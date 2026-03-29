Al-Nasr Club announced today (Sunday) that the first team goalkeeper Mubarak Al-Bouainin has suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee.

Al-Nasr Statement

The club stated in a statement via its social media accounts: "Medical examinations revealed that first team player Mubarak Al-Bouainin has sustained a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee, and the player will undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation program."

"Two Hits to the Head"

Al-Bouainin's injury came about a month after goalkeeper Raghd Al-Najjar suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee and underwent surgery.

Al-Nasr Prepares to Face Al-Najma

Al-Nasr is preparing to face Al-Najma next Friday, as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi League, aiming for "The Global" to secure victory to strengthen their lead.

Al-Nasr tops the standings with 47 points, three points ahead of their closest competitor Al-Hilal, who is in second place, while Al-Najma is in 18th place (last) with eight points.