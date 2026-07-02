رفع وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد الراجحي، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، على قرار استثناء كبار السن ممن لا دخل لهم، والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والأيتام ذوي الظروف الخاصة ممن ليس لهم عائل، المنتقلين من نظام الضمان الاجتماعي السابق إلى النظام الحالي، من شرط إضافة التابعين في المسكن لاحتساب الحد الأدنى للمعاش؛ وذلك تيسيراً على هذه الفئات ومراعاةً لأوضاعهم. وأكد الراجحي أن القرار يجسّد ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بالمواطنين والمواطنات، وحرصها على تلمّس احتياجاتهم، وتقديم كل ما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة ورعاية الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً.

ودعا وزير الموارد البشرية، الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، ويجزيهما خير الجزاء على ما يقدّمانه من دعم ورعاية واهتمام بأبناء الوطن، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها ورخاءها.