The Dammam Freestyle Football Championship will kick off tomorrow, hosted at the sports dome from April 16 to 18, for men's categories, under 15 years, and mixed, with a total prize of 40,000 riyals.



The Dammam Freestyle Football Championship is set to feature 4 competitions: the men's "foam ball" category, the men's "cloth ball" category, the under 15 years foam category, and the mixed cloth category.



In the men's "foam ball" category, 14 teams will compete, divided into two groups, with their matches taking place on Thursday, while the final rounds and the determination of the champion will be held on Friday. In the men's "cloth ball" category, 14 teams will also compete, divided into two groups, with their matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday.



In the under 15 years category, 3 teams will compete for the cup, with matches taking place on Saturday, while the "mixed cloth" category will see competition among 5 teams, also occurring on Saturday, the "final day."



The Dammam Championship is part of the Saudi Freestyle Football Federation's calendar for April, which includes training activities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, aimed at honing players' skills and discovering more talents, contributing to the expansion of the game's practice base and the development of national teams.