In a horrifying incident early this morning (Thursday), a state of shock and sadness prevailed in the neighborhoods of Helwan city, south of Cairo, following the murder of a man in his fifties, the owner of the most famous koshari shop in the area, at the hands of a known criminal named "Helmy A. M.", after disputes dating back to 2009. The accused carried out his threat that he publicly announced in a live broadcast on Facebook just a few hours before the crime.

The incident occurred on a busy street in the Arab Ghoneim area of Helwan, where a violent altercation broke out between the victim and the accused, resulting in the victim "Ali" being struck fatally in the head with a metal window, causing a skull fracture and severe bleeding.

Images of the victim and videos of the crime quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage among residents who described the incident as a "brutal crime," demanding stricter security measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in popular areas.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated between the two parties, as the accused "Helmy," known for his long criminal record, broadcast a live video on Facebook last night (Wednesday), openly threatening to kill Haj Ali, saying: "I will kill him today," referring to old disputes related to neighborhood issues and business interests dating back 16 years.

Just a few hours later, around 2 AM, the accused fulfilled his promise on the same street, attacking the victim in front of the koshari shop in the presence of passersby who heard cries for help before rushing to assist him.

The 55-year-old victim was taken to Helwan General Hospital, but he breathed his last before arrival due to the severe injuries.

The emergency operations room received an immediate report from residents about a "bloody brawl," prompting the police forces from the Helwan precinct to respond swiftly, managing to arrest the accused at the scene just minutes after the incident, with traces of blood on his clothes.

In the initial investigations before the public prosecutor, the accused confessed to the crime, confirming that the old disputes "escalated to murder," while indicating that he also intended to rob the shop, but anger took over him.

The public prosecutor ordered an autopsy on the body and tasked the criminal investigations department with tracking any potential accomplices, while listening to witnesses of the incident who confirmed seeing the live broadcast as evidence of premeditated planning.