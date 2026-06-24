واصل منتخب إنجلترا كتابة الأرقام القياسية في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 23 مباراة انتهت بالتعادل في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال، ليعزز صدارته لقائمة أكثر المنتخبات تحقيقاً للتعادلات عبر تاريخ البطولة.
وجاء الرقم الجديد عقب تعادل إنجلترا السلبي أمام غانا في الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات، وهي النتيجة التي رفعت رصيد المنتخبين إلى أربع نقاط، لتبقي حظوظهما قوية في بلوغ الدور القادم.
وتتفوق إنجلترا في هذا التصنيف التاريخي على منتخبات عريقة، أبرزها ألمانيا وإيطاليا اللذان يمتلكان 21 تعادلاً لكل منهما، يليهما البرازيل بـ20 تعادلاً، ثم إسبانيا بـ18، والأرجنتين بـ17 تعادلاً.
The England national team continues to set records in the 2026 World Cup, having increased its tally to 23 matches that ended in a draw throughout its history in the tournament, thus reinforcing its lead in the list of teams with the most draws in the history of the championship.
The new figure came after England's goalless draw against Ghana in the second round of the group stage, a result that raised both teams' points to four, keeping their chances strong for advancing to the next round.
England surpasses historic teams in this ranking, notably Germany and Italy, each with 21 draws, followed by Brazil with 20 draws, then Spain with 18, and Argentina with 17 draws.