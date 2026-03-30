علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة الأهلي أجلت النظر في ملفات تمديد وتجديد عقود اللاعبين، إضافة إلى أي قرارات تتعلق بالاستغناء عن خدمات بعض العناصر خلال الفترة الحالية، وذلك في إطار التركيز الكامل على الاستحقاقات القادمة.


وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، التوجه الحالي داخل النادي ينصب على تهيئة الفريق فنياً وذهنياً لمواصلة المنافسة على البطولات، في ظل المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم على المستويين المحلي والقاري.


وتعمل الإدارة الرياضية على توفير الاستقرار داخل الفريق، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف المرسومة، وفي مقدمتها المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن السعودي، إلى جانب بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.