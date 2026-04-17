ليست مجرد 60 دقيقة، بل تغيير كامل في إيقاع الحياة. فمع اقتراب الجمعة الأخيرة من أبريل، تستعد مصر للانتقال إلى التوقيت الصيفي، حيث تتحرك الساعة فجأة إلى الأمام، لتحول منتصف الليل إلى الواحدة صباحًا، في لحظة قصيرة تُعيد ترتيب يوم ملايين المصريين من جديد.

هذا التحول البسيط ظاهريًا يبدأ تأثيره منذ أول صباح، حين يرن المنبه في توقيت مختلف، وتتحرك مواعيد العمل والدراسة، وتتغير حتى لحظات الراحة والنوم. لكن التأثير الأوضح يظهر في مواقيت الصلاة، التي تتبدل فورًا مع تقديم الساعة، لتبدأ الفجر مبكرًا، بينما يتأخر المغرب والعشاء مع امتداد ساعات النهار.

الشارع نفسه يتغير إيقاعه. فساعات الضوء تطول، والحركة تمتد إلى وقت متأخر من المساء، بينما تتأقلم المحال والمقاهي ووسائل النقل مع جدول زمني جديد، يعكس هدفًا أكبر تسعى إليه الدولة: تقليل استهلاك الطاقة والاستفادة القصوى من ضوء النهار.

ورغم بساطة الفكرة، إلا أن هذه «الساعة الواحدة» تفرض على الجميع إعادة ضبط تفاصيلهم اليومية، من مواعيد العمل إلى التنبيهات، وحتى الأجهزة التي لا تُحدّث نفسها تلقائيًا.

اختيار يوم الجمعة لتطبيق التوقيت لم يكن عشوائيًا، بل جاء لتقليل الارتباك، باعتباره يوم عطلة يمنح الناس فرصة للتأقلم قبل العودة إلى روتين الأسبوع.

التوقيت الصيفي ليس مجرد إجراء تقني، بل تجربة متكررة تغيّر شكل اليوم بالكامل، وتعيد رسم العلاقة بين الوقت والحياة.