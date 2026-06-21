في سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي المحتدم بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، قد تكون واشنطن ارتكبت خطأً استراتيجياً منح منافستها الشرسة أكبر فرصة للتقدم والريادة منذ سنوات، بقرار أمني تحوّل فجأة إلى ميزة تنافسية لبكين.
فبينما كانت الشركات الأمريكية تتباهى بتفوقها التقني الساحق، جاء قرار مفاجئ بحجب أحد أكثر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي تطوراً في العالم ليشعل موجة من التساؤلات الحادة حول مدى موثوقية التكنولوجيا الأمريكية، ويفتح الباب على مصراعيه أمام البدائل الصينية للتوسع عالمياً.
لغز «ميثوس 5» والنسخة المقيدة «فابل 5»
بدأت القصة عندما طورت شركة Anthropic نموذجاً متقدماً للغاية أطلقت عليه اسم «ميثوس 5»، ووصفت قدراته بأنها تتجاوز بمراحل ما هو متاح للمستخدمين حالياً، خصوصاً في مجالات الأمن السيبراني واكتشاف الثغرات الرقمية المعقدة.
لكن تلك القدرات الفائقة نفسها تحوّلت سريعاً إلى مصدر قلق أمني مرعب داخل الولايات المتحدة، بعدما حذّرت جهات معنية من إمكانية استغلال النموذج في تنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية مدمرة أو اختراق أنظمة حكومية حساسة.
ولتفادي تلك المخاطر، سارعت الشركة لتطوير نسخة أكثر تقييداً أطلقت عليها اسم «فابل 5»، أملاً في إتاحة جزء من قدرات النموذج المتقدم للجمهور بصورة آمنة. غير أن الأمور اتخذت مساراً كارثياً، فبعد أيام فقط من إطلاق النموذج الجديد، ظهرت مخاوف من إمكانية تجاوز القيود المفروضة عليه والوصول إلى قدراته الكاملة، مما دفع السلطات الأمريكية إلى فرض قيود صارمة انتهت عملياً إلى تعطيل النموذجين معاً وحجبهما.
أمريكا تمنح الصين فرصة ذهبية
ورغم أن القرار جاء بدوافع أمنية بحتة لحماية الأمن القومي، إلا أن نتائجه تجاوزت حدود الأمن السيبراني، فشركات ومؤسسات ضخمة حول العالم بدأت تطرح سؤالاً مقلقاً: ماذا لو استثمرنا ملايين الدولارات في تقنيات أمريكية ثم جرى تعطيلها أو تقييدها فجأة بقرار سياسي؟
هذا السؤال تحديداً كان بمثابة الهدية المجانية والفرصة الذهبية للصين. ففي الوقت الذي واجهت فيه النماذج الأمريكية اتهامات بعدم الاستقرار وإمكانية حجبها في أي لحظة، طرحت الصين نموذجاً جديداً مستغلة القرار الأمريكي، وبدت النماذج الصينية إجمالاً خياراً أكثر أماناً وقابلية للاعتماد بالنسبة لكثير من الشركات التي تبحث عن استمرارية الخدمة بعيداً عن التقلبات السياسية.
ولم تعد المنافسة اليوم تدور فقط حول من يمتلك النموذج الأقوى، بل حول من يستطيع ضمان الوصول المستمر إليه، وهنا بدأت الصين تحقق نقاطاً استراتيجية مهمة، خصوصاً مع تقديمها نماذج أقل تكلفة وأكثر انفتاحاً على المطورين، فضلاً عن اعتماد بعضها على الأوزان المفتوحة (Open Weights) التي تسمح للمؤسسات بتشغيلها على خوادمها الخاصة دون الاعتماد الكامل على الشركات المالكة.
المفارقة التاريخية أن الإجراء الذي استهدف حماية التفوق الأمريكي، قد يكون ساهم في تقليص إحدى أهم مزاياه وهي الثقة العالمية في استمرارية خدماته، لتثبت معركة المستقبل أن التفوق لن يُحسم فقط بقوة الخوارزميات أو حجم مراكز البيانات، بل بعامل أكثر حسماً: ما المصدر التكنولوجي الأكثر موثوقية على المدى الطويل؟
In the fierce race for artificial intelligence between the United States and China, Washington may have made a strategic error that gave its fierce competitor the greatest opportunity for advancement and leadership in years, with a security decision that suddenly turned into a competitive advantage for Beijing.
While American companies were boasting about their overwhelming technological superiority, a surprising decision to block one of the most advanced artificial intelligence models in the world ignited a wave of sharp questions about the reliability of American technology, and opened the door wide for Chinese alternatives to expand globally.
The Mystery of "Mythos 5" and the Restricted Version "Fable 5"
The story began when Anthropic developed an extremely advanced model called "Mythos 5," describing its capabilities as far surpassing what is currently available to users, especially in the fields of cybersecurity and discovering complex digital vulnerabilities.
However, those very superior capabilities quickly turned into a terrifying security concern within the United States, as concerned parties warned of the potential for the model to be exploited to carry out devastating cyberattacks or breach sensitive government systems.
To avoid those risks, the company rushed to develop a more restricted version called "Fable 5," hoping to make part of the advanced model's capabilities available to the public in a safe manner. However, things took a disastrous turn, as just days after the launch of the new model, fears emerged about the possibility of bypassing the imposed restrictions and accessing its full capabilities, prompting U.S. authorities to impose strict restrictions that effectively disabled both models and blocked them.
America Gives China a Golden Opportunity
Although the decision was motivated purely by security concerns to protect national security, its consequences went beyond the limits of cybersecurity. Large companies and institutions around the world began to raise a troubling question: What if we invest millions of dollars in American technologies only to have them suddenly disabled or restricted by a political decision?
This question, in particular, was a free gift and a golden opportunity for China. At a time when American models faced accusations of instability and the possibility of being blocked at any moment, China introduced a new model, taking advantage of the American decision, and the Chinese models generally appeared to be a safer and more reliable option for many companies seeking service continuity away from political fluctuations.
Today, the competition is no longer just about who has the strongest model, but about who can ensure continuous access to it. Here, China began to achieve important strategic points, especially with its offering of lower-cost models that are more open to developers, in addition to some relying on open weights that allow institutions to run them on their own servers without complete reliance on the owning companies.
The historical irony is that the measure aimed at protecting American superiority may have contributed to diminishing one of its most important advantages: global trust in the continuity of its services. The battle for the future proves that superiority will not only be determined by the strength of algorithms or the size of data centers, but by a more decisive factor: which technological source is the most reliable in the long term?