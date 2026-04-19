Okaz learned from its private sources that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Club, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, has provided 10,000 tickets for Al-Ahli fans wishing to attend their team's match against Vissel Kobe of Japan in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.



This support is an extension of what the club's non-profit foundation provided by donating 15,000 tickets in the previous match against Johor of Malaysia.