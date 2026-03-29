أعلن نادي النصر، اليوم (الأحد)، إصابة حارس مرمى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مبارك البوعينين بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة.

بيان النصر

وقال النادي، في بيان عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية تعرّض لاعب الفريق الأول مبارك البوعينين لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، وسيجري اللاعب عملية جراحية يتبعها برنامج تأهيلي».

«ضربتين في الراس»

وجاءت إصابة البوعينين بعد نحو شهر واحد من إصابة الحارس راغد النجار بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، وخضوعه لعملية جراحية.

النصر يستعد لمواجهة النجمة

ويستعد النصر لمواجهة النجمة يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من بطولة دوري روشن السعودي، ويستهدف «العالمي» تحقيق الفوز لتحصين الصدارة.

ويتصدر النصر جدول الترتيب برصيد 47 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال، صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يأتي النجمة في المركز الـ18 (الأخير) بثماني نقاط.