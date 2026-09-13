دعا الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «أنثروبيك» داريو أمودي شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى إبطاء وتيرة تطوير قدرات النماذج المتقدمة عمداً، في ظل تصاعد المخاوف من إساءة استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ومن أن تتقدم قدراتها بوتيرة أسرع من إجراءات السلامة اللازمة للسيطرة عليها.
وقال أمودي، في مقال طرح فيه رؤيته للتعامل مع مخاطر النماذج المتطورة، إن التقدم التقني يجب ألا يتوقف، لكن وتيرته تحتاج إلى قدر أكبر من التروي بما يمنح الشركات والحكومات وقتاً لتعزيز إجراءات الأمان ومواءمة النماذج والتحقق من سلامتها بصورة مستقلة.
داريو أمودي
خطة من 3 خطوات
وطرح رئيس «أنثروبيك» إطاراً من ثلاث خطوات، يبدأ بإتاحة وصول واسع ودائم لمقيّمين مستقلين إلى أنظمة شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي لمراجعة إجراءات السلامة ورصد الحوادث وتقييم سلوك النماذج أثناء تطويرها، فيما تعهدت «أنثروبيك» بتطبيق هذه الخطوة داخل الشركة.
وتتضمن الخطوة الثانية تنسيق معايير السلامة بين الشركات المطورة لأقوى نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، فيما تركز الثالثة على توسيع التعاون الدولي لوضع ضوابط مشتركة تحد من المخاطر التي قد تنتج عن الأنظمة الأكثر تقدماً.
مخاوف من قدرات النماذج
وتأتي دعوة أمودي مع تنامي المخاوف بشأن استخدام نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي في أنشطة ضارة، خصوصاً الهجمات السيبرانية والمراقبة وغيرها من الاستخدامات التي كشفت عنها شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي أخيراً.
ويرى أمودي أن إبطاء التطوير لفترة محدودة قد يمنح الباحثين وقتاً إضافياً لتحسين آليات المواءمة والسلامة قبل وصول النماذج إلى مستويات أكثر خطورة من القدرات، مع تأكيده أن المقصود ليس وقف تدريب النماذج أو تجميد التقدم التقني.
تأييد من ألتمان وماسك
ولاقت الدعوة تأييداً من عدد من أبرز قادة قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ إذ أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لـOpenAI سام ألتمان دعمه لمقترح الاستعانة بمقيّمين مستقلين يتمتعون بإمكانية وصول واسعة إلى الأنظمة، وأكد أن شركته ستتبنى هذه الخطوة، فيما أبدى إيلون ماسك تأييده لموقف أمودي.
وشدد رئيس «أنثروبيك» في الوقت ذاته على ضرورة ألا يؤدي إبطاء التطوير في الدول الديمقراطية إلى فقدان تفوقها التقني أمام الصين، داعياً إلى الجمع بين تشديد إجراءات السلامة والحفاظ على القدرة التنافسية في سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمي.
The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, has called on artificial intelligence companies to deliberately slow down the pace of developing advanced model capabilities, amid growing concerns about the misuse of AI technologies and the possibility that their capabilities could advance faster than the necessary safety measures to control them.
Amodei stated in an article where he presented his vision for addressing the risks of advanced models that technological progress should not stop, but its pace needs to be more measured, allowing companies and governments time to enhance safety measures, align the models, and independently verify their safety.
A 3-Step Plan
The head of Anthropic proposed a three-step framework, starting with providing broad and ongoing access for independent evaluators to AI companies' systems to review safety procedures, monitor incidents, and assess model behavior during their development, while Anthropic committed to implementing this step within the company.
The second step involves coordinating safety standards among companies developing the most powerful AI models, while the third focuses on expanding international cooperation to establish common controls that mitigate risks that may arise from the most advanced systems.
Concerns About Model Capabilities
Amodei's call comes amid growing concerns about the use of AI models in harmful activities, particularly cyberattacks, surveillance, and other applications recently revealed by AI companies.
Amodei believes that slowing development for a limited period could give researchers additional time to improve alignment and safety mechanisms before models reach more dangerous levels of capability, emphasizing that the intention is not to halt model training or freeze technological progress.
Support from Altman and Musk
The call received support from several prominent leaders in the AI sector; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced his support for the proposal to involve independent evaluators with broad access to the systems, confirming that his company would adopt this step, while Elon Musk expressed his support for Amodei's position.
At the same time, the head of Anthropic stressed that slowing development in democratic countries should not lead to a loss of their technological superiority over China, calling for a balance between tightening safety measures and maintaining competitiveness in the global AI race.