prepared for the family, resulting in the immediate deaths of all family members, in one of the most heinous crimes witnessed in the governorate in recent years.

According to investigations, the case began last June when Deir Mawas Central Hospital received several bodies from the same family, later revealed by the forensic report to contain a toxic substance in the food. The public prosecution immediately began an investigation to uncover the details of the crime that shocked public opinion.

During the trial sessions, the accused appeared holding her infant daughter, who had not yet reached her second month, and the court allowed her to sit outside the defendants' cage in consideration of humanitarian circumstances, before listening to the arguments from both the defense and the prosecution, which called for the maximum penalties to be applied.

The session for the verdict announcement witnessed heightened security measures amid a large presence of the victims' relatives and villagers, who expressed their deep relief after the verdict was issued, affirming that justice had been served and that "the rights of the father and children have been restored after months of pain."

By virtue of the ruling, the court has closed one of the most sensational family murder cases that captured the attention of Egyptian public opinion, after the Grand Mufti of Egypt endorsed the death sentence as the final legal and religious ruling in the case.