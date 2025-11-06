في خطوة غير مسبوقة، أرسلت وزارة الدفاع اليابانية قوات من قوات الدفاع الذاتي (إحدى قوات الجيش الياباني) أمس (الأربعاء) إلى المناطق الجبلية في شمال محافظة أكيتا، لمساعدة السكان في احتواء الزيادة الدراماتيكية في هجمات الدببة التي أثارت الرعب.

ووفقا لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس» ترد تقارير يومية عن مواجهات مع الدببة البنية والدببة السوداء الآسيوية، التي أصبحت أكثر جرأة قبل موسم السبات، حيث تبحث عن الطعام في المناطق الحضرية.

وشوهدت هذه الحيوانات بالقرب من المدارس، ومحطات القطارات، والمتاجر، وحتى في منتجعات الينابيع الساخنة، ما دفع الحاكم المحلي كينتا سوزوكي إلى طلب تدخل عسكري عاجل.

ووصلت القوات العسكرية، التي تتكون من نحو 15 جنديا، إلى مدينة كازونو في شمال أكيتا على متن شاحنات عسكرية وجيبات، مزودين بدروع واقية ورذاذ مضاد للدببة.

ووُقعت اتفاقية رسمية بين وزارة الدفاع والمحافظة أمس، لتنفيذ عمليات نصب فخاخ معدنية محصنة بالطعام، ونقل الصيادين المحليين، وإزالة جثث الدببة المقتولة.

منطقة خطرة

من جانبه أعرب عمدة كازونو، شينجي ساساموتو، عن ارتياحه بعد لقائه بالجنود، قائلا: «يشعر أهل المدينة بالخطر يوميا»، مشيرا إلى أن المنطقة، التي تضم 30 ألف نسمة وتشتهر بينابيعها الساخنة وتفاحها الحلو، أصبحت «منطقة خطرة».

وأكد قائد القوات ياسونوري ماتسوناغا أن «الضرر الناتج عن الدببة في أكيتا يمثل وضعا حرجا»، مشددا على أن الجنود لن يقتلوا الدببة مباشرة، بل سيدعمون الصيادين المحليين في هذه المهمة.

وتعاني اليابان من موجة هجمات دببة غير مسبوقة هذا العام، حيث سجلت وزارة البيئة أكثر من 100 هجوم على البشر منذ أبريل الماضي، أسفرت عن إصابة مئات ومقتل 12 إلى 13 شخصا، وهو رقم قياسي يفوق أي سنة سابقة.

ووقع ثلثا هذه الوفيات في محافظة أكيتا ومحافظة إيواتي المجاورة، حيث ارتفع عدد الملاحظات عن الدببة ستة أضعاف إلى أكثر من 8000 حالة في أكيتا وحدها،

وتعتبر الدببة البنية والدببة السوداء الآسيوية هما الأنواع الرئيسية في الجزر اليابانية، ويعتمدان على الغابات الكثيفة للصيد والتغذية، لكنهما يدخلان المناطق المأهولة مع اقتراب الشتاء بحثا عن الفواكه والحبوب والمخلفات البشرية.

ورجح خبراء الزيادة في الهجمات إلى عوامل متعددة، منها نقص الغذاء الطبيعي بسبب موسم صيف بارد وجاف أدى إلى فشل محصول التوت البري، الذي يشكل 80% من النظام الغذائي للدببة، وتغير المناخ العالمي الذي يؤثر على أنماط الهجرة والتكاثر، إضافة إلى انخفاض أعداد الصيادين المحليين بسبب الشيخوخة السكانية في الريف الياباني.