شهد سكان كوكب الأرض ليلة استثنائية حين أضاء القمر العملاق السماء في مشهد فلكي أسر أنظار الملايين حول العالم. وتحدث هذه الظاهرة المدهشة عندما يقترب القمر من أقرب نقطة له في مداره الإهليلجي حول الأرض، وهو ما يجعله يبدو أكثر سطوعاً وأكبر حجماً من المعتاد.

وبحسب علماء الفلك، فإن هذه الظاهرة تُعرف علمياً باسم «نقطة الحضيض»، حيث يصل القمر إلى أقرب مسافة له من الأرض، ما يعزز انعكاس الضوء ويجعل البدر يبدو أكثر إشراقاً بنسبة تصل إلى 30% مقارنة بالبدر العادي.

ولا يسبب القمر العملاق كوارث طبيعية أو اضطرابات جيولوجية، لكنه قد يؤثر بشكل طفيف على ظاهرتي المد والجزر نتيجة زيادة قوة الجاذبية القمرية.

ويُعرف قمر نوفمبر تقليدياً باسم «قمر القنادس»، إذ كانت الشعوب الأمريكية الأصلية تعتبر ظهوره إشارة لبدء موسم صيد القنادس قبل تجمد الأنهار في الشتاء.

أما مصطلح «القمر العملاق»، فقد صيغ لأول مرة عام 1979 لوصف اللحظة التي يتزامن فيها اكتمال القمر مع اقترابه من الأرض، وهي ظاهرة تتكرر مرات قليلة في العام، لكنها تبقى من أكثر المشاهد الفلكية روعة وإبهاراً لعشاق السماء.