Al-Ahli turned the tables on their hosts Al-Fayha, after trailing by a goal, and managed to achieve a thrilling victory with a score of (3-2) in the match that brought them together at the Al-Majma'a Sports City Stadium, amidst excitement and competitiveness until the final whistle.



Al-Ahli succeeded in returning to the match and securing the victory in their favor, thanks to the brilliance of their player Artem, who scored two goals, while Firas added the third goal, leading the Al-Ahli team to a valuable away win.



Al-Ahli showed a strong character and determination to win, as they managed to turn the course of the match in their favor, benefiting from the offensive effectiveness that gave them an advantage in the score, despite Al-Fayha's attempts to secure a positive result.



The victory reflects the fighting spirit displayed by Al-Ahli players and their ability to come back in difficult matches, as they successfully overcame the challenge posed by Al-Fayha and achieved a thrilling win with three goals to two.



Hugo Moura opened the scoring for Al-Fayha in the (44th) minute, before Artem Bondarenko equalized for Al-Ahli in stoppage time of the first half. In the second half, Firas Al-Buraikan gave Al-Ahli the lead from a penalty in the (59th) minute, but Jason Remesiro brought Al-Fayha back into the match with an equalizing goal in the (65th) minute, before Artem Bondarenko returned to score the winning goal in the (70th) minute, securing the match for Al-Ahli.