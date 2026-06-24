واصل منتخب إنجلترا كتابة الأرقام القياسية في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 23 مباراة انتهت بالتعادل في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال، ليعزز صدارته لقائمة أكثر المنتخبات تحقيقاً للتعادلات عبر تاريخ البطولة.


وجاء الرقم الجديد عقب تعادل إنجلترا السلبي أمام غانا في الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات، وهي النتيجة التي رفعت رصيد المنتخبين إلى أربع نقاط، لتبقي حظوظهما قوية في بلوغ الدور القادم.


وتتفوق إنجلترا في هذا التصنيف التاريخي على منتخبات عريقة، أبرزها ألمانيا وإيطاليا اللذان يمتلكان 21 تعادلاً لكل منهما، يليهما البرازيل بـ20 تعادلاً، ثم إسبانيا بـ18، والأرجنتين بـ17 تعادلاً.