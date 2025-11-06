كشفت دراسة أمريكية جديدة أن تقليل 250 سعرة حرارية فقط يومياً – أي ما يعادل قطعة حلوى صغيرة أو مافن بالتوت أو ثلاث بيضات مسلوقة – قد يكون كافياً لخفض خطر الإصابة بمرض السكري وأمراض القلب بشكل ملحوظ، حتى لدى كبار السن الذين يعانون من السمنة.

وأجرى الدراسة، التي نُشرت الشهر الماضي في مجلة International Journal of Obesity، باحثون من جامعة راش في شيكاغو، وشملت 518 مشاركاً تراوح أعمارهم بين 65 و84 عاماً، بمتوسط عمر 70 عاماً ومؤشر كتلة جسم متوسط يبلغ 34، أي في نطاق السمنة، وكان 63% منهم نساء و88% من البيض.

3 أنظمة غذائية

وطُلب من المشاركين اتباع أحد ثلاثة أنظمة غذائية لمدة ثلاث سنوات: نظام DASH المصمم لتحسين صحة القلب وخفض ضغط الدم، أو نظام MIND المخصص للحماية من التدهور المعرفي والخرف، أو نظام غذائي غربي تقليدي كمجموعة ضابطة.

ويركز كلا النظامين DASH وMIND على الأطعمة الغنية بالفوائد مثل الأسماك الدهنية والحبوب الكاملة والخضروات الورقية الداكنة، لكن DASH يُشدد على تقليل الصوديوم لحماية الشرايين، بينما يُركز MIND على الأطعمة المفيدة للدماغ مثل التوت.

وطُلب من متبعي نظامي DASH وMIND خفض 250 سعرة حرارية يومياً من استهلاكهم المعتاد، دون تحديد سقف يومي واضح للسعرات الكلية.

وبعد ثلاث سنوات، فقد 114 مشاركاً أكثر من 10% من وزنهم، و129 آخرين بين 5 و10%، و163 أقل من 5%، بينما لم يفقد 112 أي وزن على الإطلاق.

نتائج الدراسة

وأظهرت النتائج أن من فقدوا 10% على الأقل من وزنهم سجلوا تحسناً كبيراً في مؤشرات الخطر القلبي الوعائي مقارنة بمن لم يفقدوا وزناً، وانخفاض الكوليسترول الضار (LDL) بنسبة 8%، وزيادة الكوليسترول الجيد (HDL) بنسبة 12%، وارتفاع هرمون الأديبونيكتين – الذي يمنع الالتهابات الضارة ويحسن استجابة الجسم للإنسولين – بنسبة 54%، مع انخفاض سكر الدم بنحو 6%.

وأكد الباحثون أن نوع النظام الغذائي (DASH أو MIND) لم يُحدث فرقاً في هذه التحسينات، بل كان العامل الحاسم هو تقليل 250 سعرة يومياً فقط.

وكتب فريق البحث: «تجربة MIND أثبتت أن فقدان الوزن من خلال تدخلات غذائية بتقليل معتدل للسعرات يرتبط بتحسينات إيجابية في عوامل الخطر القلبية الاستقلابية لدى كبار السن الذين يعانون من الوزن الزائد أو السمنة».

أمراض القلب السبب الأول للوفاة في أمريكا

ويأتي هذا الاكتشاف في وقت تُعد أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية – بما فيها أمراض الشرايين التاجية والسكتة الدماغية – السبب الأول للوفاة في أمريكا، إذ تحصد نحو مليون روح سنوياً، فيما يعاني 38 مليون أمريكي (12% من السكان) من مرض السكري، بزيادة 13% خلال العقد الماضي.

نتائج مُذهلة لكبار السن

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن النتائج تُظهر إمكانية تحقيق خسارة تصل إلى 10% من الوزن حتى في سن متأخرة، رغم تباطؤ الأيض وفقدان الكتلة العضلية، من خلال خطوة بسيطة كتجنب وجبة خفيفة صغيرة يومياً.

لكن الدراسة استثنت المصابين بضعف إدراكي أو خرف، ما حد من تقييم الفوائد الدماغية لنظام MIND، وهو ما اعتبره الباحثون القيد الرئيسي للتجربة.