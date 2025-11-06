في خطوة غير مسبوقة، أرسلت وزارة الدفاع اليابانية قوات من قوات الدفاع الذاتي (إحدى قوات الجيش الياباني) أمس (الأربعاء) إلى المناطق الجبلية في شمال محافظة أكيتا، لمساعدة السكان في احتواء الزيادة الدراماتيكية في هجمات الدببة التي أثارت الرعب.
ووفقا لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس» ترد تقارير يومية عن مواجهات مع الدببة البنية والدببة السوداء الآسيوية، التي أصبحت أكثر جرأة قبل موسم السبات، حيث تبحث عن الطعام في المناطق الحضرية.
وشوهدت هذه الحيوانات بالقرب من المدارس، ومحطات القطارات، والمتاجر، وحتى في منتجعات الينابيع الساخنة، ما دفع الحاكم المحلي كينتا سوزوكي إلى طلب تدخل عسكري عاجل.
ووصلت القوات العسكرية، التي تتكون من نحو 15 جنديا، إلى مدينة كازونو في شمال أكيتا على متن شاحنات عسكرية وجيبات، مزودين بدروع واقية ورذاذ مضاد للدببة.
ووُقعت اتفاقية رسمية بين وزارة الدفاع والمحافظة أمس، لتنفيذ عمليات نصب فخاخ معدنية محصنة بالطعام، ونقل الصيادين المحليين، وإزالة جثث الدببة المقتولة.
منطقة خطرة
من جانبه أعرب عمدة كازونو، شينجي ساساموتو، عن ارتياحه بعد لقائه بالجنود، قائلا: «يشعر أهل المدينة بالخطر يوميا»، مشيرا إلى أن المنطقة، التي تضم 30 ألف نسمة وتشتهر بينابيعها الساخنة وتفاحها الحلو، أصبحت «منطقة خطرة».
وأكد قائد القوات ياسونوري ماتسوناغا أن «الضرر الناتج عن الدببة في أكيتا يمثل وضعا حرجا»، مشددا على أن الجنود لن يقتلوا الدببة مباشرة، بل سيدعمون الصيادين المحليين في هذه المهمة.
وتعاني اليابان من موجة هجمات دببة غير مسبوقة هذا العام، حيث سجلت وزارة البيئة أكثر من 100 هجوم على البشر منذ أبريل الماضي، أسفرت عن إصابة مئات ومقتل 12 إلى 13 شخصا، وهو رقم قياسي يفوق أي سنة سابقة.
ووقع ثلثا هذه الوفيات في محافظة أكيتا ومحافظة إيواتي المجاورة، حيث ارتفع عدد الملاحظات عن الدببة ستة أضعاف إلى أكثر من 8000 حالة في أكيتا وحدها،
وتعتبر الدببة البنية والدببة السوداء الآسيوية هما الأنواع الرئيسية في الجزر اليابانية، ويعتمدان على الغابات الكثيفة للصيد والتغذية، لكنهما يدخلان المناطق المأهولة مع اقتراب الشتاء بحثا عن الفواكه والحبوب والمخلفات البشرية.
ورجح خبراء الزيادة في الهجمات إلى عوامل متعددة، منها نقص الغذاء الطبيعي بسبب موسم صيف بارد وجاف أدى إلى فشل محصول التوت البري، الذي يشكل 80% من النظام الغذائي للدببة، وتغير المناخ العالمي الذي يؤثر على أنماط الهجرة والتكاثر، إضافة إلى انخفاض أعداد الصيادين المحليين بسبب الشيخوخة السكانية في الريف الياباني.
In an unprecedented move, the Japanese Ministry of Defense sent Self-Defense Forces (one of the branches of the Japanese army) yesterday (Wednesday) to the mountainous areas in northern Akita Prefecture to assist residents in containing the dramatic increase in bear attacks that have caused panic.
According to the Associated Press, daily reports are coming in about encounters with brown bears and Asian black bears, which have become bolder before the hibernation season as they search for food in urban areas.
These animals have been spotted near schools, train stations, stores, and even in hot spring resorts, prompting local governor Kenta Suzuki to request urgent military intervention.
The military forces, consisting of about 15 soldiers, arrived in the city of Kazuno in northern Akita aboard military trucks and jeeps, equipped with protective gear and bear repellent spray.
A formal agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the prefecture yesterday to implement operations for setting up food-laden metal traps, transporting local hunters, and removing the bodies of killed bears.
Danger Zone
For his part, Kazuno Mayor Shinji Sasamoto expressed relief after meeting with the soldiers, stating, "The people of the city feel danger every day," noting that the area, which has a population of 30,000 and is famous for its hot springs and sweet apples, has become a "danger zone."
Commander Yasunori Matsunaga confirmed that "the damage caused by bears in Akita represents a critical situation," emphasizing that the soldiers will not directly kill the bears but will support local hunters in this mission.
Japan is experiencing an unprecedented wave of bear attacks this year, with the Ministry of the Environment recording more than 100 attacks on humans since last April, resulting in hundreds of injuries and 12 to 13 fatalities, a record number surpassing any previous year.
Two-thirds of these fatalities occurred in Akita Prefecture and the neighboring Iwate Prefecture, where the number of bear sightings has increased sixfold to over 8,000 cases in Akita alone.
Brown bears and Asian black bears are the main species on the Japanese islands, relying on dense forests for hunting and feeding, but they are entering populated areas as winter approaches in search of fruits, grains, and human waste.
Experts attribute the increase in attacks to multiple factors, including a lack of natural food due to a cold and dry summer that led to a failure in the blueberry crop, which constitutes 80% of the bears' diet, global climate change affecting migration and breeding patterns, and a decline in the number of local hunters due to the aging population in rural Japan.