أعلنت «ترينديول» اليوم، المنصة العالمية الرائدة في قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية، عن تقديم برنامجها الموسع لدعم الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة المنضمة إلى منصتها في المملكة العربية السعودية.
يقدم البرنامج خصماً بنسبة 40% على رسوم العمولة الأولية خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى، وهو ما يعادل ضعف الخصم المعتاد (20%)، إضافة إلى تمديد فترة الاستفادة منه شهراً إضافياً مقارنةً بالعروض القياسية المتاحة للبائعين الجدد. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، أدرجت الشركة صفحة مخصصة للبائعين المحليين عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسليط الضوء على العلامات التجارية المحلية وتعزيز حضورها لدى المتسوقين.
منذ انطلاقها في منطقة الخليج أواخر عام 2023، وضعت «ترينديول» دعم وتمكين الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة في صلب استراتيجيتها للنمو الإقليمي؛ حيث نجحت في استقطاب أكثر من 15500 بائع من المنطقة، مع التركيز على تطوير تجربة بائع تضمن نجاح واستدامة الأعمال على المدى الطويل. ويأتي هذا البرنامج الموسع ليمنح البائعين الجدد نقطة انطلاق أقوى على المنصة. وبالاستناد إلى خبرتها العالمية في دعم أكثر من 250000 بائع عبر نطاق عملياتها، تتيح «ترينديول» للشركات السعودية الاستفادة المباشرة من بنيتها التحتية المتقدمة وخبراتها المتراكمة، بما يعزز مبيعات هذه الشركات ويسرع وتيرة نموها.
تنسجم مبادرة صفحة «البائعين المحليين» بشكل مباشر مع أجندة رؤية المملكة 2030، والتي تضع تطوير العلامات التجارية المحلية وتمكين القطاع الخاص في صميم التحول الاقتصادي. كما تعكس هذه المبادرة التزام «ترينديول» الراسخ بأن تكون منصة صُممت خصيصاً للسوق السعودي لتفهم احتياجاته وتواكب تطلعاته، وليس مجرد منصة تسوق تعمل داخله.
في هذا السياق، أوضح محمد الأنصاري، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ ترينديول في منطقة الخليج، أن المملكة تحتضن نخبة من أكثر رواد الأعمال طموحاً في العالم، مشيراً إلى أن قطاع التجارة الإلكترونية يفتح أمامهم آفاقاً واسعة وفرصاً هائلة للنمو. وأضاف: نسعى جاهدين في ترينديول إلى أن نكون الشريك الداعم الذي يسرع تطور الجيل الجديد من الشركات السعودية ويعزز نموها.
بمجرد انضمامهم إلى «ترينديول»، يستفيد البائعون من باقة متكاملة من المزايا، تشمل رصيداً مجانياً للإعلانات، وأولوية في إدارة الحسابات، وتعزيز الظهور ضمن الحملات التسويقية للمنصة، إلى جانب دعم شامل خلال مراحل رفع المنتجات ورحلة الانضمام بالكامل. فضلاً عن الرصيد الإعلاني المجاني والدعم المخصص الذي يستفيد منه أساساً جميع البائعون على المنصة.
ولضمان تحقيق أقصى استفادة، تقدم «ترينديول» برنامجاً تدريبياً متكاملاً يغطي ثلاث مجالات رئيسية: أولاً، المهارات الأساسية، وتشمل إدراج المنتجات، وإدارة المخزون، وتسعير المنتجات، وإدارة العمليات التشغيلية. ثانياً، الوحدات المتقدمة التي تركز على استراتيجيات الإعلان، وأدوات الترويج، وتحليل الأداء. وثالثاً، الندوات التفاعلية المباشرة، التي تتيح للبائعين التواصل مع الخبراء والحصول على الإرشادات والتوجيهات اللازمة لتعزيز نمو أعمالهم. يستند برنامج الدعم الميداني في «ترينديول» إلى فرق عمل متخصصة تنتشر في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية؛ حيث تتولى زيارة الشركات ميدانياً، والإجابة عن استفساراتها بشكل فوري، إضافة إلى تقديم الدعم والإرشاد التخصصي للبائعين خلال كافة مراحل الإعداد والإطلاق.
