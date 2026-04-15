تنطلق، غدًا، منافسات بطولة الدمام لكرة المناورة، والتي تحتضنها القبة الرياضية خلال الفترة من 16 إلى 18 أبريل الجاري، لفئات الرجال، تحت 15 عامًا والمختلط، بإجمالي جوائز 40 ألف ريال.
ومن المقرر أن تشهد بطولة الدمام لكرة المناورة 4 منافسات، وهي منافسات فئة الرجال "الكرة الفوم"، فئة الرجال "الكرة كلوث"، فئة تحت 15 عامًا فوم، وفئة المكس كلوث.
ويتنافس في فئة الرجال "الكرة الفوم" 14 فريقًا تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين لتقام منافساتهم يوم الخميس، على أن تقام الأدوار النهائية وتحديد البطل يوم الجمعة، وفي منافسات فئة الرجال "الكرة كلوث" يتنافس 14 فريقًا تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين، حيث تقام منافساتهم يومي الجمعة والسبت.
وفي منافسات فئة تحت 15 عامًا تتنافس 3 فرق على الكأس، حيث تقام المواجهات يوم السبت، فيما تجرى منافسات فئة "المكس كلوث" بين 5 فرق، وتجرى كذلك يوم السبت "اليوم الختامي".
وتأتي بطولة الدمام ضمن روزنامة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة المناورة خلال شهر أبريل، والتي تتضمن فعاليات تدريبية في كل من الرياض، جدة، والدمام؛ بهدف صقل مهارات اللاعبين واكتشاف المزيد من المواهب، بما يسهم في توسيع قاعدة ممارسة اللعبة وتطوير المنتخبات الوطنية.
The Dammam Freestyle Football Championship will kick off tomorrow, hosted at the sports dome from April 16 to 18, for men's categories, under 15 years, and mixed, with a total prize of 40,000 riyals.
The Dammam Freestyle Football Championship is set to feature 4 competitions: the men's "foam ball" category, the men's "cloth ball" category, the under 15 years foam category, and the mixed cloth category.
In the men's "foam ball" category, 14 teams will compete, divided into two groups, with their matches taking place on Thursday, while the final rounds and the determination of the champion will be held on Friday. In the men's "cloth ball" category, 14 teams will also compete, divided into two groups, with their matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
In the under 15 years category, 3 teams will compete for the cup, with matches taking place on Saturday, while the "mixed cloth" category will see competition among 5 teams, also occurring on Saturday, the "final day."
The Dammam Championship is part of the Saudi Freestyle Football Federation's calendar for April, which includes training activities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, aimed at honing players' skills and discovering more talents, contributing to the expansion of the game's practice base and the development of national teams.