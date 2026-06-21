The national coach and sports analyst Ibrahim Al-Anqari confirmed that the loss of the Saudi national football team to their Spanish counterpart with a score of (4-0) in the second round of the 2026 World Cup was the result of a combination of technical and mental factors, emphasizing that reducing the reasons for the result to just the coach or the players does not reflect the full picture of the match.



Al-Anqari explained, via his account on the "X" platform, that the Spanish team possesses high technical capabilities, represented in the quality of possession, the speed of building attacks, and the variety of passing options, in addition to individual skill, which makes facing them require a strong defensive system, while also having an attacking presence capable of forcing them to retreat and not granting them the advantage of control throughout the match.



He pointed out that the tactical aspect and the choice of players were among the most influential factors in the course of the match, indicating that the coaching staff's reliance on three defenders necessitated the presence of players with strong capabilities in tackling, duels, and defensive work, considering that the exclusion of Mohammed Kanno and reliance on Musab Al-Juwair from the start was not the best option for the nature of the match.



He added that Al-Juwair is one of the distinguished players in building play and linking the lines, and he could have provided a greater contribution in the second half as spaces widened, while the events of the first half required players with different defensive characteristics that matched the established plan.



Al-Anqari noted that the team's character on the field was one of the most significant weaknesses, explaining that the team appeared as if they entered the match convinced of the opponent's superiority, which reflected in the lack of aggression in duels, losing many balls, and granting the Spanish team considerable freedom to implement their attacking ideas.



He confirmed that the loss resulted from three main factors represented in the strength of the Spanish team, the lack of luck in some technical choices and player selections, in addition to the weak competitive and mental presence of the Saudi national team players, pointing out that the "Green" did not succeed in creating any real opportunity throughout the match, which made the encounter go in one direction until the final whistle.