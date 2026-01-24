استثنت مؤسسة تكافل 3 حالات من الطلاب والطالبات من الإعانات التي تقدمها لطلبة التعليم العام في مدارس البنين والبنات.

وسيبدأ تسجيل أسماء الطلاب والطالبات المستحقين للإعانات للعام الدراسي القادم اعتباراً من غدٍ «الأحد» ويستمر حتى الرابع والعشرين من شهر شعبان الحالي


ولا يشمل التسجيل الطلبة الذين تصرف لهم مكآفات أخرى من الوزارة وطلبة الصف الثالث ثانوي ومن في حكمهم؛ فالدعم يخص طلبة العام الدراسي القادم، كما لا يشمل من لا يحملون هويات نظامية صادرة من الجهات الرسمية. وعلى المدرسة تحديد الطلبة المحتاجين ضمن حدود النسبة المخصصة للمدرسة، مع تعبئة البيانات الأساسية وتحدد المدرسة الشخص المعني بتعبئة الاستمارة وعلاقته بالطالب، مع إضافة رقم هاتفه لاستخدامه في إكمال التسجيل، وبعد تسجيل المدرسة للطالب يتم إرسال رسائل نصية من النظام لأرقام الهواتف المسجلة في الاستمارات للمعنيين بتعبئة الاستمارات لإكمال التسجيل خلال 5 أيام وفي حال عدم إكمال الاستمارة خلال 5 أيام يتاح للمدرسة استبدال أو حذف الطالب مع تحديد مبررالحذف «عدم تعبئة الاستمارة من خلال الشخص المعني».

وأوضحت "تكافل" أنه يجب تحري الدقة عند اختيار الطلبة وتعبئة بياناتهم الأساسية من أجل توجيه الدعم لمستحقيه على أن تكون أولوية التسجيل لأبناء شهداء الواجب في حال رغبتهم، علماً أن تسجيلهم لا يؤثر على المفاضلة أو النسبة المخصصة للمدرسة ويحفظ لدى لجنة تكافل في المدرسة صورة إثبات ذلك.

لا حذف في هذه الحالة


لا يلزم إدخال بيانات الطلبة المستحقين سابقاً كحالات جديدة، و ستتم إضافتها على النظام لاستكمال تحديث الاستمارة أو إلغاء الترشيح مع اختيار أحد مبررات الحذف الظاهرة على النظام.


ومن الشروط مراعاة عدم حذف الطالب بسبب انتقاله لمرحلة أخرى، كما يلزم تسجيل بقية المرشحين كحالات جديدة وفي حال استحقاق أحد أفراد أسرة الطالب أو الطالبة خلال هذا العام الدراسي تظهر ملاحظة أمام الطالب تبين أن له (أخ أخت) مسجل ومستحق هذا العام للفت انتباه المدرسة لدراسة حالة الطالب، ويتعين على المدرسة التي لا يوجد فيها طلاب مستحقون الدخول على النظام وتأكيد ذلك من خلال أيقونة «الإقرار».