يمكن للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني (www.partner.trendyol.com/ro/onboarding/registration) أو التواصل مع فريق الدعم الميداني للبدء في إجراءات التسجيل.
الجدير بالذكر أن ترينديول تأسست في إسطنبول عام 2010، ومنذ ذلك الحين شهدت نمواً متسارعاً لتصبح واحدة من أبرز منصات التجارة الإلكترونية الرائدة في العالم. بفضل اعتمادها على أحدث التقنيات، تمكنت الشركة من ربط أكثر من 250 ألف بائع، إلى جانب علامات تجارية عالمية، بأكثر من 40 مليون عميل عبر تطبيقاتها المتخصصة باللغات المحلية في تركيا، المملكة العربية السعودية، الإمارات العربية المتحدة، قطر، الكويت، البحرين، عمان، ألمانيا، أذربيجان، بلغاريا، بولندا، جمهورية التشيك، سلوفاكيا، المجر، رومانيا واليونان. www.trendyol.com
Trendyol announced today, the leading global platform in the e-commerce sector, the launch of its expanded program to support small and medium-sized enterprises joining its platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The program offers a 40% discount on initial commission fees during the first three months, which is double the usual discount (20%), in addition to extending the benefit period by an extra month compared to the standard offers available for new sellers. In parallel, the company has included a dedicated page for local sellers on its website, in a move aimed at highlighting local brands and enhancing their presence among shoppers.
Since its launch in the Gulf region in late 2023, Trendyol has placed the support and empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises at the core of its regional growth strategy; it has successfully attracted more than 15,500 sellers from the region, focusing on developing a seller experience that ensures long-term business success and sustainability. This expanded program aims to provide new sellers with a stronger starting point on the platform. Drawing on its global experience in supporting over 250,000 sellers across its operations, Trendyol enables Saudi companies to directly benefit from its advanced infrastructure and accumulated expertise, which enhances these companies' sales and accelerates their growth pace.
The initiative of the "Local Sellers" page directly aligns with the agenda of Saudi Vision 2030, which places the development of local brands and the empowerment of the private sector at the heart of economic transformation. This initiative also reflects Trendyol's firm commitment to being a platform specifically designed for the Saudi market to understand its needs and keep pace with its aspirations, rather than just a shopping platform operating within it.
In this context, Mohammed Al-Ansari, CEO of Trendyol in the Gulf region, clarified that the Kingdom hosts some of the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the world, noting that the e-commerce sector opens wide horizons and tremendous growth opportunities for them. He added: "We strive at Trendyol to be the supportive partner that accelerates the development of the new generation of Saudi companies and enhances their growth."
Once they join Trendyol, sellers benefit from a comprehensive package of advantages, including free advertising credits, priority account management, enhanced visibility within the platform's marketing campaigns, as well as comprehensive support during the product listing stages and the entire onboarding journey. In addition to the free advertising credits and dedicated support that all sellers on the platform primarily benefit from.
To ensure maximum benefit, Trendyol offers a comprehensive training program covering three main areas: First, basic skills, including product listing, inventory management, product pricing, and operational management. Second, advanced modules focusing on advertising strategies, promotional tools, and performance analysis. Third, live interactive seminars that allow sellers to communicate with experts and receive the necessary guidance and directions to enhance their business growth. The field support program at Trendyol is based on specialized teams deployed across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; they are responsible for visiting companies in the field, answering their inquiries promptly, as well as providing specialized support and guidance to sellers throughout all stages of preparation and launch.
Small and medium-sized enterprises can visit the website (www.partner.trendyol.com/ro/onboarding/registration) or contact the field support team to start the registration process.
It is worth mentioning that Trendyol was founded in Istanbul in 2010, and since then has witnessed rapid growth to become one of the leading e-commerce platforms in the world. By leveraging the latest technologies, the company has managed to connect over 250,000 sellers, along with global brands, to more than 40 million customers through its specialized applications in local languages in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Greece. www.trendyol.com/ar/