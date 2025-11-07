The Faisal area in Giza Governorate was shaken by a tragic incident after residents found a school bag left inside the entrance of one of the buildings, revealing a heartbreaking tragedy inside: the body of an infant wrapped in a piece of white cloth.

According to security sources, the police received a report from local residents about an unknown bag, prompting investigative teams to rush to the scene and begin reviewing surveillance cameras to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

The recordings showed a woman carrying the bag and placing it in the same location before leaving, leading to her identification and subsequent arrest. Initial investigations revealed that the woman was the mother who had left her infant alone while she worked at a café, which resulted in the child's death, before she disposed of the body by placing it in a bag and throwing it in the street.

The Public Prosecution continues its investigation into the incident, which has left a state of shock and sadness on social media, amid calls for accountability for the perpetrator of this cruel crime.