في استمرار لحوادث العنف داخل السجون البريطانية، قُتل السجين كايل بيفان، قاتل الطفلة لولا جيمس، داخل زنزانته في سجن «وايكفيلد»، بعدما هاجمه ثلاثة من السجناء انتقاماً للجريمة البشعة التي ارتكبها بحق الطفلة.

وقالت شرطة غرب يوركشاير إن بيفان، البالغ من العمر 33 عاماً، عُثر عليه جثة هامدة صباح الأربعاء، وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن ثلاثة سجناء تراوح أعمارهم بين 45 و63 عاماً هم المشتبه في تنفيذهم عملية القتل داخل السجن شديد الحراسة.

وكان بيفان قد أدين بقتل ابنة شريكته السابقة البالغة عامين بعد أن تعرضت لإصابات دماغية كارثية نتيجة اعتداء عنيف داخل منزل الأسرة في بيمبروكشاير. وأكدت المحكمة حينها أن الطفلة أصيبت بـ101 إصابة منفصلة في جسدها، من بينها إصابة دماغية قاتلة.

وحكم القضاء على بيفان بالسجن مدى الحياة بحد أدنى 28 عاماً، فيما وصفت والدة الطفلة الجريمة بأنها «وحشية لا تُغتفر»، قائلة إن القاتل «يستحق أن يتعفن في الجحيم».

وأكدت الشرطة أن المتهمين الثلاثة وُضعوا رهن الاحتجاز، ومن المقرر أن يمثلوا قريباً أمام محكمة ليدز الجزئية بتهمة القتل العمد، في وقت لم تكشف فيه السلطات بعد عن الدافع المباشر للجريمة داخل السجن.

ويأتي هذا التطور بعد أقل من شهر على مقتل سجين آخر في السجن ذاته، ما أثار تساؤلات حول تصاعد العنف داخل السجون البريطانية.