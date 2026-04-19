علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة النادي الأهلي خالد الغامدي قدم 10 آلاف تذكرة لجماهير الأهلي الراغبة في حضور مباراة فريقها أمام فيسيل كوبي الياباني في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


ويأتي هذا الدعم امتداداً لما قدمته مؤسسة النادي غير الربحية بالتبرع بـ15 ألف تذكرة في المباراة الماضية أمام جوهور الماليزي.