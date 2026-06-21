أكد المدرب الوطني والمحلل الرياضي إبراهيم العنقري أن خسارة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم أمام نظيره الإسباني بنتيجة (4-0) في الجولة الثانية من منافسات كأس العالم 2026، جاءت نتيجة مجموعة من العوامل الفنية والذهنية، مشدداً على أن اختزال أسباب النتيجة في المدرب أو اللاعبين فقط لا يعكس الصورة الكاملة للمباراة.
وأوضح العنقري، عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، أن المنتخب الإسباني يمتلك إمكانات فنية عالية، تتمثل في جودة الاستحواذ، وسرعة بناء الهجمات، وتعدد خيارات التمرير، إلى جانب المهارة الفردية، وهو ما يجعل مواجهته تتطلب منظومة دفاعية قوية، وفي الوقت ذاته حضوراً هجومياً قادراً على إجباره على التراجع وعدم منحه أفضلية السيطرة طوال فترات اللقاء.
وأشار إلى أن الجانب التكتيكي واختيار العناصر كانا من أبرز العوامل المؤثرة في مجريات المباراة، مبيناً أن اعتماد الجهاز الفني على ثلاثة مدافعين كان يستوجب وجود لاعبين يمتلكون قدرات كبيرة في الافتكاك والالتحامات والعمل الدفاعي، معتبراً أن استبعاد محمد كنو والاعتماد على مصعب الجوير منذ البداية لم يكن الخيار الأنسب لطبيعة المباراة.
وأضاف أن الجوير يعد من اللاعبين المميزين في البناء وصناعة اللعب والربط بين الخطوط، وكان بإمكانه تقديم إضافة أكبر في الشوط الثاني مع اتساع المساحات، في حين كانت مجريات الشوط الأول تتطلب لاعبين بخصائص دفاعية مختلفة تتناسب مع الخطة الموضوعة.
ولفت العنقري إلى أن شخصية المنتخب داخل الملعب كانت من أبرز نقاط الضعف، موضحاً أن الفريق ظهر وكأنه دخل المباراة وهو مقتنع بأفضلية المنافس، ما انعكس على غياب الشراسة في الالتحامات، وخسارة العديد من الكرات، ومنح المنتخب الإسباني حرية كبيرة في تنفيذ أفكاره الهجومية.
وأكد أن الخسارة جاءت نتيجة ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية تمثلت في قوة المنتخب الإسباني، وعدم التوفيق في بعض الخيارات الفنية واختيار العناصر، إلى جانب ضعف الحضور التنافسي والذهني للاعبي المنتخب السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن «الأخضر» لم ينجح في صناعة أي فرصة حقيقية طوال المباراة، الأمر الذي جعل المواجهة تسير في اتجاه واحد حتى صافرة النهاية.
The national coach and sports analyst Ibrahim Al-Anqari confirmed that the loss of the Saudi national football team to their Spanish counterpart with a score of (4-0) in the second round of the 2026 World Cup was the result of a combination of technical and mental factors, emphasizing that reducing the reasons for the result to just the coach or the players does not reflect the full picture of the match.
Al-Anqari explained, via his account on the "X" platform, that the Spanish team possesses high technical capabilities, represented in the quality of possession, the speed of building attacks, and the variety of passing options, in addition to individual skill, which makes facing them require a strong defensive system, while also having an attacking presence capable of forcing them to retreat and not granting them the advantage of control throughout the match.
He pointed out that the tactical aspect and the choice of players were among the most influential factors in the course of the match, indicating that the coaching staff's reliance on three defenders necessitated the presence of players with strong capabilities in tackling, duels, and defensive work, considering that the exclusion of Mohammed Kanno and reliance on Musab Al-Juwair from the start was not the best option for the nature of the match.
He added that Al-Juwair is one of the distinguished players in building play and linking the lines, and he could have provided a greater contribution in the second half as spaces widened, while the events of the first half required players with different defensive characteristics that matched the established plan.
Al-Anqari noted that the team's character on the field was one of the most significant weaknesses, explaining that the team appeared as if they entered the match convinced of the opponent's superiority, which reflected in the lack of aggression in duels, losing many balls, and granting the Spanish team considerable freedom to implement their attacking ideas.
He confirmed that the loss resulted from three main factors represented in the strength of the Spanish team, the lack of luck in some technical choices and player selections, in addition to the weak competitive and mental presence of the Saudi national team players, pointing out that the "Green" did not succeed in creating any real opportunity throughout the match, which made the encounter go in one direction until the final whistle.