دعا الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «أنثروبيك» داريو أمودي شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى إبطاء وتيرة تطوير قدرات النماذج المتقدمة عمداً، في ظل تصاعد المخاوف من إساءة استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ومن أن تتقدم قدراتها بوتيرة أسرع من إجراءات السلامة اللازمة للسيطرة عليها.

وقال أمودي، في مقال طرح فيه رؤيته للتعامل مع مخاطر النماذج المتطورة، إن التقدم التقني يجب ألا يتوقف، لكن وتيرته تحتاج إلى قدر أكبر من التروي بما يمنح الشركات والحكومات وقتاً لتعزيز إجراءات الأمان ومواءمة النماذج والتحقق من سلامتها بصورة مستقلة.

داريو أمودي

داريو أمودي

خطة من 3 خطوات

وطرح رئيس «أنثروبيك» إطاراً من ثلاث خطوات، يبدأ بإتاحة وصول واسع ودائم لمقيّمين مستقلين إلى أنظمة شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي لمراجعة إجراءات السلامة ورصد الحوادث وتقييم سلوك النماذج أثناء تطويرها، فيما تعهدت «أنثروبيك» بتطبيق هذه الخطوة داخل الشركة.

وتتضمن الخطوة الثانية تنسيق معايير السلامة بين الشركات المطورة لأقوى نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، فيما تركز الثالثة على توسيع التعاون الدولي لوضع ضوابط مشتركة تحد من المخاطر التي قد تنتج عن الأنظمة الأكثر تقدماً.

مخاوف من قدرات النماذج

وتأتي دعوة أمودي مع تنامي المخاوف بشأن استخدام نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي في أنشطة ضارة، خصوصاً الهجمات السيبرانية والمراقبة وغيرها من الاستخدامات التي كشفت عنها شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي أخيراً.

ويرى أمودي أن إبطاء التطوير لفترة محدودة قد يمنح الباحثين وقتاً إضافياً لتحسين آليات المواءمة والسلامة قبل وصول النماذج إلى مستويات أكثر خطورة من القدرات، مع تأكيده أن المقصود ليس وقف تدريب النماذج أو تجميد التقدم التقني.

تأييد من ألتمان وماسك

ولاقت الدعوة تأييداً من عدد من أبرز قادة قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ إذ أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لـOpenAI سام ألتمان دعمه لمقترح الاستعانة بمقيّمين مستقلين يتمتعون بإمكانية وصول واسعة إلى الأنظمة، وأكد أن شركته ستتبنى هذه الخطوة، فيما أبدى إيلون ماسك تأييده لموقف أمودي.

وشدد رئيس «أنثروبيك» في الوقت ذاته على ضرورة ألا يؤدي إبطاء التطوير في الدول الديمقراطية إلى فقدان تفوقها التقني أمام الصين، داعياً إلى الجمع بين تشديد إجراءات السلامة والحفاظ على القدرة التنافسية في سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمي.