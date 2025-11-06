في واقعة مروعة فجر اليوم (الخميس) سادت حالة من الصدمة والحزن في أحياء مدينة حلوان جنوب القاهرة، عقب مقتل رجل خمسيني صاحب أشهر محل كشري في المنطقة، على يد مسجل خطر يُدعى «حلمي ع. م»، بعد خلافات تعود إلى عام 2009، حيث نفذ المتهم تهديده الذي أعلنه علنًا في بث مباشر على فيسبوك قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من الجريمة.
وقعت الحادثة في شارع مزدحم بمنطقة عرب غنيم بحلوان، حيث اندلعت مشاجرة عنيفة بين الضحية والمتهم، أسفرت عن إصابة الضحية «علي» بضربات قاتلة في الرأس باستخدام نافذة معدنية، مما أدى إلى هشم الجمجمة ونزيف حاد.
وسرعان ما انتشرت صور الضحية وفيديوهات الجريمة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مما أثار غضب الأهالي الذين وصفوا الواقعة بـ«الجريمة الوحشية»، مطالبين بتشديد الإجراءات الأمنية لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث في المناطق الشعبية.
وفقًا لشهود عيان، بدأ الأمر بتوتر متصاعد بين الطرفين، حيث نشر المتهم «حلمي»، الذي يُعرف بسجله الإجرامي الطويل، بثًا مباشرًا (لايف) على فيسبوك، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، يتوعد فيه صراحة بقتل الحاج علي قائلًا: «هقتله النهارده»، مشيرًا إلى خلافات قديمة تتعلق بمشاكل جيرة ومصالح تجارية تعود إلى 16 عامًا مضت.
وبعد ساعات قليلة، نحو الساعة 2 فجرًا، نفذ المتهم وعده في الشارع نفسه، حيث هاجم الضحية أمام محل الكشري أمام أعين المارة الذين سمعوا صرخات استغاثة قبل أن يهرعوا لمساعدته.
وتم نقل الضحية البالغ من العمر 55 عامًا، إلى مستشفى حلوان العام، لكنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة قبل وصوله بسبب الإصابات البالغة.
وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغًا فوريًا من الأهالي عن «مشاجرة دموية»، فتحركت قوات الشرطة التابعة لقسم حلوان بسرعة البرق، وتمكنت من القبض على المتهم في مكانه بعد دقائق قليلة من الواقعة، وهو يحمل آثار الدماء على ملابسه.
وفي التحقيقات الأولية أمام النيابة العامة، اعترف المتهم بالجريمة، مؤكدًا أن الخلافات القديمة «وصلت لحد القتل»، مع إشارة إلى أنه كان ينوي السرقة أيضًا من المحل، لكن الغضب سيطر عليه.
وأمرت النيابة العامة بإجراء الصفة التشريحية للجثة وكلفت المباحث الجنائية بتعقب أي شركاء محتملين، مع الاستماع إلى شهود الواقعة الذين أكدوا رؤيتهم للبث المباشر كدليل على التخطيط المسبق.
In a horrifying incident early this morning (Thursday), a state of shock and sadness prevailed in the neighborhoods of Helwan city, south of Cairo, following the murder of a man in his fifties, the owner of the most famous koshari shop in the area, at the hands of a known criminal named "Helmy A. M.", after disputes dating back to 2009. The accused carried out his threat that he publicly announced in a live broadcast on Facebook just a few hours before the crime.
The incident occurred on a busy street in the Arab Ghoneim area of Helwan, where a violent altercation broke out between the victim and the accused, resulting in the victim "Ali" being struck fatally in the head with a metal window, causing a skull fracture and severe bleeding.
Images of the victim and videos of the crime quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage among residents who described the incident as a "brutal crime," demanding stricter security measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in popular areas.
According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated between the two parties, as the accused "Helmy," known for his long criminal record, broadcast a live video on Facebook last night (Wednesday), openly threatening to kill Haj Ali, saying: "I will kill him today," referring to old disputes related to neighborhood issues and business interests dating back 16 years.
Just a few hours later, around 2 AM, the accused fulfilled his promise on the same street, attacking the victim in front of the koshari shop in the presence of passersby who heard cries for help before rushing to assist him.
The 55-year-old victim was taken to Helwan General Hospital, but he breathed his last before arrival due to the severe injuries.
The emergency operations room received an immediate report from residents about a "bloody brawl," prompting the police forces from the Helwan precinct to respond swiftly, managing to arrest the accused at the scene just minutes after the incident, with traces of blood on his clothes.
In the initial investigations before the public prosecutor, the accused confessed to the crime, confirming that the old disputes "escalated to murder," while indicating that he also intended to rob the shop, but anger took over him.
The public prosecutor ordered an autopsy on the body and tasked the criminal investigations department with tracking any potential accomplices, while listening to witnesses of the incident who confirmed seeing the live broadcast as evidence of premeditated planning.