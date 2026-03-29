أعلن نادي النصر، اليوم (الأحد)، إصابة حارس مرمى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مبارك البوعينين بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة.
بيان النصر
وقال النادي، في بيان عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية تعرّض لاعب الفريق الأول مبارك البوعينين لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، وسيجري اللاعب عملية جراحية يتبعها برنامج تأهيلي».
«ضربتين في الراس»
وجاءت إصابة البوعينين بعد نحو شهر واحد من إصابة الحارس راغد النجار بقطع في الرباط الصليبي للركبة، وخضوعه لعملية جراحية.
النصر يستعد لمواجهة النجمة
ويستعد النصر لمواجهة النجمة يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من بطولة دوري روشن السعودي، ويستهدف «العالمي» تحقيق الفوز لتحصين الصدارة.
ويتصدر النصر جدول الترتيب برصيد 47 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال، صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يأتي النجمة في المركز الـ18 (الأخير) بثماني نقاط.
Al-Nasr Club announced today (Sunday) that the first team goalkeeper Mubarak Al-Bouainin has suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee.
Al-Nasr Statement
The club stated in a statement via its social media accounts: "Medical examinations revealed that first team player Mubarak Al-Bouainin has sustained a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee, and the player will undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation program."
"Two Hits to the Head"
Al-Bouainin's injury came about a month after goalkeeper Raghd Al-Najjar suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee and underwent surgery.
Al-Nasr Prepares to Face Al-Najma
Al-Nasr is preparing to face Al-Najma next Friday, as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi League, aiming for "The Global" to secure victory to strengthen their lead.
Al-Nasr tops the standings with 47 points, three points ahead of their closest competitor Al-Hilal, who is in second place, while Al-Najma is in 18th place (last) with eight points.