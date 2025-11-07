Yasser Makhli's biography is not just an artistic journey, but a living document of a man who believed that theater is not a space for mere spectacle, but an open dialogue between the individual and themselves, between ideas and society. While many saw the stage as a platform for performance, he viewed it as a platform for contemplation, and for creating a new awareness that makes art a partner in shaping the cultural and social transformation that the Kingdom is experiencing. With this belief, he carved his path with rare self-reliance, armed with knowledge, experimentation, and balance, until he became one of the most prominent creators who shaped the Saudi theatrical scene with professional standards and intellectual vision.

Makhli, who began his dream in the realm of amateurs, quickly became one of the most notable writers and directors in the local and Arab scene, combining creative experience with cultural management. He currently holds influential positions, including Executive Director of the "Golden Pen Majlis" affiliated with the General Entertainment Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Theater Kayf," and First Producer in the theater department at "Sela," in addition to his membership in the International Theatre Institute and the Professional Association for Theatre and Performing Arts in Saudi Arabia, which he helped establish.

Makhli has presented works that have shaped the features of his unique style, such as "Sadiq Al-Namak," which was showcased at the Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival 2023, and "Let's Discover the Treasure" by the Iftah Ya Simsim troupe. He also published his book "The Pigeon’s Melody," which documents his philosophical and artistic vision for theater.

Makhli has received several awards and honors, including the Sharjah Award for Playwriting in 2018, and the National Theater and Performing Arts Award in 2021, solidifying his name among the pioneers of modern Arab theater.

Thus, Yasser Makhli remains an example of an artist who carves his path through his efforts, transforming theater into a laboratory for knowledge and humanity, rather than just a scene for performance.