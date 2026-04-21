The Italian clubs Napoli and Lazio, along with the French club Olympique Marseille, are awaiting the fate of the Portuguese head coach of the first football team at Al-Ittihad Club, Sergio Conceição, during the upcoming phase, specifically with the conclusion of the sports season with his club to determine his future: will he continue his journey with the club or will Al-Ittihad Company part ways with him.



The three clubs hope to successfully secure coach Conceição, especially since they are fully prepared to arrange all matters related to contracting with the Portuguese during the upcoming sports season and to start their project concerning the first team of the three clubs.



The famous Portuguese newspaper "RECORD" reported on its pages the interest of the clubs in their compatriot for the upcoming season, provided that the official separation between him and Al-Ittihad Club occurs in order to start negotiations officially.



The newspaper indicated that Sergio Conceição is close to leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically with Al-Ittihad, after the first team exited the AFC Champions League and lost competition in all local championships. Therefore, it seems that the fate of his non-continuation is just a matter of time.



It added: Conceição has entered the circle of interest of several major European clubs, most notably Napoli, Lazio, and Olympique Marseille, which are considering contracting with him starting from the next season. He has become an important and prominent name for the three clubs, especially Napoli, which strongly desires to sign him, particularly if the current coach Antonio Conte departs, as the Portuguese coach is one of the top candidates for the position.



The newspaper "RECORD" defended coach Sergio Conceição by stating that the departure of stars from Al-Ittihad during the winter transfer period was the main reason behind the series of negative results, especially the two French stars "Benzema and Kante," in addition to a series of disappointing results for the fans.



As for Lazio, it is going through a very complicated period from all technical aspects under the leadership of Maurizio Sarri, following a series of disappointing results, which makes the idea of change strongly plausible within the club.



Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille is seeking to rebuild its technical project after a decline in results, with Conceição viewed as a suitable option to lead a new phase within the French team.



The newspaper concluded by noting that despite this European interest, the task of Conceição returning to the old continent remains complicated, given that he is tied to a contract with Al-Ittihad that extends until 2028, which may complicate his departure in the upcoming period.