الإسكندرية لؤلؤة البحر المتوسط، تتحول في الشتاء إلى لوحة ساحرة من التاريخ والجمال. المدينة التي أسسها الإسكندر الأكبر عام 332 قبل الميلاد، حملت على مر العصور إرثاً متنوعاً من الثقافات والحضارات، من الفراعنة والرومان إلى العرب والأوروبيين.

وفي الشتاء، تهدأ الشواطئ وتنتشر نسائم البحر الباردة، مما يجعل المشي على الكورنيش أو استكشاف القلعة والمتاحف تجربة هادئة وممتعة. فقلعة قايتباي الشاهدة على تاريخ البحارة والميناء القديم، تمنح الزائر فرصة للتجول بين أسوارها ومشاهدة أمواج البحر تتحطم على الصخور.

وحي بحري ينبض بالحياة، ومعالمه البحرية القديمة والأسواق التقليدية مثل سوق السبع بنات وزنقة الستات، تقدم تجربة ثقافية نابضة بالذكريات والروائح الأصيلة. وفي محطة الرمل وشارع فؤاد، تمتزج المباني الأوروبية القديمة مع المقاهي والمطاعم، لتخلق أجواء مثالية للتمتع بالمدينة ليلاً ونهاراً.

ولا تفوت زيارة مكتبة الإسكندرية الحديثة، التي تجمع بين التعليم والترفيه، أو المتحف اليوناني الروماني الذي يحفظ آثار الحضارات القديمة، ليأخذ الزائر في رحلة عبر الزمن. بينما تحكي مقابر كوم الشقافة وعمود السواري قصصاً قديمة عن الطقوس الجنائزية والفن الروماني.

وفي نهاية اليوم، يوفر الكورنيش فرصة لا تُضاهى للاستمتاع بصوت الأمواج، وركوب عربات الحنطور، أو التقاط الصور التذكارية على شواطئ البحر الهادئة. ويمكن القول إن الإسكندرية في الشتاء ليست مجرد مدينة، بل تجربة كاملة لإعادة شحن الطاقة واستكشاف التاريخ والثقافة في آنٍ واحد.