في سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي المحتدم بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، قد تكون واشنطن ارتكبت خطأً استراتيجياً منح منافستها الشرسة أكبر فرصة للتقدم والريادة منذ سنوات، بقرار أمني تحوّل فجأة إلى ميزة تنافسية لبكين.

فبينما كانت الشركات الأمريكية تتباهى بتفوقها التقني الساحق، جاء قرار مفاجئ بحجب أحد أكثر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي تطوراً في العالم ليشعل موجة من التساؤلات الحادة حول مدى موثوقية التكنولوجيا الأمريكية، ويفتح الباب على مصراعيه أمام البدائل الصينية للتوسع عالمياً.

لغز «ميثوس 5» والنسخة المقيدة «فابل 5»

بدأت القصة عندما طورت شركة Anthropic نموذجاً متقدماً للغاية أطلقت عليه اسم «ميثوس 5»، ووصفت قدراته بأنها تتجاوز بمراحل ما هو متاح للمستخدمين حالياً، خصوصاً في مجالات الأمن السيبراني واكتشاف الثغرات الرقمية المعقدة.

لكن تلك القدرات الفائقة نفسها تحوّلت سريعاً إلى مصدر قلق أمني مرعب داخل الولايات المتحدة، بعدما حذّرت جهات معنية من إمكانية استغلال النموذج في تنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية مدمرة أو اختراق أنظمة حكومية حساسة.

ولتفادي تلك المخاطر، سارعت الشركة لتطوير نسخة أكثر تقييداً أطلقت عليها اسم «فابل 5»، أملاً في إتاحة جزء من قدرات النموذج المتقدم للجمهور بصورة آمنة. غير أن الأمور اتخذت مساراً كارثياً، فبعد أيام فقط من إطلاق النموذج الجديد، ظهرت مخاوف من إمكانية تجاوز القيود المفروضة عليه والوصول إلى قدراته الكاملة، مما دفع السلطات الأمريكية إلى فرض قيود صارمة انتهت عملياً إلى تعطيل النموذجين معاً وحجبهما.

أمريكا تمنح الصين فرصة ذهبية

ورغم أن القرار جاء بدوافع أمنية بحتة لحماية الأمن القومي، إلا أن نتائجه تجاوزت حدود الأمن السيبراني، فشركات ومؤسسات ضخمة حول العالم بدأت تطرح سؤالاً مقلقاً: ماذا لو استثمرنا ملايين الدولارات في تقنيات أمريكية ثم جرى تعطيلها أو تقييدها فجأة بقرار سياسي؟

هذا السؤال تحديداً كان بمثابة الهدية المجانية والفرصة الذهبية للصين. ففي الوقت الذي واجهت فيه النماذج الأمريكية اتهامات بعدم الاستقرار وإمكانية حجبها في أي لحظة، طرحت الصين نموذجاً جديداً مستغلة القرار الأمريكي، وبدت النماذج الصينية إجمالاً خياراً أكثر أماناً وقابلية للاعتماد بالنسبة لكثير من الشركات التي تبحث عن استمرارية الخدمة بعيداً عن التقلبات السياسية.

ولم تعد المنافسة اليوم تدور فقط حول من يمتلك النموذج الأقوى، بل حول من يستطيع ضمان الوصول المستمر إليه، وهنا بدأت الصين تحقق نقاطاً استراتيجية مهمة، خصوصاً مع تقديمها نماذج أقل تكلفة وأكثر انفتاحاً على المطورين، فضلاً عن اعتماد بعضها على الأوزان المفتوحة (Open Weights) التي تسمح للمؤسسات بتشغيلها على خوادمها الخاصة دون الاعتماد الكامل على الشركات المالكة.

المفارقة التاريخية أن الإجراء الذي استهدف حماية التفوق الأمريكي، قد يكون ساهم في تقليص إحدى أهم مزاياه وهي الثقة العالمية في استمرارية خدماته، لتثبت معركة المستقبل أن التفوق لن يُحسم فقط بقوة الخوارزميات أو حجم مراكز البيانات، بل بعامل أكثر حسماً: ما المصدر التكنولوجي الأكثر موثوقية على المدى الطويل؟