Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli's management has postponed consideration of extending and renewing player contracts, in addition to any decisions regarding the release of some players during the current period, as part of a complete focus on the upcoming commitments.



According to a special source for "Okaz," the current direction within the club is focused on preparing the team both technically and mentally to continue competing for titles, given the critical phase of the season at both local and continental levels.



The sports management is working to provide stability within the team, which contributes to achieving the set goals, foremost of which is competing for the title of the Roshen Saudi League, along with the AFC Champions League for elite teams.