A Ukrainian court in the city of Zaporizhia in the southeast of the country issued a life sentence on Thursday evening to a Russian soldier named Dmitry Kurashov (27 years old) after he was convicted of killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war who had surrendered voluntarily.

This is the first ruling of its kind in Ukraine on the charge of executing a prisoner, which carries significant symbolic implications amid repeated accusations against Russian forces of committing war crimes.

The court found Kurashov guilty of shooting the Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Hudniuk, who surrendered in January 2024 after his defensive position was seized by Russian forces.

Kurashov himself was captured shortly after the incident along with other Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces.

During the court session, Kurashov admitted his guilt but later retracted in front of journalists, asserting his innocence and expressing a desire for a prisoner exchange.

Before the sentence was issued, the defendant stood calmly with his arms crossed, refusing to answer most of the journalists' questions, but he smiled slightly when asked about his hope for release through a swap, and after the verdict was announced, he stated that he did not intend to appeal.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office confirmed that criminal investigations are ongoing regarding the deaths of 322 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered unconditionally since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Mykyta Manievsky, stated after the ruling: "This is one of the most serious crimes, and it is vital for Ukraine that such cases do not go unpunished and receive appropriate judgment."

For its part, Russia denies that its forces have committed any war crimes, despite a report from the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission last February, which documented a "concerning increase" in cases of execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers in recent months.

International humanitarian law classifies the execution of prisoners and the wounded as a completely prohibited war crime.

In a related context, Ukrainian authorities revealed that Kurashov, who lost his left eye during fighting, joined the Russian offensive unit "Storm V" in exchange for early release from prison on theft charges.