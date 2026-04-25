On a football night charged with challenge and determination, Al-Ahli Saudi Club set a new date with continental glory, having clinched the AFC Champions League title for the elite 2025-2026 season, overcoming all difficult circumstances to defeat their Japanese counterpart, Machida, with a goal to nil, in a final that carried all the features of excitement and drama.

Numerical Disadvantage... and an Unbreakable Spirit

Al-Ahli's task was not easy, as they found themselves playing with ten men after Zakaria Hawsawi was sent off, in a moment that could have disrupted their plans. However, the "Raqi" showed the character of a champion, remaining defensively solid and driven by a high fighting spirit, proving that a numerical disadvantage does not bring down the giants.

The Decisive Bullet

As the match was heading towards complexity, Saudi striker Firas Al-Buraikan stole the spotlight when he unleashed a killer goal that gave Al-Ahli the advantage, igniting the stands with joy and leaving his decisive mark in the most crucial moments of the tournament.

A Second Title Confirming Dominance

With this victory, Al-Ahli continues to write its continental history, achieving the AFC Champions League title for the elite for the second consecutive time, in an accomplishment that reflects the strength and stability of the team, confirming its presence as one of the prominent pillars of Asian football.