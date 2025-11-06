في ضربة لجهود التوثيق والمساءلة، كشفت مجلة «ذا إنترسبت» الأمريكية، عن حذف منصة «يوتيوب» أكثر من 700 فيديو توثق انتهاكات إسرائيل لحقوق الإنسان في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، مع إغلاق قنوات ثلاث منظمات فلسطينية رئيسية لحقوق الإنسان بالكامل.

ووفقاً للمجلة الأمريكية فإن القرار جاء بعد مواصلة الحكومة الأمريكية الضغط على شركات التكنولوجيا للتغطية على جرائم الحرب الإسرائيلية ضد الفلسطينيين، مشيرة إلى أن «يوتيوب» استهدفت مئات الحسابات والمحتويات الفلسطينية منذ أكتوبر 2023.

وأوضح التقرير أن المنصة حذفت أكثر من 700 مقطع فيديو من بينها فيلم وثائقي عن الأمهات الناجيات من الإبادة الجماعية في غزة، إضافة إلى فيديوهات تحقيقية حول مقتل الصحفية الفلسطينية الأمريكية شيرين أبو عاقلة، وتوثيق عمليات هدم المنازل الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية.

وذكرن «ذا إنترسبت» أيضاً أن «يوتيوب» أغلقت حسابات تابعة لعدد من منظمات حقوق الإنسان الفلسطينية، من بينها مؤسسة الحق، ومركز الميزان لحقوق الإنسان، والمركز الفلسطيني لحقوق الإنسان، بسبب مشاركتها محتوى يوثق الجرائم الإسرائيلية.

حذف قنوات توثق انتهاكات الاحتلال

وكانت القنوات التي تم حذفها تحتوي على ساعات طويلة من اللقطات الميدانية التي توثق انتهاكات الاحتلال للقانون الدولي، بما يشمل قتل المدنيين وقصف المناطق السكنية في غزة والضفة الغربية، علماً أن بعض هذه المقاطع لا تزال موجودة على منصات أخرى مثل «فيسبوك» و«فيميو»، كما أن المقاطع التي أُنتجت من قبل هذه المنظمات ونشرت على قنوات أخرى على «يوتيوب» ما زالت موجودة.

وتعود جذور الأزمة إلى حملة ترمب لدعم إسرائيل بعد إصدار المحكمة الدولية مذكرات توقيف لنتنياهو وغالانت بتهم جرائم حرب، بما في ذلك قتل نحو 69,000 فلسطيني في غزة منذ 2023.

ووصفت كاثرين غالاغر المحامية في «مركز الحقوق الدستورية» الخطوة بـ«مساعدة في إزالة أدلة الانتهاكات من العيون العامة» بينما قالت سارة ليا ويتسون من «ديمقراطية للعالم العربي الآن»: «صعب تخيل حجة جادة للحذف، إنها رقابة سياسية».