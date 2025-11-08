In a continuation of violent incidents within British prisons, inmate Kyle Bevan, the murderer of two-year-old Lola James, was killed in his cell at Wakefield Prison after being attacked by three other inmates in retaliation for the heinous crime he committed against the child.

West Yorkshire Police stated that Bevan, 33 years old, was found dead on Wednesday morning, and initial investigations revealed that three inmates aged between 45 and 63 are suspected of carrying out the murder inside the high-security prison.

Bevan had been convicted of killing his former partner's two-year-old daughter after she suffered catastrophic brain injuries due to a violent assault inside the family home in Pembrokeshire. The court confirmed at the time that the child sustained 101 separate injuries to her body, including a fatal brain injury.

The court sentenced Bevan to life in prison with a minimum of 28 years, while the child's mother described the crime as "an unforgivable brutality," stating that the killer "deserves to rot in hell."

The police confirmed that the three suspects have been detained and are set to appear soon before Leeds Crown Court on charges of murder, while authorities have yet to disclose the direct motive for the crime within the prison.

This development comes less than a month after another inmate was killed in the same prison, raising questions about the rising violence within British prisons.