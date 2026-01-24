فتحت السلطات القضائية في فرنسا تحقيقًا جنائيًا واسعًا بعد وفاة رضيعيْن في مدينتي بوردو وأنجيه، وسط شبهات بتناولهما حليب أطفال ملوثًا تابعًا لشركة نستله، في قضية أعادت ملف سلامة أغذية الرضع إلى الواجهة بقوة.

وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن الحليب المشتبه به قد يحتوي على مادة السيريوليد السامة، وهي مادة معروفة بتسببها في القيء والإسهال، وقد تشكل خطرًا جسيمًا على حياة الرضع.

وأكد وزير الصحة أكد أن جميع دفعات حليب الأطفال المشتبه بتلوثها تم سحبها بالكامل من الأسواق، في محاولة لطمأنة الأهالي، بالتزامن مع فتح مسار قضائي لتحديد المسؤوليات.

وعن عمر لا يتجاوز الأسبوعين، توفي الرضيع الأول، في الثامن من يناير بمدينة بوردو، بعد تناوله حليبًا من دفعة تابعة لنستله جرى سحبها لاحقًا، وفق ما أعلنه الادعاء العام المحلي.

أما الرضيع الثاني، فكان يبلغ 27 يومًا، وتوفي في 23 ديسمبر بمدينة أنجيه، بعد أن تقدمت والدته ببلاغ رسمي أفادت فيه أن طفلها تناول حليبًا من إحدى الدفعات المسحوبة.

ورغم خطورة المعطيات، أكدت السلطات الفرنسية أنه لم يتم حتى الآن إثبات علاقة سببية مباشرة بين الحليب الملوث وحالتي الوفاة، بانتظار نتائج التحقيقات والفحوص المخبرية النهائية.

لكن الأزمة لم تتوقف عند نستله، إذ أعلنت شركات كبرى أخرى مثل دانون ولاكتاليس سحب دفعات من حليب الأطفال، وسط مخاوف من احتوائها على المادة السامة نفسها، دون الكشف عن اسم المورّد المرتبط بالمكوّن المشتبه به.

وشملت عمليات السحب دولًا عدة حول العالم، من بينها السعودية، والكويت، وأستراليا، والصين، وإسبانيا، والمكسيك، واليونان، وتايوان، وتشيلي، وسنغافورة، وغيرها، ما وسّع دائرة القلق عالميًا.

وفي سنغافورة، أعلنت السلطات سحب منتجات حليب أطفال تابعة لعلامة دوميكس المملوكة لدانون، مؤكدة أن الكميات المسحوبة لم تكن قد طُرحت للبيع بعد.

من جهتها، أكدت شركة نستله أنها تتعاون بشكل كامل مع المحققين، في وقت تتصاعد فيه التساؤلات حول سلامة سلاسل التوريد، والرقابة الصحية على منتجات الرضع في أوروبا وخارجها.

ولا تزال القضية مفتوحة، ومعها تتزايد المخاوف من أن تكون هذه الوفيات جزءًا من أزمة صحية أوسع لم تُكشف كل فصولها بعد.

يذكر أن الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في السعودية كانت قد أصدرت تحذيرًا سابقًا من استهلاك عدد من منتجات حليب الأطفال التابعة لشركة نستله، شملت علامات نان، ألفامينو، إس – 26 جولد، وإس – 26 ألتيما، وذلك ضمن سحب طوعي احترازي لاحتمالية تلوثها بسم السيريوليد الذي تفرزه بكتيريا باسيلس سيريوس، مؤكدة أن الإجراء جاء بعد تقييم المخاطر المحتملة، ودون تسجيل أي حالات مرضية داخل المملكة، مع التشديد على سحب المنتجات من الأسواق ومتابعة تنفيذ ذلك بالتنسيق مع الشركة.