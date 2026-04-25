في ليلة كروية مشحونة بالتحدي والإصرار، ضرب النادي الأهلي السعودي موعدًا جديدًا مع المجد القاري، بعدما انتزع لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026، متجاوزًا كل الظروف الصعبة، ليهزم نظيره ماتشيدا الياباني بهدف دون رد، في نهائي حمل كل ملامح الإثارة والدراما.

نقص عددي.. وروح لا تنكسر

لم تكن مهمة الأهلي سهلة، إذ وجد نفسه يلعب بعشرة لاعبين بعد طرد زكريا هوساوي، في لحظة كادت أن تُربك حساباته، لكن «الراقي» أظهر شخصية البطل، متماسكًا دفاعيًا ومندفعًا بروح قتالية عالية، ليؤكد أن النقص لا يُسقط الكبار.

رصاصة الحسم

وفي الوقت الذي كانت فيه المباراة تتجه إلى التعقيد، خطف المهاجم السعودي فراس البريكان الأضواء، حين أطلق هدفًا قاتلًا منح الأهلي الأفضلية، وأشعل المدرجات فرحًا، واضعًا بصمته الحاسمة في أهم لحظات البطولة.

لقب ثانٍ يؤكد الهيمنة

وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل الأهلي كتابة تاريخه القاري، محققًا لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية تواليًا، في إنجاز يعكس قوة الفريق وثباته، ويؤكد حضوره كأحد أبرز أقطاب الكرة الآسيوية.