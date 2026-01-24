The Takaful Foundation has exempted 3 cases of male and female students from the aid it provides to students in public education in boys' and girls' schools.

Registration for the names of students eligible for aid for the upcoming academic year will begin tomorrow, "Sunday," and will continue until the 24th of the current month of Sha'ban.



The registration does not include students who receive other allowances from the ministry, third-year secondary students, and those in similar situations; the support is specific to students for the upcoming academic year. It also does not include those who do not possess valid identification issued by official authorities. The school is responsible for identifying needy students within the limits of the percentage allocated to the school, filling out the basic data, and designating the person responsible for filling out the form and their relationship to the student, along with providing their phone number for use in completing the registration. After the school registers the student, text messages will be sent from the system to the phone numbers registered in the forms for those responsible for filling out the forms to complete the registration within 5 days. If the form is not completed within 5 days, the school may replace or remove the student, specifying the reason for removal as "failure to fill out the form by the responsible person."

Takaful clarified that accuracy must be exercised when selecting students and filling in their basic data to direct support to those who deserve it, with priority given to the children of martyrs of duty if they wish to register. It is noted that their registration does not affect the ranking or the percentage allocated to the school, and a copy of the proof will be kept with the Takaful committee at the school.

No Deletion in This Case



It is not necessary to enter the data of previously eligible students as new cases; they will be added to the system to complete the form update or cancel the nomination by selecting one of the deletion reasons displayed in the system.



Among the conditions is to ensure that a student is not deleted due to their transition to another stage. The remaining nominees must be registered as new cases, and if a family member of the student becomes eligible during this academic year, a note will appear next to the student indicating that they have a (brother/sister) registered and eligible this year to draw the school's attention to study the student's case. Schools without eligible students must log into the system and confirm this through the "Acknowledgment" icon.