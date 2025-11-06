بعد أيام من الغموض الذي أحاط بسقوط طائرة الشحن التابعة لشركة «يو بي إس»، أعلن المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل الأمريكي العثور على الصندوقين الأسودين في موقع الحطام قرب مدينة لويزيانا، في خطوة يصفها المحققون بأنها «حاسمة» لكشف ملابسات الحادثة التي أودت بحياة 12 شخصًا على الأقل.

وقال المسؤول في المجلس إيمان تود إن الصندوقين اللذين يحتويان على بيانات الرحلة وتسجيلات قمرة القيادة نُقلا إلى العاصمة واشنطن لتحليل محتواهما، مشيرًا إلى أن النتائج الأولية قد تساعد في تحديد ما إذا كان العطل الميكانيكي وراء الكارثة.

وتُظهر لقطات مصوّرة حصل عليها المحققون لحظة انفصال المحرك الأيسر للطائرة عن جناحها أثناء الإقلاع، فيما عُثر على بقايا المحرك في محيط موقع التحطم.

وأكد عمدة مدينة لويزيانا كريغ غرينسبيرغ أن فرق الإنقاذ واجهت صعوبات كبيرة بسبب النيران الكثيفة التي اجتاحت المنطقة، لافتًا إلى أن عمليات تحديد هوية الضحايا لا تزال جارية.

من جانبه، أعلن حاكم ولاية كنتاكي آندي بشير حالة الطوارئ لدعم عمليات البحث والإنقاذ، بينما شدّد على ضرورة انتظار نتائج التحقيق الرسمية قبل إعلان السبب النهائي.

وكانت الطائرة وهي من طراز «ماكدونيل دوغلاس إم دي-11»، قد تحطمت بعيد إقلاعها من مطار لويزيانا الدولي متجهة إلى هاواي ما تسبب في اشتعال حرائق ودمار واسع في منطقة سكنية قريبة.

وتُسير شركة «يو بي إس» ومقرها الرئيسي في ولاية كنتاكي، أكثر من 2000 رحلة جوية يوميًا إلى 200 وجهة عبر العالم بأسطول يضم 516 طائرة.