في الفصل الأخير من حادثة مروّعة هزّت الشارع المصري، أصدرت محكمة جنايات المنيا، اليوم (السبت)، حكمها بالإعدام شنقاً بحق المتهمة «هاجر. أ»، البالغة من العمر 26 عاماً، بعد إدانتها بقتل زوجها وأطفاله الستة بتسميمهم داخل منزلهم في قرية دلجا التابعة لمركز دير مواس بمحافظة المنيا.

وأكدت المحكمة أن الجريمة ارتُكبت عمداً وبسبق الإصرار، إذ أقدمت المتهمة على وضع مادة سامة في الطعام الذي أعدّته للعائلة، ما أدى إلى وفاة جميع أفراد الأسرة في الحال، في واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي شهدتها المحافظة خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.

أطفال المنيا ووالدهم ضحايا واقعة الخبز المسموم

وبحسب التحقيقات، بدأت القضية في يونيو الماضي عندما استقبل مستشفى دير مواس المركزي عدة جثامين من أسرة واحدة، ليتبين لاحقاً من تقرير الطب الشرعي وجود مادة سامة في الطعام. وعلى الفور، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق لتكشف تفاصيل الجريمة التي صدمت الرأي العام.

وخلال جلسات المحاكمة، ظهرت المتهمة وهي تحمل طفلتها الرضيعة التي لم تتجاوز شهرها الثاني، وسمحت المحكمة لها بالجلوس خارج قفص الاتهام مراعاة للظروف الإنسانية، قبل أن تستمع إلى مرافعات الدفاع والنيابة التي طالبت بتطبيق أقصى العقوبات.

وشهدت جلسة النطق بالحكم إجراءات أمنية مشددة وسط حضور كبير من أقارب الضحايا وأهالي القرية، الذين عبّروا عن ارتياحهم العميق بعد صدور الحكم، مؤكدين أن العدالة أخذت مجراها وأن «حق الأب والأطفال عاد بعد شهور من الألم».

وبموجب الحكم، تكون المحكمة قد أغلقت أحد أكثر ملفات القتل الأسرية إثارة للرأي العام المصري، بعدما صدّق مفتي مصر على الإعدام باعتباره الحكم الشرعي والقانوني النهائي في القضية.