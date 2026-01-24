بدأت البنوك والمؤسسات المالية في إبلاغ عملائها عن تحديثات في أسعار الرسوم المتعلقة لبعض الخدمات بما يشمل الحسابات، البطاقات، التحويلات، والمنتجات التمويلية وغيرها، والتي ستدخل حيز التنفيذ بحد أقصى في الثاني والعشرين من شهر فبراير القادم.
و كان البنك المركزي أصدر دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية الذي يحل محل التعرفة البنكية المعمول بها حاليًا.
ويهدف دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية إلى تعزيز الشمول المالي من خلال تمكين الاستفادة من خدمات ومنتجات المؤسسات المالية برسوم ممكنة وعادلة، ورفع مستويات الإفصاح والشفافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الثقة في القطاع المالي، ودعم التحول الرقمي من خلال تحفيز تقديم الخدمات عبر القنوات الإلكترونية، إلى جانب تعزيز حماية عملاء المؤسسات المالية.
ويتضمن دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية تعديلًا على عدد من الرسوم، حيث اشتملت على تخفيض الحد الأقصى لرسوم عدد من الخدمات المالية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، مثل الرسوم الإدارية المرتبطة بعدد من منتجات التمويل، وإعادة إصدار بطاقات مدى، والعمليات الشرائية والسحب النقدي دوليًا، إضافة إلى رسوم التحويلات المالية من الحسابات البنكية والمحافظ الإلكترونية.
وسيجري العمل بالرسوم الجديدة الواردة في الدليل خلال ٦٠ يوماً من نشره و هو ما يصادف بحد أقصى يوم ٢٢ فبراير القادم، ويلزم تطبيقه من قبل كافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي ورقابته، بما في ذلك شركات المدفوعات التي تقدم العديد من الخدمات المالية
البطاقة المفقودة بـ 10 ريالات
يشار إلى أن عدداً من رسوم الخدمات في الدليل الجديد قد شهدت تخفيضاً ملحوظاً، حيث أصبح إصدار بطاقة مفقودة أو تالفة بتعرفة 10 ريالات فقط بحد أقصى، في حين كان العميل سابقاً ملزما بدفع 30 ريالاً، كم أصبح مبلغ إصدار بطاقة إضافية هو 10 ريالات بحد أقصى في حين كان سابقاً 30 ريالاً، كما أصبحت نسبة العمليات الشرائية الدولية تبلغ 2% من قيمة العملية، و شملت التغييرات أيضاً رسوم التمويل الشخصي و التي أصبحت 0.5% من مبلغ التمويل أو 2500 ريال (أيهما أقل) وقد كانت سابقاً 1% من مبلغ التمويل أو 5000 ريال (أيهما أقل).
كما شمل الدليل الجديد تخفيضاً في تعرفة الاعتراض الخاطئ على العمليات الشرائية و إصدار دفتر شيكات إضافي و إصدار الشيك المصرفي أو إلغاؤه، بالإضافة إلى إصدار أوامر الدفع المستديمة من الفرع و إصدار وثائق إثبات المديونية و كشوفات الحساب.
Banks and financial institutions have begun notifying their clients about updates to the fee structures related to certain services, including accounts, cards, transfers, financing products, and others, which will come into effect no later than February 22nd.
The central bank had issued a guide for the tariff of financial services, which replaces the currently applicable banking tariff.
The guide for the tariff of financial services aims to enhance financial inclusion by enabling access to financial institutions' services and products at reasonable and fair fees, increasing levels of disclosure and transparency, which contributes to building trust in the financial sector, and supporting digital transformation by encouraging the provision of services through electronic channels, in addition to enhancing the protection of financial institution clients.
The guide for the tariff of financial services includes adjustments to several fees, as it includes a reduction in the maximum fees for a number of financial services provided to individual clients, such as administrative fees associated with several financing products, reissuing Mada cards, international purchase and cash withdrawal transactions, in addition to fees for money transfers from bank accounts and electronic wallets.
The new fees outlined in the guide will be implemented within 60 days of its publication, which coincides with a maximum date of February 22nd, and it must be applied by all financial institutions under the supervision and regulation of the central bank, including payment companies that provide many financial services.
Lost Card for 10 Riyals
It is noted that several service fees in the new guide have seen significant reductions, as the issuance of a lost or damaged card is now set at a maximum fee of only 10 Riyals, whereas previously the client was required to pay 30 Riyals. The fee for issuing an additional card has also been reduced to a maximum of 10 Riyals, down from 30 Riyals. Additionally, the percentage for international purchase transactions is now 2% of the transaction value, and the changes also included personal financing fees, which have become 0.5% of the financing amount or 2500 Riyals (whichever is lower), whereas it was previously 1% of the financing amount or 5000 Riyals (whichever is lower).
The new guide also included a reduction in the fee for disputing erroneous purchase transactions, issuing an additional checkbook, issuing or canceling a bank check, as well as issuing standing payment orders from the branch and issuing documents proving indebtedness and account statements.