أعلن الرئيس الفلبيني فرديناند ماركوس الابن حالة الطوارئ بعد أن ضرب الإعصار «كالمايجي» مناطق واسعة، مخلّفًا ما لا يقل عن 241 قتيلاً ومفقودًا في واحدة من أعنف الكوارث التي شهدتها البلاد خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.
وأوضحت السلطات أن الإعصار تسبب في انهيارات أرضية وفيضانات عارمة، وأجبر السكان على تسلّق أسطح المنازل هربًا من المياه المتدفقة التي جرفت المركبات والحاويات الضخمة، بينما تواصل فرق الإنقاذ جهودها في البحث عن المفقودين.
ووصل الإعصار إلى الفلبين قبيل منتصف ليل الإثنين، وضرب بقوة مقاطعة جزر ديناغات قبل أن يتجه نحو فيتنام، فيما توقعت الأرصاد الجوية أن يستمر تأثيره حتى ساعات المساء.
وبحسب التقديرات الرسمية، بلغ عدد المتضررين نحو 400 ألف شخص، بينهم مئات الجرحى والمشردين الذين فقدوا منازلهم، بينما تتواصل أعمال الإغاثة وسط ظروف مناخية قاسية.
يذكر أن الفلبين تواجه سنويًا ما يقارب 20 إعصارًا استوائيًا، وغالبًا ما تكون المناطق الفقيرة الأكثر تضررًا جراء قوتها.
The Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency after Typhoon "Kalmaygi" struck wide areas, leaving at least 241 dead and missing in one of the most severe disasters the country has faced in recent years.
Authorities explained that the typhoon caused landslides and severe flooding, forcing residents to climb onto rooftops to escape the rushing waters that swept away vehicles and large containers, while rescue teams continue their efforts to search for the missing.
The typhoon reached the Philippines just before midnight on Monday, hitting the province of Dinagat Islands hard before heading towards Vietnam, while meteorological forecasts predicted that its effects would last until the evening hours.
According to official estimates, the number of affected individuals reached around 400,000, including hundreds of injured and displaced people who lost their homes, while relief efforts continue amid harsh weather conditions.
It is worth noting that the Philippines faces nearly 20 tropical cyclones annually, with poor areas often being the most affected due to their strength.