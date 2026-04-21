يترقب ناديا نابولي ولاتسيو الإيطاليان وأولمبيك مارسيليا الفرنسي مصير البرتغالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو خلال المرحلة القادمة وتحديداً مع ختام منافسات الموسم الرياضي مع ناديه لأجل معرفة مستقبله، هل سيكمل المشوار مع العميد أم ستقوم شركة الاتحاد بفك الارتباط به.


وتأمل الأندية الثلاثة أن تنجح في الظفر بالمدرب كونسيساو خاصة أنهم على استعداد تام لتجهيز كافة الأمور المترتبة للتعاقد مع البرتغالي خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي القادم، وبدء مشروعهم المتعلق بالفريق الأول للأندية الثلاثة.


إذ نقلت الصحيفة البرتغالية الشهيرة «RECORD» التي نشرت عبر صفحاتها اهتمام الأندية في ابن موطنهم خلال الموسم القادم، شريطة فك الارتباط الرسمي بينه وبين نادي الاتحاد لأجل بدء المفاوضات بصفة رسمية.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن سيرجيو كونسيساو بات قريباً من مغادرة المملكة العربية السعودية وتحديداً مع الاتحاد بعد خروج الفريق الأول من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة وفقدان المنافسة على كافة البطولات المحلية، لذلك يبدو أن مصير عدم استمراره مسألة وقت لا أكثر.


وأضافت: دخل كونسيساو دائرة اهتمامات عدد من الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى، أبرزها نابولي ولاتسيو وأولمبيك مارسيليا، التي تدرس التعاقد معه بداية من الموسم القادم، وبات الاسم المهم والبارز للأندية الثلاثة، خاصة نابولي الإيطالي الذي يرغب وبقوة في التعاقد معه خاصة في حال رحيل المدرب الحالي أنطونيو كونتي، حيث يُعد المدرب البرتغالي أحد أبرز المرشحين لتولي المهمة.


ودافعت صحيفة «RECORD» عن المدرب سيرجيو كونسيساو بطريقة أن تفريغ النجوم من الاتحاد خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية كانت السبب الرئيسي وراء سلسلة النتائج السلبية خاصة النجمين الفرنسيين «بنزيما وكانتي»، إضافة إلى سلسلة من النتائج المخيبة للآمال الجماهيرية.


وفيما يخص نادي لاتسيو فهو يمر بفترة معقدة للغاية من جميع النواحي الفنية تحت قيادة ماوريتسيو ساري، بعد سلسلة نتائج مخيبة، ما يجعل فكرة التغيير واردة بقوة داخل النادي.


أما أولمبيك مارسيليا، فيسعى لإعادة بناء مشروعه الفني بعد تراجع النتائج، حيث يُنظر إلى كونسيساو كخيار مناسب لقيادة مرحلة جديدة داخل الفريق الفرنسي.


واختتمت الصحيفة مشيرة إلى أنه رغم هذا الاهتمام الأوروبي، تبقى مهمة عودة كونسيساو إلى القارة العجوز معقدة، في ظل ارتباطه بعقد مع الاتحاد يمتد حتى عام 2028، ما قد يُصعّب من عملية رحيله في الفترة القادمة.