A Saudi aircraft carried out an urgent transport operation for the victims of the terrorist explosion that targeted the convoy of Major Hamdi Shukri, the commander of the Second Brigade in the Giants Forces, from Aden International Airport to the capital Riyadh, to receive treatment and advanced medical care in the Kingdom's hospitals.

The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the cowardly terrorist attack that occurred on Wednesday evening in the Jaoula area of Lahij Governorate, which targeted Major Hamdi Shukri and his companions, resulted in a number of martyrs, wounded, and injured individuals. He emphasized that this criminal act contradicts all humanitarian and moral values, expressing his sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The airlift is part of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and medical efforts to provide urgent support to the injured and ensure they receive the necessary healthcare, contributing to the stabilization of their condition and speeding up their recovery.