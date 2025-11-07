أصدرت محكمة أوكرانية في مدينة زابوريجيا جنوب شرق البلاد، مساء (الخميس)، حكماً بالسجن المؤبد على جندي روسي يدعى دميتري كوراشوف (27 عاماً)، بعد إدانته بقتل أسير حرب أوكراني استسلم طواعية.

ويُعد هذا الحكم الأول من نوعه في أوكرانيا بتهمة إعدام أسير، ما يحمل دلالات رمزية كبيرة وسط اتهامات متكررة للقوات الروسية بارتكاب جرائم حرب.

وأدانت المحكمة كوراشوف بإطلاق النار على الجندي الأوكراني فيتالي هودنيوك، الذي استسلم في يناير 2024 بعد الاستيلاء على موقعه الدفاعي من قبل القوات الروسية.

وكان كوراشوف قد أُسر هو الآخر مع جنود روس آخرين بعد الحادثة بوقت قصير على يد القوات الأوكرانية.

وفي جلسة المحكمة، أقر كوراشوف بذنبه، لكنه تراجع لاحقاً أمام الصحفيين، مؤكداً براءته ورغبته في تبادل الأسرى.

وقبل إصدار الحكم، وقف المتهم هادئاً وذراعاه متقاطعتان، ورفض الإجابة عن معظم أسئلة الصحفيين، لكنه ابتسم قليلاً عند سؤاله عن أمله في الإفراج عبر صفقة تبادل، وبعد النطق بالحكم، أعلن أنه لا ينوي الاستئناف.

وأكد مكتب المدعي العام الأوكراني أن تحقيقات جنائية جارية بشأن مقتل 322 جندياً أوكرانياً استسلموا دون قيد أو شرط منذ الغزو الروسي الشامل في فبراير 2022.

وقال المدعي الرئيسي في القضية ميكيتا مانيفسكي، عقب الحكم: «هذه إحدى أخطر الجرائم، وأمر حيوي لأوكرانيا ألا تمر مثل هذه الحالات دون محاسبة وحكم مناسب».

من جانبها، تنفي روسيا ارتكاب قواتها أي جرائم حرب، رغم تقرير بعثة مراقبة حقوق الإنسان التابعة للأمم المتحدة في فبراير الماضي، الذي وثق «ارتفاعاً مقلقاً» في حالات إعدام جنود أوكرانيين أسرى خلال الأشهر السابقة.

ويُصنف القانون الإنساني الدولي إعدام الأسرى والجرحى كجريمة حرب محظورة تماماً.

في سياق متصل، كشفت السلطات الأوكرانية أن كوراشوف، الذي فقد عينه اليسرى أثناء القتال، انضم إلى وحدة «ستورم في» الروسية الهجومية مقابل الإفراج المبكر عنه من السجن بتهمة السرقة.