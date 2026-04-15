تنطلق، غدًا، منافسات بطولة الدمام لكرة المناورة، والتي تحتضنها القبة الرياضية خلال الفترة من 16 إلى 18 أبريل الجاري، لفئات الرجال، تحت 15 عامًا والمختلط، بإجمالي جوائز 40 ألف ريال.


ومن المقرر أن تشهد بطولة الدمام لكرة المناورة 4 منافسات، وهي منافسات فئة الرجال "الكرة الفوم"، فئة الرجال "الكرة كلوث"، فئة تحت 15 عامًا فوم، وفئة المكس كلوث.


ويتنافس في فئة الرجال "الكرة الفوم" 14 فريقًا تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين لتقام منافساتهم يوم الخميس، على أن تقام الأدوار النهائية وتحديد البطل يوم الجمعة، وفي منافسات فئة الرجال "الكرة كلوث" يتنافس 14 فريقًا تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين، حيث تقام منافساتهم يومي الجمعة والسبت.


وفي منافسات فئة تحت 15 عامًا تتنافس 3 فرق على الكأس، حيث تقام المواجهات يوم السبت، فيما تجرى منافسات فئة "المكس كلوث" بين 5 فرق، وتجرى كذلك يوم السبت "اليوم الختامي".


وتأتي بطولة الدمام ضمن روزنامة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة المناورة خلال شهر أبريل، والتي تتضمن فعاليات تدريبية في كل من الرياض، جدة، والدمام؛ بهدف صقل مهارات اللاعبين واكتشاف المزيد من المواهب، بما يسهم في توسيع قاعدة ممارسة اللعبة وتطوير المنتخبات الوطنية.