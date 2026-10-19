قلب الأهلي الطاولة على مضيفه الفيحاء، بعدما بعد تأخره بهدف ونجح في تحقيق فوز مثير بنتيجة (3-2)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، وسط إثارة وندية حتى صافرة النهاية.


ونجح الأهلي في العودة إلى أجواء المباراة وحسم المواجهة لصالحه، بفضل تألق لاعبه أرتيم الذي سجل هدفين، فيما أضاف فراس الهدف الثالث، ليقودا الفريق الأهلاوي إلى انتصار ثمين خارج أرضه.


وأظهر الأهلي شخصية قوية وإصراراً على تحقيق الفوز، بعدما تمكن من قلب مجريات اللقاء لمصلحته، مستفيداً من الفاعلية الهجومية التي منحته الأفضلية في النتيجة، رغم محاولات الفيحاء للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية.


ويعكس الانتصار الروح القتالية التي ظهر بها لاعبو الأهلي، وقدرتهم على العودة في المباريات الصعبة، بعدما نجحوا في تجاوز عقبة الفيحاء وحصد فوز مثير بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.


وافتتح هوغو مورا التسجيل للفيحاء عند الدقيقة (44)، قبل أن يعادل أرتيم بوندارينكو النتيجة للأهلي في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول. وفي الشوط الثاني منح فراس البريكان الأهلي التقدم من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (59)، لكن جيسون ريميسيرو أعاد الفيحاء إلى المباراة بهدف التعادل في الدقيقة (65)، قبل أن يعود أرتيم بوندارينكو ويسجل هدف الانتصار عند الدقيقة (70)، ليحسم الأهلي المواجهة لصالحه.