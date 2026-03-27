أشاد مدرب منتخب مصر حسام حسن بقوة الأخضر السعودي قبل المباراة الودية التي ستجمع المنتخبين اليوم (الجمعة) على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.

وقال حسام حسن خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المباراة: «مواجهة المنتخب السعودي مفيدة وقوية للغاية قبل كأس العالم، والمباراة تجمع بين منتخبين عربيين كبيرين ونحن دائماً نلعب من أجل الفوز وتحقيق أقصى استفادة قبل المشاركة في المونديال».

الضغط الجماهيري دافع إضافي

وأضاف حسام حسن: «سنسعى للاستفادة من الضغط الجماهيري الكبير في المباراة لأنه يمنح اللاعبين دوافع إضافية لتقديم أفضل أداء رغم تعرضنا لبعض الإرهاق بسبب السفر وتأخر الطائرة نتيجة الأحوال الجوية».

غياب صلاح والدوسري «خسارة فنية»

وختم مدرب مصر حديثه قائلاً: «غياب محمد صلاح عن منتخب مصر مؤثر بالطبع؛ لأنه قائد الفريق ولاعب مهم ونتمنى وجود جميع اللاعبين معنا وأن يكونوا في أفضل حالة فنية وبدنية، كما أن غياب نجم منتخب السعودية سالم الدوسري مؤثر أيضاً؛ لأنه أفضل لاعب في آسيا».