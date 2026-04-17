It's not just 60 minutes; it's a complete change in the rhythm of life. As the last Friday of April approaches, Egypt prepares to transition to daylight saving time, where the clock suddenly moves forward, turning midnight into one in the morning, in a brief moment that rearranges the day for millions of Egyptians once again.

This seemingly simple shift begins to take effect from the very first morning, when the alarm rings at a different time, work and study schedules change, and even moments of rest and sleep are altered. However, the most obvious impact is seen in prayer times, which immediately change with the clock moving forward, causing dawn to start earlier, while Maghrib and Isha prayers are delayed with the extension of daylight hours.

The street itself changes its rhythm. The hours of light lengthen, and activity extends late into the evening, while shops, cafes, and transportation adapt to a new timetable that reflects a larger goal the state is striving for: reducing energy consumption and maximizing the use of daylight.

Despite the simplicity of the idea, this "one hour" forces everyone to readjust their daily details, from work schedules to alerts, and even devices that do not update themselves automatically.

The choice of Friday to implement the time change was not random; it was made to reduce confusion, as it is a day off that gives people a chance to acclimate before returning to the routine of the week.

Daylight saving time is not just a technical procedure; it is a recurring experience that completely changes the shape of the day and redraws the relationship between time and life.