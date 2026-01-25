أعلن مسرح الفنون الجميلة في بيفرلي هيلز بولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية إلغاء عرض فني كان مقرراً للكوميدي الإسرائيلي غاي هوخمان، مؤكداً أنه لا يدعم «الإبادة الجماعية» التي يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ضد الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة.

بيان رسمي وإلغاء العرض

وأوضح المسرح، في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، أنه تلقى شكاوى من ناشطين عبر الإنترنت تتعلق بالفنان، الذي خدم سابقاً جندياً في الجيش الإسرائيلي. وأضاف أنه بعد إجراء بحث عبر الإنترنت لم يجد أدلة دامغة على الاتهامات الموجهة إليه، إلا أنه منحه فرصة للرد.

وطلب المسرح من هوخمان الإدلاء بتصريحات علنية ينفي فيها دعمه «الإبادة الجماعية والاغتصاب والتجويع وتعذيب المدنيين الفلسطينيين»، لكنه رفض ذلك، ما أدى إلى إلغاء العرض المقرر يوم 27 يناير الجاري، ومنعه من استئجار المسرح مستقبلاً.

ضغط مجتمعي وموقف أخلاقي

وأكد البيان أن المسرح «غير سياسي ولا يسأل مستأجريه عن توجهاتهم السياسية»، لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أنه «لا يدعم الإبادة الجماعية»، مشيراً إلى أن قرار الإلغاء جاء نتيجة ضغط المجتمع المحلي والشكاوى المتزايدة من ناشطين.

إلغاء ثانٍ في نيويورك

ويأتي هذا القرار بعد أيام قليلة من إلغاء عرض آخر لهوخمان في نادي «برودواي كوميدي كلوب» في نيويورك، عقب تنظيم ناشطين مناهضين للصهيونية احتجاجات أمام المكان، ما دفع الإدارة إلى إلغاء العرض خوفاً من التصعيد.

سجل جدلي للفنان

ويُعرف غاي هوخمان بأسلوبه الساخر، وخدم سابقاً في الوحدات القتالية للجيش الإسرائيلي خلال العمليات العسكرية في غزة. ومنذ اندلاع الحرب في أكتوبر 2023، أثار جدلاً واسعاً بتصريحاته ومنشوراته على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الداعمة للعمليات الإسرائيلية، ما جعله هدفاً لحملات دولية تطالب بمقاطعة الفنانين الإسرائيليين.

موجة احتجاجات عالمية

وتعد هذه الإلغاءات جزءاً من موجة احتجاجات عالمية ضد الدعم الإسرائيلي، خصوصاً في الولايات المتحدة، حيث ينظم ناشطون حملات ضغط هاتفية ومظاهرات أمام المسارح والنوادي.

احتجاز سابق في كندا

وسبق أن تعرّض هوخمان للاحتجاز في كندا خلال جولته الفنية، وسط اتهامات بـ«الضلوع في جرائم حرب» بسبب خدمته العسكرية في الجيش الإسرائيلي.