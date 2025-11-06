In an unprecedented move, the Japanese Ministry of Defense sent Self-Defense Forces (one of the branches of the Japanese army) yesterday (Wednesday) to the mountainous areas in northern Akita Prefecture to assist residents in containing the dramatic increase in bear attacks that have caused panic.

According to the Associated Press, daily reports are coming in about encounters with brown bears and Asian black bears, which have become bolder before the hibernation season as they search for food in urban areas.

These animals have been spotted near schools, train stations, stores, and even in hot spring resorts, prompting local governor Kenta Suzuki to request urgent military intervention.

The military forces, consisting of about 15 soldiers, arrived in the city of Kazuno in northern Akita aboard military trucks and jeeps, equipped with protective gear and bear repellent spray.

A formal agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the prefecture yesterday to implement operations for setting up food-laden metal traps, transporting local hunters, and removing the bodies of killed bears.

Danger Zone

For his part, Kazuno Mayor Shinji Sasamoto expressed relief after meeting with the soldiers, stating, "The people of the city feel danger every day," noting that the area, which has a population of 30,000 and is famous for its hot springs and sweet apples, has become a "danger zone."

Commander Yasunori Matsunaga confirmed that "the damage caused by bears in Akita represents a critical situation," emphasizing that the soldiers will not directly kill the bears but will support local hunters in this mission.

Japan is experiencing an unprecedented wave of bear attacks this year, with the Ministry of the Environment recording more than 100 attacks on humans since last April, resulting in hundreds of injuries and 12 to 13 fatalities, a record number surpassing any previous year.

Two-thirds of these fatalities occurred in Akita Prefecture and the neighboring Iwate Prefecture, where the number of bear sightings has increased sixfold to over 8,000 cases in Akita alone.

Brown bears and Asian black bears are the main species on the Japanese islands, relying on dense forests for hunting and feeding, but they are entering populated areas as winter approaches in search of fruits, grains, and human waste.

Experts attribute the increase in attacks to multiple factors, including a lack of natural food due to a cold and dry summer that led to a failure in the blueberry crop, which constitutes 80% of the bears' diet, global climate change affecting migration and breeding patterns, and a decline in the number of local hunters due to the aging population in rural Japan.