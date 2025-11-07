ليست سيرة ياسر مدخلي مجرد مسار فني، بل وثيقة حيّة لمسيرة رجل آمن بأن المسرح ليس مساحةً للفرجة، بل حوارٌ مفتوح بين الإنسان وذاته، بين الفكرة والمجتمع. فحين كان كثيرون يرون في الخشبة منصةً للعرض، رآها هو منصةً للتأمل، ولتكوين وعيٍ جديدٍ يجعل الفن شريكاً في صياغة التحوّل الثقافي والاجتماعي الذي تعيشه المملكة. بهذا الإيمان شقّ طريقه بعصاميةٍ نادرة، متسلّحاً بالمعرفة والتجريب والاتزان، حتى أصبح أحد أبرز المبدعين الذين صاغوا المشهد المسرحي السعودي بمعايير احترافية ورؤية فكرية.

مدخلي، الذي بدأ حلمه من فضاء الهواة، سرعان ما أصبح من أبرز المؤلفين والمخرجين في المشهد المحلي والعربي، جامعاً بين التجربة الإبداعية والإدارة الثقافية. يشغل اليوم مناصب مؤثرة منها المدير التنفيذي لـ«ديوانية القلم الذهبي» التابعة للهيئة العامة للترفيه، ورئيس مجلس إدارة «مسرح كيف»، ومنتج أول في قسم المسرح بشركة «صلة»، فضلاً عن عضويته في الهيئة الدولية للمسرح والجمعية المهنية للمسرح والفنون الأدائية السعودية التي شارك في تأسيسها.

قدّم مدخلي أعمالاً شكلت ملامح أسلوبه الخاص، مثل «صادق النمك» التي عرضت في مهرجان القاهرة الدولي للمسرح التجريبي 2023م، و«هيا نكتشف الكنز» لفرقة افتح يا سمسم، وأصدر كتابه «عزف اليمام» الذي يوثّق رؤيته الفلسفية والفنية للمسرح.

نال مدخلي عدداً من الجوائز والتكريمات، منها جائزة الشارقة للتأليف المسرحي 2018م، وجائزة المسرح والفنون الأدائية الوطنية عام 2021، ليترسخ اسمه ضمن رواد المسرح العربي الحديث.

وهكذا، ظل ياسر مدخلي مثالاً للفنان الذي يصنع مساره بجهده، ويحوّل المسرح إلى مختبرٍ للمعرفة والإنسان، لا إلى مشهدٍ للعرض فقط.