A new American study has revealed that reducing just 250 calories a day – equivalent to a small piece of candy, a blueberry muffin, or three boiled eggs – may be sufficient to significantly lower the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease, even among older adults who are obese.

The study, published last month in the International Journal of Obesity, was conducted by researchers from Rush University in Chicago and included 518 participants aged between 65 and 84 years, with an average age of 70 and an average body mass index of 34, which falls within the obesity range. Of the participants, 63% were women and 88% were white.

3 Diets

Participants were asked to follow one of three diets for three years: the DASH diet designed to improve heart health and lower blood pressure, the MIND diet aimed at protecting against cognitive decline and dementia, or a traditional Western diet as a control group.

Both the DASH and MIND diets focus on nutrient-rich foods such as fatty fish, whole grains, and dark leafy vegetables, but DASH emphasizes reducing sodium to protect arteries, while MIND focuses on brain-healthy foods such as berries.

Those following the DASH and MIND diets were instructed to reduce their daily calorie intake by 250 calories from their usual consumption, without specifying a clear daily cap on total calories.

After three years, 114 participants lost more than 10% of their weight, 129 others lost between 5% and 10%, and 163 lost less than 5%, while 112 did not lose any weight at all.

Study Results

The results showed that those who lost at least 10% of their weight experienced significant improvements in cardiovascular risk indicators compared to those who did not lose weight, with a reduction in harmful LDL cholesterol by 8%, an increase in beneficial HDL cholesterol by 12%, and a rise in the hormone adiponectin – which prevents harmful inflammation and improves the body's insulin response – by 54%, along with a decrease in blood sugar by about 6%.

The researchers confirmed that the type of diet (DASH or MIND) did not make a difference in these improvements; rather, the key factor was the reduction of just 250 calories a day.

The research team wrote: “The MIND trial demonstrated that weight loss through dietary interventions with moderate calorie reduction is associated with positive improvements in cardiovascular metabolic risk factors among older adults who are overweight or obese.”

Heart Disease is the Leading Cause of Death in America

This discovery comes at a time when cardiovascular diseases – including coronary artery disease and stroke – are the leading cause of death in America, claiming nearly a million lives each year, while 38 million Americans (12% of the population) suffer from diabetes, a 13% increase over the past decade.

Amazing Results for Older Adults

The researchers noted that the results show the potential for achieving a weight loss of up to 10% even at an older age, despite a slowing metabolism and loss of muscle mass, through a simple step like avoiding a small snack each day.

However, the study excluded individuals with cognitive impairment or dementia, which limited the assessment of the brain benefits of the MIND diet, a limitation that the researchers considered the main constraint of the trial.