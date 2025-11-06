يُعدّ لقاح الإنفلونزا الموسمية من أكثر اللقاحات أماناً وانتشاراً في العالم، إلا أن هناك حالات محددة تستوجب الحذر أو التأجيل، وفق ما أكّدته مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها «CDC» و«الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء السعودية» و«الدليل الكندي للتطعيم». وتشير الجهات الصحية إلى أن معرفة هذه المحاذير تساعد على الوقاية من الأعراض الجانبية النادرة وتحقيق الفائدة المثلى من التطعيم.

تشمل الموانع المطلقة استخدام اللقاح في حال حدوث رد فعل تحسسي شديد (Anaphylaxis) بعد جرعة سابقة من اللقاح أو تجاه أحد مكوناته، إضافة إلى الأطفال دون 6 أشهر لعدم ثبوت مأمونيته لديهم. أما من لديهم تحسس من البيض، فيمكنهم تلقّي اللقاحات المؤتلفة أو الخالية من البروتينات الحيوانية بعد استشارة الطبيب المختص، إذ أكدت «CDC»، أن هذا النوع من الحساسية لم يعد مانعاً مطلقاً إذا لم يصحبه تحسس لمكونات أخرى من اللقاح.

أما الاحتياطات المشروطة، فتشمل تأجيل التطعيم عند الإصابة بمرض حاد أو حمى حتى التعافي الكامل، وكذلك الحالات التي شهدت إصابة بمتلازمة غيلان باريه (Guillain-Barré Syndrome)، خلال 6 أسابيع من تلقّي جرعة سابقة، إذ يستدعي الأمر تقييماً دقيقاً من الطبيب قبل التطعيم. كما يُمنع استخدام اللقاح الحيّ المخفف (الذي يُعطى عبر الأنف) في فئات محددة، منها النساء الحوامل، والأشخاص ذوو المناعة الضعيفة، والأطفال الذين يتلقون الأسبرين أو لديهم تاريخ نوبات صفير، تجنّباً لاحتمال حدوث مضاعفات تنفسية.

وبحسب دليل التطعيم الكندي (Canada.ca)، فإن التطعيم السنوي يُوصى به لجميع الأفراد من عمر ستة أشهر فأكثر، وخصوصاً الفئات عالية الخطورة مثل كبار السن والمصابين بالأمراض المزمنة. كما تشير «MSD Manual» إلى أن اللقاح يُعد آمناً لمعظم المرضى المزمنين ما لم تكن حالتهم الصحية غير مستقرة.