Alexandria, the pearl of the Mediterranean, transforms in winter into a magical canvas of history and beauty. The city founded by Alexander the Great in 332 BC has carried through the ages a diverse legacy of cultures and civilizations, from the Pharaohs and Romans to the Arabs and Europeans.

In winter, the beaches calm down and the cold sea breezes spread, making a walk along the corniche or exploring the fortress and museums a peaceful and enjoyable experience. The Citadel of Qaitbay, a witness to the history of sailors and the ancient port, offers visitors the chance to wander among its walls and watch the waves crash against the rocks.

A marine neighborhood pulsating with life, its ancient maritime landmarks and traditional markets like the Souk of the Seven Girls and the Alley of the Ladies provide a vibrant cultural experience filled with memories and authentic scents. At Ramla Station and Fouad Street, old European buildings blend with cafes and restaurants, creating an ideal atmosphere to enjoy the city both day and night.

Don't miss visiting the modern Bibliotheca Alexandrina, which combines education and entertainment, or the Greco-Roman Museum that preserves the artifacts of ancient civilizations, taking visitors on a journey through time. Meanwhile, the Catacombs of Kom el-Shoqafa and the Column of Pompey tell ancient stories about funerary rituals and Roman art.

At the end of the day, the corniche offers an unmatched opportunity to enjoy the sound of the waves, ride horse-drawn carriages, or take memorable photos on the serene beaches. It can be said that Alexandria in winter is not just a city, but a complete experience for recharging energy and exploring history and culture simultaneously.