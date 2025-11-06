In a blow to documentation and accountability efforts, the American magazine "The Intercept" revealed that the platform "YouTube" has deleted over 700 videos documenting Israel's human rights violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, along with the complete closure of channels belonging to three major Palestinian human rights organizations.

According to the American magazine, the decision came after the U.S. government continued to pressure technology companies to cover up Israeli war crimes against Palestinians, noting that "YouTube" has targeted hundreds of Palestinian accounts and content since October 2023.

The report clarified that the platform deleted more than 700 videos, including a documentary about mothers who survived the genocide in Gaza, as well as investigative videos regarding the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and documentation of the demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank.

"The Intercept" also mentioned that "YouTube" closed accounts belonging to several Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, due to their sharing of content that documents Israeli crimes.

Deletion of Channels Documenting Occupation Violations

The deleted channels contained hours of field footage documenting the occupation's violations of international law, including the killing of civilians and the bombing of residential areas in Gaza and the West Bank. It is noteworthy that some of these clips are still available on other platforms like "Facebook" and "Vimeo," and the clips produced by these organizations and published on other "YouTube" channels are still accessible.

The roots of the crisis trace back to Trump's campaign to support Israel after the International Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of war crimes, including the killing of approximately 69,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 2023.

Katherine Gallagher, a lawyer at the "Center for Constitutional Rights," described the move as "aiding in the removal of evidence of violations from public view," while Sarah Leah Whitson from "Democracy for the Arab World Now" stated, "It's hard to imagine a serious argument for deletion; it's political censorship."