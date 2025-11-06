The Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency after Typhoon "Kalmaygi" struck wide areas, leaving at least 241 dead and missing in one of the most severe disasters the country has faced in recent years.

Authorities explained that the typhoon caused landslides and severe flooding, forcing residents to climb onto rooftops to escape the rushing waters that swept away vehicles and large containers, while rescue teams continue their efforts to search for the missing.

The typhoon reached the Philippines just before midnight on Monday, hitting the province of Dinagat Islands hard before heading towards Vietnam, while meteorological forecasts predicted that its effects would last until the evening hours.

According to official estimates, the number of affected individuals reached around 400,000, including hundreds of injured and displaced people who lost their homes, while relief efforts continue amid harsh weather conditions.

It is worth noting that the Philippines faces nearly 20 tropical cyclones annually, with poor areas often being the most affected due to their strength.