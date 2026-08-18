European stocks continued their selling wave today, pushing indices to their lowest levels in two weeks, as a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict shocked global high-risk asset markets.



The "Stoxx Europe 600" index fell by 0.2%, marking its sixth consecutive session of decline and touching its lowest level since August 5th. If losses continue until market close, the index is on track to record its longest daily losing streak since November 2025. The German DAX index dropped by 0.4%, while the French CAC 40 and British FTSE 100 indices remained stable.



Surge Wave



This escalation has led to a new surge in energy markets, increasing the economic uncertainty for European companies that are already struggling with rising production costs. Brent crude futures rose by 0.8% to trade at $91.49 per barrel, marking their highest level since July 30th.



This renewed rise in crude oil prices threatens to reignite inflation driven by rising costs in European supply chains. Fixed-income and equity traders fear that the prolonged energy shock could limit central banks' ability to ease monetary policy later this fall, even as regional economic growth remains fragile.