On a different morning along the Mediterranean coast, the "Beauty of the Seas" caught the eye as it quietly approached the Port of Port Said, carrying thousands of visitors in a scene that revived one of the most important ports for maritime tourism in Egypt. The giant cruise ship AIDA STELLA was not just a passing stop, but a story of rapid movement and tourism revival, as it arrived with more than 2,700 people onboard, including tourists and crew, as part of the "one-day" trips that have become a new bet to invigorate tourism.

As soon as it docked, the city began to transform into a launching point for quick trips to the heart of history, with groups of tourists heading to Cairo to visit the pyramids and archaeological sites, while others preferred to stay in Port Said to explore its streets and landmarks that carry a unique character.

The scene was not ordinary, as the ship, extending over 250 meters and containing hundreds of rooms, represented a miniature image of a moving world, traveling between ports and bringing with it economic and tourism opportunities at every stop.

This visit is part of broader efforts to enhance maritime tourism in Egypt, especially through the ports of the Suez Canal, which benefit from their strategic location as one of the most important gateways for global navigation, making them a natural attraction for large cruise ships.

The "Beauty of the Seas" did not stay long, as evening approached, the ship left the port continuing its journey to its next destination, but it left behind a clear impact: active tourism movement and a message that Egypt's ports have returned strongly to the global travel map.