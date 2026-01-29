• Tonight, all eyes are on the fiery clash between Al-Qadisiyah of Aramco and Hilal Mallak in the race for the top spot. Although the indicators may seem blue in color, the logic of football and the surprises of this crazy and unpredictable game offer no guarantees. History may say in its records that "Al-Hilal" is a legend.



Holding the top spot... it would be one of the seventh impossibilities if they reach it and let it slip away easily.



• We return to the atmosphere of an expected summit between a completely different Al-Qadisiyah with their new coach Rodgers and players who are very comfortable with him and his style, dedicated and playing with a fighting spirit. We have seen their true level and a clear advantage in more than one match, which is significant for a coach who has wasted them and tarnished the reputation of a team that has been "worked hard on" by a company wanting to leave its mark in the journey of Saudi football and a "privatization" system with a long-term vision, championed by Abu Salman, may God protect him.



• As for their opponent this evening, the leader, if he shows up on his day, can dominate everything under the guidance of his "fortunate" coach and his great star, the legend Salem Al-Dosari, who I believe is starting to see Malcolm's jealousy steal the spotlight from him. I hope I am mistaken in this opinion regarding the enjoyment of a Saudi player if he finds someone to cooperate with him; just watch the fun and listen to the match commentator scream, "Salem, oh Salem, God bless you, Salem."



• In general, I expect it to be an exciting football battle with thrilling events and very enjoyable goals in the net. I hope it won't be marred by a referee's unjust whistle that "ruins" the beauty of this match and wrongs one of the teams, and the VAR technology "its referees" has tired us with their enjoyment of watching the play "I saw nothing," especially in matches where one team is always favored by luck and "pampering."



I say I hope and wish that my wish comes true, even just once, and I congratulate from my heart the winner in a sportsmanlike manner without saying, "Oh, then oh, it's a shame, referee."