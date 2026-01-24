Banks and financial institutions have begun notifying their clients about updates to the fee structures related to certain services, including accounts, cards, transfers, financing products, and others, which will come into effect no later than February 22nd.



The central bank had issued a guide for the tariff of financial services, which replaces the currently applicable banking tariff.



The guide for the tariff of financial services aims to enhance financial inclusion by enabling access to financial institutions' services and products at reasonable and fair fees, increasing levels of disclosure and transparency, which contributes to building trust in the financial sector, and supporting digital transformation by encouraging the provision of services through electronic channels, in addition to enhancing the protection of financial institution clients.

The guide for the tariff of financial services includes adjustments to several fees, as it includes a reduction in the maximum fees for a number of financial services provided to individual clients, such as administrative fees associated with several financing products, reissuing Mada cards, international purchase and cash withdrawal transactions, in addition to fees for money transfers from bank accounts and electronic wallets.

The new fees outlined in the guide will be implemented within 60 days of its publication, which coincides with a maximum date of February 22nd, and it must be applied by all financial institutions under the supervision and regulation of the central bank, including payment companies that provide many financial services.

Lost Card for 10 Riyals



It is noted that several service fees in the new guide have seen significant reductions, as the issuance of a lost or damaged card is now set at a maximum fee of only 10 Riyals, whereas previously the client was required to pay 30 Riyals. The fee for issuing an additional card has also been reduced to a maximum of 10 Riyals, down from 30 Riyals. Additionally, the percentage for international purchase transactions is now 2% of the transaction value, and the changes also included personal financing fees, which have become 0.5% of the financing amount or 2500 Riyals (whichever is lower), whereas it was previously 1% of the financing amount or 5000 Riyals (whichever is lower).



The new guide also included a reduction in the fee for disputing erroneous purchase transactions, issuing an additional checkbook, issuing or canceling a bank check, as well as issuing standing payment orders from the branch and issuing documents proving indebtedness and account statements.