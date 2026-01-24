نفذت طائرة سعودية عملية نقل عاجلة للمصابين في الانفجار الإرهابي الذي استهدف موكب العميد حمدي شكري قائد الفرقة الثانية في قوات العمالقة، من مطار عدن الدولي إلى العاصمة الرياض، لتلقي العلاج والرعاية الطبية المتقدمة في مستشفيات المملكة.

وقال المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي إن الهجوم الإرهابي الجبان الذي وقع مساء الأربعاء في منطقة جعولة بمحافظة لحج، واستهدف موكب العميد حمدي شكري ومرافقيه، أسفر عن سقوط عدد من الشهداء والجرحى والمصابين، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل الإجرامي يتنافى مع كل القيم الإنسانية والأخلاقية، ومعبراً عن خالص تعازيه لأسر الشهداء، ومتمنياً الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.

ويأتي النقل الجوي ضمن جهود السعودية الإنسانية والطبية لتقديم الدعم العاجل للمصابين، وضمان حصولهم على الرعاية الصحية اللازمة، بما يسهم في استقرار حالتهم وتسريع تعافيهم.