The judicial authorities in France have opened a wide-ranging criminal investigation following the deaths of two infants in the cities of Bordeaux and Angers, amid suspicions that they consumed contaminated baby milk from Nestlé, in a case that has brought the issue of infant food safety back to the forefront.

Initial investigations indicate that the suspected milk may contain the toxic substance cereulide, which is known to cause vomiting and diarrhea, and could pose a serious risk to infants' lives.

The Minister of Health confirmed that all batches of the suspected contaminated baby milk have been completely withdrawn from the markets, in an attempt to reassure parents, coinciding with the opening of a legal pathway to determine responsibilities.

The first infant, who was no more than two weeks old, died on January 8 in Bordeaux after consuming milk from a batch belonging to Nestlé that was later withdrawn, according to the local public prosecutor.

The second infant was 27 days old and died on December 23 in Angers, after her mother filed an official report stating that her child had consumed milk from one of the withdrawn batches.

Despite the seriousness of the data, French authorities confirmed that a direct causal relationship between the contaminated milk and the two deaths has not yet been established, pending the results of the investigations and final laboratory tests.

However, the crisis did not stop with Nestlé, as other major companies such as Danone and Lactalis announced the withdrawal of batches of baby milk, amid fears that they contained the same toxic substance, without disclosing the name of the supplier linked to the suspected ingredient.

The withdrawal operations included several countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, China, Spain, Mexico, Greece, Taiwan, Chile, Singapore, and others, which has expanded the circle of concern globally.

In Singapore, authorities announced the withdrawal of baby milk products from the Dumex brand owned by Danone, confirming that the withdrawn quantities had not yet been put up for sale.

For its part, Nestlé confirmed that it is fully cooperating with investigators, as questions about the safety of supply chains and health oversight of infant products in Europe and beyond continue to rise.

The case remains open, and with it, fears are growing that these deaths may be part of a broader health crisis whose full extent has not yet been revealed.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority had previously issued a warning against consuming several baby milk products from Nestlé, including the Nan, Alfarmino, S-26 Gold, and S-26 Ultima brands, as part of a voluntary precautionary withdrawal due to the potential contamination with the cereulide toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria, confirming that the action was taken after assessing the potential risks, and without any reported illnesses within the Kingdom, while emphasizing the withdrawal of products from the markets and monitoring the implementation of that in coordination with the company.