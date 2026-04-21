يترقب ناديا نابولي ولاتسيو الإيطاليان وأولمبيك مارسيليا الفرنسي مصير البرتغالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو خلال المرحلة القادمة وتحديداً مع ختام منافسات الموسم الرياضي مع ناديه لأجل معرفة مستقبله، هل سيكمل المشوار مع العميد أم ستقوم شركة الاتحاد بفك الارتباط به.
وتأمل الأندية الثلاثة أن تنجح في الظفر بالمدرب كونسيساو خاصة أنهم على استعداد تام لتجهيز كافة الأمور المترتبة للتعاقد مع البرتغالي خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي القادم، وبدء مشروعهم المتعلق بالفريق الأول للأندية الثلاثة.
إذ نقلت الصحيفة البرتغالية الشهيرة «RECORD» التي نشرت عبر صفحاتها اهتمام الأندية في ابن موطنهم خلال الموسم القادم، شريطة فك الارتباط الرسمي بينه وبين نادي الاتحاد لأجل بدء المفاوضات بصفة رسمية.
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن سيرجيو كونسيساو بات قريباً من مغادرة المملكة العربية السعودية وتحديداً مع الاتحاد بعد خروج الفريق الأول من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة وفقدان المنافسة على كافة البطولات المحلية، لذلك يبدو أن مصير عدم استمراره مسألة وقت لا أكثر.
وأضافت: دخل كونسيساو دائرة اهتمامات عدد من الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى، أبرزها نابولي ولاتسيو وأولمبيك مارسيليا، التي تدرس التعاقد معه بداية من الموسم القادم، وبات الاسم المهم والبارز للأندية الثلاثة، خاصة نابولي الإيطالي الذي يرغب وبقوة في التعاقد معه خاصة في حال رحيل المدرب الحالي أنطونيو كونتي، حيث يُعد المدرب البرتغالي أحد أبرز المرشحين لتولي المهمة.
ودافعت صحيفة «RECORD» عن المدرب سيرجيو كونسيساو بطريقة أن تفريغ النجوم من الاتحاد خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية كانت السبب الرئيسي وراء سلسلة النتائج السلبية خاصة النجمين الفرنسيين «بنزيما وكانتي»، إضافة إلى سلسلة من النتائج المخيبة للآمال الجماهيرية.
وفيما يخص نادي لاتسيو فهو يمر بفترة معقدة للغاية من جميع النواحي الفنية تحت قيادة ماوريتسيو ساري، بعد سلسلة نتائج مخيبة، ما يجعل فكرة التغيير واردة بقوة داخل النادي.
أما أولمبيك مارسيليا، فيسعى لإعادة بناء مشروعه الفني بعد تراجع النتائج، حيث يُنظر إلى كونسيساو كخيار مناسب لقيادة مرحلة جديدة داخل الفريق الفرنسي.
واختتمت الصحيفة مشيرة إلى أنه رغم هذا الاهتمام الأوروبي، تبقى مهمة عودة كونسيساو إلى القارة العجوز معقدة، في ظل ارتباطه بعقد مع الاتحاد يمتد حتى عام 2028، ما قد يُصعّب من عملية رحيله في الفترة القادمة.
The Italian clubs Napoli and Lazio, along with the French club Olympique Marseille, are awaiting the fate of the Portuguese head coach of the first football team at Al-Ittihad Club, Sergio Conceição, during the upcoming phase, specifically with the conclusion of the sports season with his club to determine his future: will he continue his journey with the club or will Al-Ittihad Company part ways with him.
The three clubs hope to successfully secure coach Conceição, especially since they are fully prepared to arrange all matters related to contracting with the Portuguese during the upcoming sports season and to start their project concerning the first team of the three clubs.
The famous Portuguese newspaper "RECORD" reported on its pages the interest of the clubs in their compatriot for the upcoming season, provided that the official separation between him and Al-Ittihad Club occurs in order to start negotiations officially.
The newspaper indicated that Sergio Conceição is close to leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically with Al-Ittihad, after the first team exited the AFC Champions League and lost competition in all local championships. Therefore, it seems that the fate of his non-continuation is just a matter of time.
It added: Conceição has entered the circle of interest of several major European clubs, most notably Napoli, Lazio, and Olympique Marseille, which are considering contracting with him starting from the next season. He has become an important and prominent name for the three clubs, especially Napoli, which strongly desires to sign him, particularly if the current coach Antonio Conte departs, as the Portuguese coach is one of the top candidates for the position.
The newspaper "RECORD" defended coach Sergio Conceição by stating that the departure of stars from Al-Ittihad during the winter transfer period was the main reason behind the series of negative results, especially the two French stars "Benzema and Kante," in addition to a series of disappointing results for the fans.
As for Lazio, it is going through a very complicated period from all technical aspects under the leadership of Maurizio Sarri, following a series of disappointing results, which makes the idea of change strongly plausible within the club.
Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille is seeking to rebuild its technical project after a decline in results, with Conceição viewed as a suitable option to lead a new phase within the French team.
The newspaper concluded by noting that despite this European interest, the task of Conceição returning to the old continent remains complicated, given that he is tied to a contract with Al-Ittihad that extends until 2028, which may complicate his departure in the upcoming period.