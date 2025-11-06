أعلن الرئيس الفلبيني فرديناند ماركوس الابن حالة الطوارئ بعد أن ضرب الإعصار «كالمايجي» مناطق واسعة، مخلّفًا ما لا يقل عن 241 قتيلاً ومفقودًا في واحدة من أعنف الكوارث التي شهدتها البلاد خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.

وأوضحت السلطات أن الإعصار تسبب في انهيارات أرضية وفيضانات عارمة، وأجبر السكان على تسلّق أسطح المنازل هربًا من المياه المتدفقة التي جرفت المركبات والحاويات الضخمة، بينما تواصل فرق الإنقاذ جهودها في البحث عن المفقودين.

ووصل الإعصار إلى الفلبين قبيل منتصف ليل الإثنين، وضرب بقوة مقاطعة جزر ديناغات قبل أن يتجه نحو فيتنام، فيما توقعت الأرصاد الجوية أن يستمر تأثيره حتى ساعات المساء.

وبحسب التقديرات الرسمية، بلغ عدد المتضررين نحو 400 ألف شخص، بينهم مئات الجرحى والمشردين الذين فقدوا منازلهم، بينما تتواصل أعمال الإغاثة وسط ظروف مناخية قاسية.

يذكر أن الفلبين تواجه سنويًا ما يقارب 20 إعصارًا استوائيًا، وغالبًا ما تكون المناطق الفقيرة الأكثر تضررًا جراء قوتها.