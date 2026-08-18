Trendyol announced today, the leading global platform in the e-commerce sector, the launch of its expanded program to support small and medium-sized enterprises joining its platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The program offers a 40% discount on initial commission fees during the first three months, which is double the usual discount (20%), in addition to extending the benefit period by an extra month compared to the standard offers available for new sellers. In parallel, the company has included a dedicated page for local sellers on its website, in a move aimed at highlighting local brands and enhancing their presence among shoppers.

Since its launch in the Gulf region in late 2023, Trendyol has placed the support and empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises at the core of its regional growth strategy; it has successfully attracted more than 15,500 sellers from the region, focusing on developing a seller experience that ensures long-term business success and sustainability. This expanded program aims to provide new sellers with a stronger starting point on the platform. Drawing on its global experience in supporting over 250,000 sellers across its operations, Trendyol enables Saudi companies to directly benefit from its advanced infrastructure and accumulated expertise, which enhances these companies' sales and accelerates their growth pace.

The initiative of the "Local Sellers" page directly aligns with the agenda of Saudi Vision 2030, which places the development of local brands and the empowerment of the private sector at the heart of economic transformation. This initiative also reflects Trendyol's firm commitment to being a platform specifically designed for the Saudi market to understand its needs and keep pace with its aspirations, rather than just a shopping platform operating within it.

In this context, Mohammed Al-Ansari, CEO of Trendyol in the Gulf region, clarified that the Kingdom hosts some of the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the world, noting that the e-commerce sector opens wide horizons and tremendous growth opportunities for them. He added: "We strive at Trendyol to be the supportive partner that accelerates the development of the new generation of Saudi companies and enhances their growth."

Once they join Trendyol, sellers benefit from a comprehensive package of advantages, including free advertising credits, priority account management, enhanced visibility within the platform's marketing campaigns, as well as comprehensive support during the product listing stages and the entire onboarding journey. In addition to the free advertising credits and dedicated support that all sellers on the platform primarily benefit from.

To ensure maximum benefit, Trendyol offers a comprehensive training program covering three main areas: First, basic skills, including product listing, inventory management, product pricing, and operational management. Second, advanced modules focusing on advertising strategies, promotional tools, and performance analysis. Third, live interactive seminars that allow sellers to communicate with experts and receive the necessary guidance and directions to enhance their business growth. The field support program at Trendyol is based on specialized teams deployed across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; they are responsible for visiting companies in the field, answering their inquiries promptly, as well as providing specialized support and guidance to sellers throughout all stages of preparation and launch.

Small and medium-sized enterprises can visit the website (www.partner.trendyol.com/ro/onboarding/registration) or contact the field support team to start the registration process.

It is worth mentioning that Trendyol was founded in Istanbul in 2010, and since then has witnessed rapid growth to become one of the leading e-commerce platforms in the world. By leveraging the latest technologies, the company has managed to connect over 250,000 sellers, along with global brands, to more than 40 million customers through its specialized applications in local languages in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Greece. www.trendyol.com/ar/