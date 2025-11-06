يُعدّ لقاح الإنفلونزا الموسمية من أكثر اللقاحات أماناً وانتشاراً في العالم، إلا أن هناك حالات محددة تستوجب الحذر أو التأجيل، وفق ما أكّدته مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها «CDC» و«الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء السعودية» و«الدليل الكندي للتطعيم». وتشير الجهات الصحية إلى أن معرفة هذه المحاذير تساعد على الوقاية من الأعراض الجانبية النادرة وتحقيق الفائدة المثلى من التطعيم.
تشمل الموانع المطلقة استخدام اللقاح في حال حدوث رد فعل تحسسي شديد (Anaphylaxis) بعد جرعة سابقة من اللقاح أو تجاه أحد مكوناته، إضافة إلى الأطفال دون 6 أشهر لعدم ثبوت مأمونيته لديهم. أما من لديهم تحسس من البيض، فيمكنهم تلقّي اللقاحات المؤتلفة أو الخالية من البروتينات الحيوانية بعد استشارة الطبيب المختص، إذ أكدت «CDC»، أن هذا النوع من الحساسية لم يعد مانعاً مطلقاً إذا لم يصحبه تحسس لمكونات أخرى من اللقاح.
أما الاحتياطات المشروطة، فتشمل تأجيل التطعيم عند الإصابة بمرض حاد أو حمى حتى التعافي الكامل، وكذلك الحالات التي شهدت إصابة بمتلازمة غيلان باريه (Guillain-Barré Syndrome)، خلال 6 أسابيع من تلقّي جرعة سابقة، إذ يستدعي الأمر تقييماً دقيقاً من الطبيب قبل التطعيم. كما يُمنع استخدام اللقاح الحيّ المخفف (الذي يُعطى عبر الأنف) في فئات محددة، منها النساء الحوامل، والأشخاص ذوو المناعة الضعيفة، والأطفال الذين يتلقون الأسبرين أو لديهم تاريخ نوبات صفير، تجنّباً لاحتمال حدوث مضاعفات تنفسية.
وبحسب دليل التطعيم الكندي (Canada.ca)، فإن التطعيم السنوي يُوصى به لجميع الأفراد من عمر ستة أشهر فأكثر، وخصوصاً الفئات عالية الخطورة مثل كبار السن والمصابين بالأمراض المزمنة. كما تشير «MSD Manual» إلى أن اللقاح يُعد آمناً لمعظم المرضى المزمنين ما لم تكن حالتهم الصحية غير مستقرة.
The seasonal flu vaccine is considered one of the safest and most widely used vaccines in the world. However, there are specific cases that require caution or postponement, as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Canadian Immunization Guide. Health authorities indicate that knowing these precautions helps prevent rare side effects and achieve the optimal benefit from vaccination.
Absolute contraindications include the use of the vaccine in the event of a severe allergic reaction (Anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of the vaccine or to one of its components, in addition to children under 6 months due to the lack of proven safety for them. As for those who are allergic to eggs, they can receive recombinant or egg-free vaccines after consulting a specialist doctor, as the CDC has confirmed that this type of allergy is no longer an absolute contraindication if it is not accompanied by an allergy to other components of the vaccine.
Conditional precautions include postponing vaccination when suffering from an acute illness or fever until full recovery, as well as cases that have experienced Guillain-Barré Syndrome within 6 weeks of receiving a previous dose, as this requires careful evaluation by a doctor before vaccination. The live attenuated vaccine (administered via the nose) is also prohibited for specific groups, including pregnant women, individuals with weakened immunity, and children who are receiving aspirin or have a history of wheezing, to avoid the possibility of respiratory complications.
According to the Canadian Immunization Guide (Canada.ca), annual vaccination is recommended for all individuals aged six months and older, especially high-risk groups such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases. The MSD Manual also indicates that the vaccine is considered safe for most chronic patients unless their health condition is unstable.