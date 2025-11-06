The public transport company in Paris has ended a historical era that lasted for more than 125 years by announcing the complete cessation of selling paper metro tickets, in a move that represents a radical shift towards smart transport systems.

This decision is part of a comprehensive modernization plan through which the company aims to fully adopt digital tickets and electronic travel cards, in line with the development of the infrastructure of the French capital.

According to the company's spokesperson, the process of phasing out paper tickets has been gradual, starting two years ago with the cessation of selling the popular "ten-ticket bundle," which was widely favored by both visitors and residents.

The source indicated that those who still hold paper tickets can use them until next year or exchange them later for electronic cards, emphasizing that this step aims to reduce paper waste and limit the environmental impact resulting from the production and recycling of tickets.

The company also stated that sales of paper tickets exceeded 500 million tickets annually, most of which ended up being thrown in the streets or ending up in trash bins, making the digital transformation a necessary step to improve system efficiency and enhance the passenger experience in navigating the city.