اهتزّت منطقة فيصل بمحافظة الجيزة على وقع حادثة مؤلمة بعدما عثر الأهالي على حقيبة مدرسية تُركت داخل مدخل أحد العقارات، لتنكشف داخلها فاجعة مأساوية تمثّلت في جثمان رضيعة ملفوفة بقطعة قماش بيضاء.

ووفق ما أفادت به الأجهزة الأمنية، تلقّت قوات الشرطة بلاغًا من سكان المنطقة يفيد بالعثور على حقيبة مجهولة، فانتقلت على الفور فرق المباحث إلى الموقع، وبدأت في مراجعة كاميرات المراقبة لكشف ملابسات الواقعة.

وأظهرت التسجيلات سيدة تحمل الحقيبة وتضعها في المكان نفسه قبل مغادرتها، ليتم تحديد هويتها وضبطها لاحقًا. وتبيّن من التحقيقات الأولية أنّ السيدة هي الأم التي كانت تترك رضيعتها بمفردها أثناء عملها بأحد المقاهي، ما تسبب في وفاة الطفلة، قبل أن تقدم على التخلص من الجثمان بوضعه داخل حقيبة ورميها في الشارع.

وتواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها في الحادثة التي خلّفت حالة من الصدمة والحزن على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة المتورطة على جريمتها القاسية.