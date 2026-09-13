The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, has called on artificial intelligence companies to deliberately slow down the pace of developing advanced model capabilities, amid growing concerns about the misuse of AI technologies and the possibility that their capabilities could advance faster than the necessary safety measures to control them.

Amodei stated in an article where he presented his vision for addressing the risks of advanced models that technological progress should not stop, but its pace needs to be more measured, allowing companies and governments time to enhance safety measures, align the models, and independently verify their safety.

A 3-Step Plan

The head of Anthropic proposed a three-step framework, starting with providing broad and ongoing access for independent evaluators to AI companies' systems to review safety procedures, monitor incidents, and assess model behavior during their development, while Anthropic committed to implementing this step within the company.

The second step involves coordinating safety standards among companies developing the most powerful AI models, while the third focuses on expanding international cooperation to establish common controls that mitigate risks that may arise from the most advanced systems.

Concerns About Model Capabilities

Amodei's call comes amid growing concerns about the use of AI models in harmful activities, particularly cyberattacks, surveillance, and other applications recently revealed by AI companies.

Amodei believes that slowing development for a limited period could give researchers additional time to improve alignment and safety mechanisms before models reach more dangerous levels of capability, emphasizing that the intention is not to halt model training or freeze technological progress.

Support from Altman and Musk

The call received support from several prominent leaders in the AI sector; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced his support for the proposal to involve independent evaluators with broad access to the systems, confirming that his company would adopt this step, while Elon Musk expressed his support for Amodei's position.

At the same time, the head of Anthropic stressed that slowing development in democratic countries should not lead to a loss of their technological superiority over China, calling for a balance between tightening safety measures and maintaining competitiveness in the global AI race.