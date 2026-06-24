The England national team continues to set records in the 2026 World Cup, having increased its tally to 23 matches that ended in a draw throughout its history in the tournament, thus reinforcing its lead in the list of teams with the most draws in the history of the championship.



The new figure came after England's goalless draw against Ghana in the second round of the group stage, a result that raised both teams' points to four, keeping their chances strong for advancing to the next round.



England surpasses historic teams in this ranking, notably Germany and Italy, each with 21 draws, followed by Brazil with 20 draws, then Spain with 18, and Argentina with 17 draws.