تحولت أجواء احتفالات «ليلة البون فاير» في مدينة ليفربول البريطانية إلى ليلة رعب حقيقية، بعدما أشعل عدد من الشبان النار في برج سكني ثم أطلقوا صواريخ الألعاب النارية باتجاه فرق الطوارئ التي هرعت لإخماد الحريق.

وأكدت شرطة ميرسيسايد أنها ألقت القبض على صبي يبلغ من العمر 14 عامًا للاشتباه في محاولته القتل، بعدما أقدم على إشعال الحريق عمدًا بقصد تعريض الأرواح للخطر في مبنى شرقي ليفربول.

وقالت الشرطة في بيان إن الحريق اندلع في الطابق الثالث من البرج السكني، بينما تعرض رجال الإطفاء والشرطة لوابل من الألعاب النارية أثناء محاولتهم السيطرة على النيران، ما أدى إلى إصابة شرطية بجروح طفيفة في ساقها.

وأوضح كبير المفتشين كيفن تشاترتون أن الاعتداء على فرق الطوارئ «تصرف مشين وغير مقبول»، مؤكدًا أن الحادثة كادت تتسبب بكارثة حقيقية لولا سرعة استجابة رجال الإطفاء.

وأضاف أن السلطات لن تتهاون مع أي سلوك عدواني يستهدف عناصر الطوارئ، مشيرًا إلى أن المراهق الموقوف لا يزال قيد الاحتجاز ريثما تُستكمل التحقيقات.

وأعلنت شرطة ميرسيسايد لاحقًا تطبيق أمر المادة 60 في منطقة غارستون أندر ذا بريدج، ما يمنح الضباط صلاحيات إضافية لتفتيش المشتبه بهم والحد من أعمال الشغب.

من جانبها، أدانت إدارة الإطفاء في ميرسيسايد الهجوم، مؤكدة أن رجال الإطفاء يعملون «لحماية المجتمع لا ليكونوا هدفًا للاعتداء»، مضيفة أن جميع سيارات الإطفاء مجهزة بكاميرات مراقبة جرى تسليم تسجيلاتها للشرطة لدعم التحقيق.

تزامنت الحادثة مع احتفالات ضخمة شهدتها مدن بريطانية أخرى بمناسبة ليلة البون فاير، أبرزها في لويس بمقاطعة ساسكس، حيث أُحرقت تماثيل ضخمة تجسد شخصيات سياسية مثل كير ستارمر ودونالد ترمب، في تقليد سنوي يجذب آلاف الزوار.

ورغم الطابع الاحتفالي للمناسبة، حذرت الشرطة في مختلف المناطق البريطانية من الاستخدام غير المنضبط للألعاب النارية، بعد سلسلة من الحوادث المشابهة التي أثارت الجدل حول ضرورة قصرها على العروض المنظمة فقط.