The atmosphere of the "Bonfire Night" celebrations in the British city of Liverpool turned into a real night of terror, after a group of young men set fire to a residential tower and then launched fireworks at emergency teams that rushed to extinguish the blaze.

Merseyside Police confirmed that they arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, after he allegedly intentionally started the fire with the intent to endanger lives in a building in eastern Liverpool.

The police stated in a press release that the fire broke out on the third floor of the residential tower, while firefighters and police were bombarded with fireworks as they attempted to control the flames, resulting in a police officer sustaining minor injuries to her leg.

Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton explained that the attack on emergency teams was "shameful and unacceptable," emphasizing that the incident could have led to a real disaster were it not for the swift response of the firefighters.

He added that authorities would not tolerate any aggressive behavior targeting emergency personnel, noting that the detained teenager remains in custody while investigations continue.

Merseyside Police later announced the implementation of a Section 60 order in the Garston Under the Bridge area, granting officers additional powers to search suspects and curb disorderly conduct.

For its part, the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service condemned the attack, asserting that firefighters work "to protect the community, not to be targets of assault," adding that all fire engines are equipped with surveillance cameras, and their recordings have been handed over to the police to support the investigation.

The incident coincided with massive celebrations taking place in other British cities for Bonfire Night, most notably in Lewes, Sussex, where large effigies depicting political figures such as Keir Starmer and Donald Trump were burned, in an annual tradition that attracts thousands of visitors.

Despite the festive nature of the occasion, police across various British regions warned against the uncontrolled use of fireworks, following a series of similar incidents that sparked debate about the need to restrict them to organized displays only.