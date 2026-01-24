بدأت البنوك والمؤسسات المالية في إبلاغ عملائها عن تحديثات في أسعار الرسوم المتعلقة لبعض الخدمات بما يشمل الحسابات، البطاقات، التحويلات، والمنتجات التمويلية وغيرها، والتي ستدخل حيز التنفيذ بحد أقصى في الثاني والعشرين من شهر فبراير القادم.

و كان البنك المركزي أصدر دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية الذي يحل محل التعرفة البنكية المعمول بها حاليًا.

ويهدف دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية إلى تعزيز الشمول المالي من خلال تمكين الاستفادة من خدمات ومنتجات المؤسسات المالية برسوم ممكنة وعادلة، ورفع مستويات الإفصاح والشفافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الثقة في القطاع المالي، ودعم التحول الرقمي من خلال تحفيز تقديم الخدمات عبر القنوات الإلكترونية، إلى جانب تعزيز حماية عملاء المؤسسات المالية.

ويتضمن دليل تعرفة خدمات المؤسسات المالية تعديلًا على عدد من الرسوم، حيث اشتملت على تخفيض الحد الأقصى لرسوم عدد من الخدمات المالية المقدمة للعملاء الأفراد، مثل الرسوم الإدارية المرتبطة بعدد من منتجات التمويل، وإعادة إصدار بطاقات مدى، والعمليات الشرائية والسحب النقدي دوليًا، إضافة إلى رسوم التحويلات المالية من الحسابات البنكية والمحافظ الإلكترونية.

وسيجري العمل بالرسوم الجديدة الواردة في الدليل خلال ٦٠ يوماً من نشره و هو ما يصادف بحد أقصى يوم ٢٢ فبراير القادم، ويلزم تطبيقه من قبل كافة المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لإشراف البنك المركزي ورقابته، بما في ذلك شركات المدفوعات التي تقدم العديد من الخدمات المالية

البطاقة المفقودة بـ 10 ريالات

يشار إلى أن عدداً من رسوم الخدمات في الدليل الجديد قد شهدت تخفيضاً ملحوظاً، حيث أصبح إصدار بطاقة مفقودة أو تالفة بتعرفة 10 ريالات فقط بحد أقصى، في حين كان العميل سابقاً ملزما بدفع 30 ريالاً، كم أصبح مبلغ إصدار بطاقة إضافية هو 10 ريالات بحد أقصى في حين كان سابقاً 30 ريالاً، كما أصبحت نسبة العمليات الشرائية الدولية تبلغ 2% من قيمة العملية، و شملت التغييرات أيضاً رسوم التمويل الشخصي و التي أصبحت 0.5% من مبلغ التمويل أو 2500 ريال (أيهما أقل) وقد كانت سابقاً 1% من مبلغ التمويل أو 5000 ريال (أيهما أقل).


كما شمل الدليل الجديد تخفيضاً في تعرفة الاعتراض الخاطئ على العمليات الشرائية و إصدار دفتر شيكات إضافي و إصدار الشيك المصرفي أو إلغاؤه، بالإضافة إلى إصدار أوامر الدفع المستديمة من الفرع و إصدار وثائق إثبات المديونية و كشوفات الحساب.