علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة الأهلي أجلت النظر في ملفات تمديد وتجديد عقود اللاعبين، إضافة إلى أي قرارات تتعلق بالاستغناء عن خدمات بعض العناصر خلال الفترة الحالية، وذلك في إطار التركيز الكامل على الاستحقاقات القادمة.
وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، التوجه الحالي داخل النادي ينصب على تهيئة الفريق فنياً وذهنياً لمواصلة المنافسة على البطولات، في ظل المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم على المستويين المحلي والقاري.
وتعمل الإدارة الرياضية على توفير الاستقرار داخل الفريق، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف المرسومة، وفي مقدمتها المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن السعودي، إلى جانب بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli's management has postponed consideration of extending and renewing player contracts, in addition to any decisions regarding the release of some players during the current period, as part of a complete focus on the upcoming commitments.
According to a special source for "Okaz," the current direction within the club is focused on preparing the team both technically and mentally to continue competing for titles, given the critical phase of the season at both local and continental levels.
The sports management is working to provide stability within the team, which contributes to achieving the set goals, foremost of which is competing for the title of the Roshen Saudi League, along with the AFC Champions League for elite teams.