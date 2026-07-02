Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the decision to exempt the elderly without income, persons with disabilities, and orphans in special circumstances without guardians, who are transitioning from the previous social security system to the current system, from the requirement to add dependents in the household for calculating the minimum pension; this is to facilitate these groups and take into account their situations. Al-Rajhi emphasized that the decision embodies the leadership's concern for citizens and their eagerness to understand their needs, and to provide everything that contributes to improving the quality of life and caring for the most vulnerable groups.

He called on God to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and to reward them generously for their support, care, and attention to the nation's children, and to sustain the Kingdom's security and prosperity.