أعلنت «ترينديول» اليوم، المنصة العالمية الرائدة في قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية، عن تقديم برنامجها الموسع لدعم الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة المنضمة إلى منصتها في المملكة العربية السعودية.

يقدم البرنامج خصماً بنسبة 40% على رسوم العمولة الأولية خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى، وهو ما يعادل ضعف الخصم المعتاد (20%)، إضافة إلى تمديد فترة الاستفادة منه شهراً إضافياً مقارنةً بالعروض القياسية المتاحة للبائعين الجدد. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، أدرجت الشركة صفحة مخصصة للبائعين المحليين عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسليط الضوء على العلامات التجارية المحلية وتعزيز حضورها لدى المتسوقين.

منذ انطلاقها في منطقة الخليج أواخر عام 2023، وضعت «ترينديول» دعم وتمكين الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة في صلب استراتيجيتها للنمو الإقليمي؛ حيث نجحت في استقطاب أكثر من 15500 بائع من المنطقة، مع التركيز على تطوير تجربة بائع تضمن نجاح واستدامة الأعمال على المدى الطويل. ويأتي هذا البرنامج الموسع ليمنح البائعين الجدد نقطة انطلاق أقوى على المنصة. وبالاستناد إلى خبرتها العالمية في دعم أكثر من 250000 بائع عبر نطاق عملياتها، تتيح «ترينديول» للشركات السعودية الاستفادة المباشرة من بنيتها التحتية المتقدمة وخبراتها المتراكمة، بما يعزز مبيعات هذه الشركات ويسرع وتيرة نموها.

تنسجم مبادرة صفحة «البائعين المحليين» بشكل مباشر مع أجندة رؤية المملكة 2030، والتي تضع تطوير العلامات التجارية المحلية وتمكين القطاع الخاص في صميم التحول الاقتصادي. كما تعكس هذه المبادرة التزام «ترينديول» الراسخ بأن تكون منصة صُممت خصيصاً للسوق السعودي لتفهم احتياجاته وتواكب تطلعاته، وليس مجرد منصة تسوق تعمل داخله.

في هذا السياق، أوضح محمد الأنصاري، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ ترينديول في منطقة الخليج، أن المملكة تحتضن نخبة من أكثر رواد الأعمال طموحاً في العالم، مشيراً إلى أن قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية يفتح أمامهم آفاقاً واسعة وفرصاً هائلة للنمو. وأضاف: نسعى جاهدين في ترينديول إلى أن نكون الشريك الداعم الذي يسرع تطور الجيل الجديد من الشركات السعودية ويعزز نموها.

بمجرد انضمامهم إلى «ترينديول»، يستفيد البائعون من باقة متكاملة من المزايا، تشمل رصيداً مجانياً للإعلانات، وأولوية في إدارة الحسابات، وتعزيز الظهور ضمن الحملات التسويقية للمنصة، إلى جانب دعم شامل خلال مراحل رفع المنتجات ورحلة الانضمام بالكامل. فضلاً عن الرصيد الإعلاني المجاني والدعم المخصص الذي يستفيد منه أساساً جميع البائعون على المنصة.

ولضمان تحقيق أقصى استفادة، تقدم «ترينديول» برنامجاً تدريبياً متكاملاً يغطي ثلاث مجالات رئيسية: أولاً، المهارات الأساسية، وتشمل إدراج المنتجات، وإدارة المخزون، وتسعير المنتجات، وإدارة العمليات التشغيلية. ثانياً، الوحدات المتقدمة التي تركز على استراتيجيات الإعلان، وأدوات الترويج، وتحليل الأداء. وثالثاً، الندوات التفاعلية المباشرة، التي تتيح للبائعين التواصل مع الخبراء والحصول على الإرشادات والتوجيهات اللازمة لتعزيز نمو أعمالهم. يستند برنامج الدعم الميداني في «ترينديول» إلى فرق عمل متخصصة تنتشر في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية؛ حيث تتولى زيارة الشركات ميدانياً، والإجابة عن استفساراتها بشكل فوري، إضافة إلى تقديم الدعم والإرشاد التخصصي للبائعين خلال كافة مراحل الإعداد والإطلاق.

يمكن للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني (www.partner.trendyol.com/ro/onboarding/registration) أو التواصل مع فريق الدعم الميداني للبدء في إجراءات التسجيل.

الجدير بالذكر أن ترينديول تأسست في إسطنبول عام 2010، ومنذ ذلك الحين شهدت نمواً متسارعاً لتصبح واحدة من أبرز منصات التجارة الإلكترونية الرائدة في العالم. بفضل اعتمادها على أحدث التقنيات، تمكنت الشركة من ربط أكثر من 250 ألف بائع، إلى جانب علامات تجارية عالمية، بأكثر من 40 مليون عميل عبر تطبيقاتها المتخصصة باللغات المحلية في تركيا، المملكة العربية السعودية، الإمارات العربية المتحدة، قطر، الكويت، البحرين، عمان، ألمانيا، أذربيجان، بلغاريا، بولندا، جمهورية التشيك، سلوفاكيا، المجر، رومانيا واليونان. www.trendyol.com