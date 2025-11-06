أنهت شركة النقل العام في باريس حقبة تاريخية امتدت لأكثر من 125 عامًا، بإعلانها التوقف الكامل عن بيع تذاكر المترو الورقية، في خطوة تمثل تحولًا جذريًا نحو أنظمة النقل الذكية.

ويأتي هذا القرار ضمن خطة تحديث شاملة تسعى من خلالها الشركة إلى اعتماد التذاكر الرقمية وبطاقات السفر الإلكترونية بشكل كامل، بما يواكب تطور البنية التحتية للعاصمة الفرنسية.

ووفق ما أوضح المتحدث باسم الشركة، فإن عملية إلغاء التذاكر الورقية تمت على مراحل، بدأت قبل عامين بوقف بيع «حزمة العشر تذاكر» المخفّضة، التي كانت تحظى بشعبية واسعة لدى الزوار والسكان على حد سواء.

وأشار المصدر إلى أن من لا يزال يحتفظ بتذاكر ورقية يمكنه استخدامها حتى العام القادم، أو استبدالها لاحقًا ببطاقات إلكترونية، مؤكدًا أن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى تقليل النفايات الورقية والحد من التأثير البيئي الناتج عن تصنيع التذاكر وإعادة تدويرها.

كما بيّنت الشركة أن مبيعات التذاكر الورقية كانت تتجاوز 500 مليون تذكرة سنويًا، كانت في الغالب تُلقى في الشوارع أو تنتهي في صناديق القمامة، ما يجعل التحول الرقمي خطوة ضرورية لتحسين كفاءة النظام وتعزيز تجربة الركاب في التنقل داخل المدينة.