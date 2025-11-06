The security authorities in the United States have expanded the use of facial recognition technology to track migrants and those suspected of violating immigration laws after the dedicated application became available to all security agencies in the country, according to a report published by the tech site "Ars Technica."

This system was previously exclusive to employees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but it is now available to other local and federal security entities, raising widespread concerns about privacy violations and civil liberties.

The investigative site "404 Media" reported that it managed to obtain a copy of the application and analyze it, discovering that it contains tools that allow for facial scanning, capturing images, and sharing them immediately with security agencies, in a move described by observers as paving the way for a new era of digital surveillance within the United States.

The report clarified that the application currently available on Android devices only through the "Google Play" store does not disclose personal data, but instead displays a reference number that can be used to communicate with the immigration office in the event of a match between the scanned face and the database.

The application is named "Mobile Fortify," developed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and relies on the TVS system developed by the Department of Homeland Security to verify travelers' identities.

Recently circulated video clips on social media showed immigration officers using the application to photograph migrants on the streets, in scenes described as a clear violation of personal freedoms.

While the Department of Homeland Security justifies this expansion as "a step to improve border security," Democratic members of the U.S. Senate have sent an official letter demanding the cessation of the application's use, asserting that it "enhances racial discrimination against people of color."

For his part, Cooper Quentin, the chief technology expert at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, considered that these applications represent "a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and open the door to unjustified mass surveillance."

Despite the rising criticism, the Department of Homeland Security is working to pass new legislation that allows for the collection of more biometric data, including DNA, voiceprints, and iris scans, in addition to facial and fingerprinting.