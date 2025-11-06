The seasonal flu vaccine is considered one of the safest and most widely used vaccines in the world. However, there are specific cases that require caution or postponement, as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Canadian Immunization Guide. Health authorities indicate that knowing these precautions helps prevent rare side effects and achieve the optimal benefit from vaccination.

Absolute contraindications include the use of the vaccine in the event of a severe allergic reaction (Anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of the vaccine or to one of its components, in addition to children under 6 months due to the lack of proven safety for them. As for those who are allergic to eggs, they can receive recombinant or egg-free vaccines after consulting a specialist doctor, as the CDC has confirmed that this type of allergy is no longer an absolute contraindication if it is not accompanied by an allergy to other components of the vaccine.

Conditional precautions include postponing vaccination when suffering from an acute illness or fever until full recovery, as well as cases that have experienced Guillain-Barré Syndrome within 6 weeks of receiving a previous dose, as this requires careful evaluation by a doctor before vaccination. The live attenuated vaccine (administered via the nose) is also prohibited for specific groups, including pregnant women, individuals with weakened immunity, and children who are receiving aspirin or have a history of wheezing, to avoid the possibility of respiratory complications.

According to the Canadian Immunization Guide (Canada.ca), annual vaccination is recommended for all individuals aged six months and older, especially high-risk groups such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases. The MSD Manual also indicates that the vaccine is considered safe for most chronic patients unless their health condition is unstable.