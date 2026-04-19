علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة النادي الأهلي خالد الغامدي قدم 10 آلاف تذكرة لجماهير الأهلي الراغبة في حضور مباراة فريقها أمام فيسيل كوبي الياباني في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
ويأتي هذا الدعم امتداداً لما قدمته مؤسسة النادي غير الربحية بالتبرع بـ15 ألف تذكرة في المباراة الماضية أمام جوهور الماليزي.
Okaz learned from its private sources that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Club, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, has provided 10,000 tickets for Al-Ahli fans wishing to attend their team's match against Vissel Kobe of Japan in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.
This support is an extension of what the club's non-profit foundation provided by donating 15,000 tickets in the previous match against Johor of Malaysia.