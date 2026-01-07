يشعر كثير من المسافرين بالتوتر عند انتظار حقائبهم على السير الناقل، خشية أن تكون ضاعت أو تلفت. لكن الواقع الإحصائي مريح أكثر مما يظنّ الكثيرون، فوفقاً لتقرير سيتا حول تقنيات معلومات الأمتعة، تعرّضت نحو 6.3 حقيبة فقط لكل 1000 راكب حول العالم للمعالجة الخاطئة، مع تحسن مستمر مقارنة بالسنوات السابقة. وفي الولايات المتحدة، بلغ الرقم 5.5 حقيبة لكل 1000 راكب.

وفي الغالب، تُستعاد الحقائب بسرعة. يقول مدير العلاقات العامة في شركة Unclaimed Baggage الأمريكية سوني هود إن «99.5% من الحقائب تعود لأصحابها خلال فترة قصيرة». وأقل من 0.03% من الحقائب تظل غير مستعادة، أي ما يعادل 3 حقائب من كل 10 آلاف حقيبة.

لماذا تضيع الحقائب أحياناً؟

  • رحلات الترانزيت الدولية: أعلى معدلات فقدان الأمتعة مقارنة بالرحلات المباشرة.
  • أخطاء قراءة الملصقات أو تضررها، مما يرسل الحقيبة إلى وجهة خاطئة.
  • القيود الأمنية وتوزيع الوزن: تُزال بعض الحقائب عن قصد للحفاظ على السلامة.

لكن التكنولوجيا تقلل المخاطر، فالتحسينات في أنظمة تتبع الأمتعة خفضت فقدان الحقائب عالمياً بنحو 63% منذ 2007. وشركات كبرى مثل دلتا ويونايتد توفر تطبيقات تتيح للركاب تتبع موقع حقائبهم مباشرة، ما يسرع استعادتها عند حدوث أي تأخير.

الحقوق والتعويضات

  • تأمين السفر لا يغطي جميع حالات فقدان الحقائب.
  • حفظ إيصالات المقتنيات الثمينة وصور المحتويات يزيد فرص التعويض.
  • بعد 90 يوماً، تُصنّف الحقائب على أنها Unclaimed Luggage وتُباع أو يُعاد تدويرها أو يتم التبرع بها.

نصائح للمسافرين

  • ضع بطاقة تعريف داخل وخارج الحقيبة، وصوّر المحتويات.
  • تجنب الرحلات ذات الترانزيت القصير قدر الإمكان.
  • استخدم حقائب مميزة لتسهيل التعرف عليها.
  • عند تسجيل الحقيبة، تأكد من الوجهة الصحيحة واحتفظ بالإيصال.
  • استخدم جهاز تتبع مثل AirTag وتوجه فوراً لمكتب الأمتعة عند أي تأخير.
  • ضع الأشياء الثمينة في حقيبة اليد ويفضّل تغليف الحقائب لتقليل الفتح الخطأ.

رغم أن فقدان الحقيبة لا يمكن منعه تماماً، إلا أن اتباع هذه الإجراءات يقلل المخاطر بشكل كبير ويزيد فرص استعادة الأمتعة بسرعة وتأمين تعويض مناسب.