في صباح مختلف على سواحل البحر المتوسط، خطفت «جميلة البحار» الأنظار وهي تقترب بهدوء من ميناء بورسعيد، حاملة على متنها آلاف الزوار في مشهد أعاد الحياة إلى واحد من أهم موانئ السياحة البحرية في مصر. ولم تكن سفينة سياحية العملاقة AIDA STELLA مجرد محطة عابرة، بل قصة حركة وانتعاش سياحي سريع، إذ وصلت وعلى متنها أكثر من 2700 شخص بين سائحين وطاقم، ضمن رحلات «اليوم الواحد» التي باتت تمثل رهانًا جديدًا لتنشيط السياحة.

وبمجرد رسوها، بدأت المدينة في التحول إلى نقطة انطلاق لرحلات سريعة نحو قلب التاريخ، حيث توجهت مجموعات من السائحين إلى القاهرة لزيارة الأهرامات والمعالم الأثرية، بينما فضّل آخرون البقاء داخل بورسعيد لاستكشاف شوارعها ومعالمها التي تحمل طابعًا خاصًا.

المشهد لم يكن عاديًا، فالسفينة التي تمتد بطول يزيد على 250 مترًا وتضم مئات الغرف، جسدت صورة مصغرة لعالم متحرك، يتنقل بين الموانئ حاملاً معه فرصًا اقتصادية وسياحية في كل محطة.

وتمثل هذه الزيارة جزءًا من تحركات أوسع لتعزيز السياحة البحرية في مصر، خاصة عبر موانئ قناة السويس التي تستفيد من موقعها الاستراتيجي كواحدة من أهم بوابات الملاحة العالمية، ما يجعلها نقطة جذب طبيعية للسفن السياحية الكبرى.

«جميلة البحار» لم تمكث طويلًا، فمع حلول المساء، غادرت السفينة الميناء مستكملة رحلتها نحو وجهتها التالية، لكنها تركت خلفها أثرًا واضحًا: حركة سياحية نشطة، ورسالة بأن موانئ مصر عادت بقوة إلى خريطة الرحلات العالمية.