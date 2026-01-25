The Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, California, has announced the cancellation of an art show scheduled for Israeli comedian Guy Hochman, confirming that it does not support the "genocide" being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in Gaza.

Official Statement and Cancellation of the Show

The theater explained in a statement published on its Instagram account that it received complaints from online activists regarding the artist, who previously served as a soldier in the Israeli army. It added that after conducting online research, it found no compelling evidence to support the allegations against him, but still gave him the opportunity to respond.

The theater requested Hochman to make public statements denying his support for "genocide, rape, starvation, and the torture of Palestinian civilians," but he refused, leading to the cancellation of the show scheduled for January 27, and preventing him from renting the theater in the future.

Community Pressure and Ethical Stance

The statement confirmed that the theater is "non-political and does not inquire about the political orientations of its renters," but emphasized at the same time that it "does not support genocide," noting that the cancellation decision came as a result of pressure from the local community and increasing complaints from activists.

Second Cancellation in New York

This decision comes just days after another show for Hochman was canceled at the "Broadway Comedy Club" in New York, following protests organized by anti-Zionist activists outside the venue, prompting management to cancel the show out of fear of escalation.

Controversial Record of the Artist

Guy Hochman is known for his sarcastic style and previously served in combat units of the Israeli army during military operations in Gaza. Since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, he has sparked widespread controversy with his statements and posts on social media supporting Israeli operations, making him a target for international campaigns calling for a boycott of Israeli artists.

Global Wave of Protests

These cancellations are part of a global wave of protests against Israeli support, particularly in the United States, where activists are organizing phone lobbying campaigns and demonstrations outside theaters and clubs.

Previous Detention in Canada

Hochman had previously been detained in Canada during his tour, amid accusations of "involvement in war crimes" due to his military service in the Israeli army.