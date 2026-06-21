أكد المدرب الوطني والمحلل الرياضي إبراهيم العنقري أن خسارة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم أمام نظيره الإسباني بنتيجة (4-0) في الجولة الثانية من منافسات كأس العالم 2026، جاءت نتيجة مجموعة من العوامل الفنية والذهنية، مشدداً على أن اختزال أسباب النتيجة في المدرب أو اللاعبين فقط لا يعكس الصورة الكاملة للمباراة.


وأوضح العنقري، عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، أن المنتخب الإسباني يمتلك إمكانات فنية عالية، تتمثل في جودة الاستحواذ، وسرعة بناء الهجمات، وتعدد خيارات التمرير، إلى جانب المهارة الفردية، وهو ما يجعل مواجهته تتطلب منظومة دفاعية قوية، وفي الوقت ذاته حضوراً هجومياً قادراً على إجباره على التراجع وعدم منحه أفضلية السيطرة طوال فترات اللقاء.


وأشار إلى أن الجانب التكتيكي واختيار العناصر كانا من أبرز العوامل المؤثرة في مجريات المباراة، مبيناً أن اعتماد الجهاز الفني على ثلاثة مدافعين كان يستوجب وجود لاعبين يمتلكون قدرات كبيرة في الافتكاك والالتحامات والعمل الدفاعي، معتبراً أن استبعاد محمد كنو والاعتماد على مصعب الجوير منذ البداية لم يكن الخيار الأنسب لطبيعة المباراة.


وأضاف أن الجوير يعد من اللاعبين المميزين في البناء وصناعة اللعب والربط بين الخطوط، وكان بإمكانه تقديم إضافة أكبر في الشوط الثاني مع اتساع المساحات، في حين كانت مجريات الشوط الأول تتطلب لاعبين بخصائص دفاعية مختلفة تتناسب مع الخطة الموضوعة.


ولفت العنقري إلى أن شخصية المنتخب داخل الملعب كانت من أبرز نقاط الضعف، موضحاً أن الفريق ظهر وكأنه دخل المباراة وهو مقتنع بأفضلية المنافس، ما انعكس على غياب الشراسة في الالتحامات، وخسارة العديد من الكرات، ومنح المنتخب الإسباني حرية كبيرة في تنفيذ أفكاره الهجومية.


وأكد أن الخسارة جاءت نتيجة ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية تمثلت في قوة المنتخب الإسباني، وعدم التوفيق في بعض الخيارات الفنية واختيار العناصر، إلى جانب ضعف الحضور التنافسي والذهني للاعبي المنتخب السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن «الأخضر» لم ينجح في صناعة أي فرصة حقيقية طوال المباراة، الأمر الذي جعل المواجهة تسير في اتجاه واحد حتى صافرة النهاية.