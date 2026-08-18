واصلت الأسهم الأوروبية موجة البيع اليوم؛ ما دفع المؤشرات إلى أدنى مستوياتها في أسبوعين، حيث أحدث تصعيد حاد في الحرب بالشرق الأوسط صدمة في أسواق الأصول العالمية عالية المخاطر.

وانخفض مؤشر «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 0.2%، مسجلاً بذلك سادس جلسة متتالية من التراجع، وملامساً أدنى مستوى له منذ الخامس من أغسطس الجاري. وإذا استمرت الخسائر حتى إغلاق السوق، فإن المؤشر يتجه لتسجيل أطول سلسلة خسائر يومية له منذ نوفمبر 2025. وانخفض مؤشر داكس الألماني بنسبة 0.4%، بينما استقر مؤشرا «كاك 40» الفرنسي و«فوتسي 100» البريطاني.

موجة صعود

وأدى هذا التصعيد إلى موجة صعود جديدة في أسواق الطاقة، مما زاد من ضبابية الأفق الاقتصادي الكلي للشركات الأوروبية التي تعاني أصلاً من ارتفاع تكاليف الإنتاج. وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بنسبة 0.8% لتتداول عند 91.49 دولاراً للبرميل، مسجلة أعلى مستوى لها منذ 30 يوليو الماضي.

ويهدد هذا الارتفاع المتجدد في أسعار النفط الخام بإعادة إشعال التضخم الناتج عن ارتفاع التكاليف في سلاسل التوريد الأوروبية. ويخشى متداولو الدخل الثابت والأسهم من أن تؤدي صدمة الطاقة المطولة إلى الحد من قدرة البنوك المركزية على تيسير السياسة النقدية في وقت لاحق من هذا الخريف، حتى مع استمرار هشاشة النمو الاقتصادي الإقليمي.