توسّعت السلطات الأمنية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في استخدام تقنية التعرف على الوجوه لتتبع المهاجرين والمشتبه بانتهاكهم قوانين الهجرة بعد أن أصبح التطبيق المخصص لذلك متاحاً لجميع الأجهزة الأمنية في البلاد، وفق تقرير نشره موقع «آرس تكنكيا» التقني.

وكان هذا النظام حكراً على موظفي دائرة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية فقط، لكنه بات متاحاً لجهات أمنية محلية وفدرالية أخرى، ما أثار مخاوف واسعة تتعلق بانتهاك الخصوصية والحريات المدنية.

وذكر موقع التحقيقات «404 ميديا» أنه تمكن من الحصول على نسخة من التطبيق وتحليلها ليكتشف احتواءها على أدوات تتيح فحص الوجوه والتقاط الصور ومشاركتها فوراً مع الجهات الأمنية، في خطوة وصفها مراقبون بأنها تمهّد لعصر جديد من المراقبة الرقمية داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وأوضح التقرير أن التطبيق المتوفر حالياً على أجهزة أندرويد فقط عبر متجر «غوغل بلاي» لا يكشف بيانات شخصية، بل يعرض رقماً مرجعياً يمكن استخدامه للتواصل مع دائرة الهجرة في حال وجود تطابق بين الوجه الممسوح وقاعدة البيانات.

ويحمل التطبيق اسم «موبايل فورتيفاي»، وهو من تطوير هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأمريكية، ويعتمد على منظومة TVS التي طورتها وزارة الأمن الداخلي للتحقق من هوية المسافرين.

مقاطع مصوّرة انتشرت أخيراً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أظهرت ضباط هجرة يستخدمون التطبيق لتصوير المهاجرين في الشوارع، في مشاهد وُصفت بأنها انتهاك واضح للحريات الشخصية.

وفي الوقت الذي تبرر فيه وزارة الأمن الداخلي هذا التوسع بأنه «خطوة لتحسين أمن الحدود»، فإن أعضاء ديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي وجهوا رسالة رسمية تطالب بوقف استخدام التطبيق، مؤكدين أنه «يعزز التمييز العنصري ضد ذوي البشرة الملونة».

من جانبه، اعتبر كبير خبراء التكنولوجيا في مؤسسة الحدود الإلكترونية كوبر كوينتين أن هذه التطبيقات تمثل «خرقاً واضحاً للتعديل الرابع في الدستور الأمريكي، وتفتح الباب أمام مراقبة جماعية غير مبررة».

ورغم تصاعد الانتقادات، تعمل وزارة الأمن الداخلي على تمرير قانون جديد يسمح بجمع مزيد من البيانات الحيوية، بما في ذلك الحمض النووي وبصمة الصوت وبصمة العين، إضافة إلى بصمات الوجه والأصابع.