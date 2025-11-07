أصدرت محكمة أوكرانية في مدينة زابوريجيا جنوب شرق البلاد، مساء (الخميس)، حكماً بالسجن المؤبد على جندي روسي يدعى دميتري كوراشوف (27 عاماً)، بعد إدانته بقتل أسير حرب أوكراني استسلم طواعية.
ويُعد هذا الحكم الأول من نوعه في أوكرانيا بتهمة إعدام أسير، ما يحمل دلالات رمزية كبيرة وسط اتهامات متكررة للقوات الروسية بارتكاب جرائم حرب.
وأدانت المحكمة كوراشوف بإطلاق النار على الجندي الأوكراني فيتالي هودنيوك، الذي استسلم في يناير 2024 بعد الاستيلاء على موقعه الدفاعي من قبل القوات الروسية.
وكان كوراشوف قد أُسر هو الآخر مع جنود روس آخرين بعد الحادثة بوقت قصير على يد القوات الأوكرانية.
وفي جلسة المحكمة، أقر كوراشوف بذنبه، لكنه تراجع لاحقاً أمام الصحفيين، مؤكداً براءته ورغبته في تبادل الأسرى.
وقبل إصدار الحكم، وقف المتهم هادئاً وذراعاه متقاطعتان، ورفض الإجابة عن معظم أسئلة الصحفيين، لكنه ابتسم قليلاً عند سؤاله عن أمله في الإفراج عبر صفقة تبادل، وبعد النطق بالحكم، أعلن أنه لا ينوي الاستئناف.
وأكد مكتب المدعي العام الأوكراني أن تحقيقات جنائية جارية بشأن مقتل 322 جندياً أوكرانياً استسلموا دون قيد أو شرط منذ الغزو الروسي الشامل في فبراير 2022.
وقال المدعي الرئيسي في القضية ميكيتا مانيفسكي، عقب الحكم: «هذه إحدى أخطر الجرائم، وأمر حيوي لأوكرانيا ألا تمر مثل هذه الحالات دون محاسبة وحكم مناسب».
من جانبها، تنفي روسيا ارتكاب قواتها أي جرائم حرب، رغم تقرير بعثة مراقبة حقوق الإنسان التابعة للأمم المتحدة في فبراير الماضي، الذي وثق «ارتفاعاً مقلقاً» في حالات إعدام جنود أوكرانيين أسرى خلال الأشهر السابقة.
ويُصنف القانون الإنساني الدولي إعدام الأسرى والجرحى كجريمة حرب محظورة تماماً.
في سياق متصل، كشفت السلطات الأوكرانية أن كوراشوف، الذي فقد عينه اليسرى أثناء القتال، انضم إلى وحدة «ستورم في» الروسية الهجومية مقابل الإفراج المبكر عنه من السجن بتهمة السرقة.
A Ukrainian court in the city of Zaporizhia in the southeast of the country issued a life sentence on Thursday evening to a Russian soldier named Dmitry Kurashov (27 years old) after he was convicted of killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war who had surrendered voluntarily.
This is the first ruling of its kind in Ukraine on the charge of executing a prisoner, which carries significant symbolic implications amid repeated accusations against Russian forces of committing war crimes.
The court found Kurashov guilty of shooting the Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Hudniuk, who surrendered in January 2024 after his defensive position was seized by Russian forces.
Kurashov himself was captured shortly after the incident along with other Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces.
During the court session, Kurashov admitted his guilt but later retracted in front of journalists, asserting his innocence and expressing a desire for a prisoner exchange.
Before the sentence was issued, the defendant stood calmly with his arms crossed, refusing to answer most of the journalists' questions, but he smiled slightly when asked about his hope for release through a swap, and after the verdict was announced, he stated that he did not intend to appeal.
The Ukrainian prosecutor's office confirmed that criminal investigations are ongoing regarding the deaths of 322 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered unconditionally since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.
The lead prosecutor in the case, Mykyta Manievsky, stated after the ruling: "This is one of the most serious crimes, and it is vital for Ukraine that such cases do not go unpunished and receive appropriate judgment."
For its part, Russia denies that its forces have committed any war crimes, despite a report from the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission last February, which documented a "concerning increase" in cases of execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers in recent months.
International humanitarian law classifies the execution of prisoners and the wounded as a completely prohibited war crime.
In a related context, Ukrainian authorities revealed that Kurashov, who lost his left eye during fighting, joined the Russian offensive unit "Storm V" in exchange for early release from prison on theft charges.