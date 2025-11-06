في واقعة مروعة فجر اليوم (الخميس) سادت حالة من الصدمة والحزن في أحياء مدينة حلوان جنوب القاهرة، عقب مقتل رجل خمسيني صاحب أشهر محل كشري في المنطقة، على يد مسجل خطر يُدعى «حلمي ع. م»، بعد خلافات تعود إلى عام 2009، حيث نفذ المتهم تهديده الذي أعلنه علنًا في بث مباشر على فيسبوك قبل ساعات قليلة فقط من الجريمة.

وقعت الحادثة في شارع مزدحم بمنطقة عرب غنيم بحلوان، حيث اندلعت مشاجرة عنيفة بين الضحية والمتهم، أسفرت عن إصابة الضحية «علي» بضربات قاتلة في الرأس باستخدام نافذة معدنية، مما أدى إلى هشم الجمجمة ونزيف حاد.

وسرعان ما انتشرت صور الضحية وفيديوهات الجريمة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مما أثار غضب الأهالي الذين وصفوا الواقعة بـ«الجريمة الوحشية»، مطالبين بتشديد الإجراءات الأمنية لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث في المناطق الشعبية.

وفقًا لشهود عيان، بدأ الأمر بتوتر متصاعد بين الطرفين، حيث نشر المتهم «حلمي»، الذي يُعرف بسجله الإجرامي الطويل، بثًا مباشرًا (لايف) على فيسبوك، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، يتوعد فيه صراحة بقتل الحاج علي قائلًا: «هقتله النهارده»، مشيرًا إلى خلافات قديمة تتعلق بمشاكل جيرة ومصالح تجارية تعود إلى 16 عامًا مضت.

وبعد ساعات قليلة، نحو الساعة 2 فجرًا، نفذ المتهم وعده في الشارع نفسه، حيث هاجم الضحية أمام محل الكشري أمام أعين المارة الذين سمعوا صرخات استغاثة قبل أن يهرعوا لمساعدته.

وتم نقل الضحية البالغ من العمر 55 عامًا، إلى مستشفى حلوان العام، لكنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة قبل وصوله بسبب الإصابات البالغة.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغًا فوريًا من الأهالي عن «مشاجرة دموية»، فتحركت قوات الشرطة التابعة لقسم حلوان بسرعة البرق، وتمكنت من القبض على المتهم في مكانه بعد دقائق قليلة من الواقعة، وهو يحمل آثار الدماء على ملابسه.

وفي التحقيقات الأولية أمام النيابة العامة، اعترف المتهم بالجريمة، مؤكدًا أن الخلافات القديمة «وصلت لحد القتل»، مع إشارة إلى أنه كان ينوي السرقة أيضًا من المحل، لكن الغضب سيطر عليه.

وأمرت النيابة العامة بإجراء الصفة التشريحية للجثة وكلفت المباحث الجنائية بتعقب أي شركاء محتملين، مع الاستماع إلى شهود الواقعة الذين أكدوا رؤيتهم للبث المباشر كدليل على التخطيط المسبق.