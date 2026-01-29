• الليلة كل الأنظار تتجه لمتابعة ومشاهدة مواجهة نارية بين قادسية أرامكو وهلال ملّاكه في سباق المنافسة على الصدارة، والتي وإن كانت مؤشراتها زرقاوية الشكل إلا أن منطق كرة القدم ومفاجآت هذه المدورة والمجنونة لا ضمان لها، وإن كان التاريخ يقول في سجلاته «الهلال» أسطورة.


احتلاله للصدارة.. من سابع المستحيلات إن وصلها يفرط فيها بسهولة.


• نعود لأجواء قمة متوقعة بين قادسية مختلف تماماً مع مدربه الجديد رودجرز ولاعبين مرتاحين جداً معه ومع أسلوبه، ومتفانين يلعبون بروح قتالية شاهدنا مستواهم الحقيقي وأفضلية واضحة في أكثر من مباراة تفرق مع مدرب ضيعهم وضيّع سمعة فريق «متعوب عليه» من شركة تريد أن تضع لها بصمة في مسيرة الكرة السعودية ونظام «خصخصة» له رؤية بعيدة المدى عرّابها أبو سلمان حفظه الله.


• أما خصمه هذا المساء زعيم إن حضر في يومه يأكل الأخضر واليابس بقيادة مدربه «المحظوظ» ونجمه الكبير الأسطورة سالم الدوسري الذي أرى أن غيرة مالكوم بدأت تخطف الأضواء عنه، وأرجو أن أكون مخطئاً في وجهة نظر لها علاقة بمتعة لاعب سعودي إن وجد من يتعاون معه شوف المتعة واسمع معلق المباراة وهو يصرخ «سالم يا سالم الله عليك يا سالم».


• عموماً أتوقعها موقعة كروية مثيرة في أحداثها الكروية وممتعة جداً في أهدافها داخل الشباك، ولا أتمناها خارج المرمى عبر صافرة حكم ظالمة «تخرّب» جمال هذا اللقاء وتظلم أحد الفريقين وتقنية فار «حكامها» ملينا وتعبنا من استمتاعهم بمشاهدة مسرحية «شاهد ما شاف حاجة»، وبالذات في مباريات يكون طرفها فريق لا يفارقه الحظ ولا «الدلال».


أقول أتمنى وأرجو أن تتحقق أمنيتي ولو لمرة واحدة، وأبارك من قلبي للفائز بروح رياضية بدون ما أقول «آه ثم آه حرام يا حكم».