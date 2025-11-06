Days after the mystery surrounding the crash of the UPS cargo plane, the National Transportation Safety Board announced the discovery of the black boxes at the wreckage site near Louisiana, a step that investigators describe as "crucial" for uncovering the circumstances of the incident that claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

Iman Todd, an official with the board, stated that the two boxes containing flight data and cockpit recordings were transported to Washington, D.C. for content analysis, noting that preliminary results may help determine whether a mechanical failure was behind the disaster.

Footage obtained by investigators shows the moment the left engine of the plane detached from its wing during takeoff, while remnants of the engine were found in the vicinity of the crash site.

Louisiana Mayor Craig Greensberg confirmed that rescue teams faced significant difficulties due to the intense fires that swept through the area, pointing out that victim identification efforts are still ongoing.

For his part, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to support search and rescue operations, while emphasizing the need to wait for the official investigation results before announcing the final cause.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, crashed shortly after taking off from Louisiana International Airport en route to Hawaii, causing widespread fires and destruction in a nearby residential area.

UPS, headquartered in Kentucky, operates more than 2,000 flights daily to 200 destinations worldwide with a fleet of 516 aircraft.