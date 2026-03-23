All eyes are on Portuguese full-back João Cancelo, who is on loan from Saudi Al-Hilal to Spanish Barcelona, after recent developments revealed serious moves from Barcelona to keep him in their squad, even if it requires a "financial sacrifice" from the player himself.



The story began when Hansi Flick agreed to bring Cancelo during last winter's transfer window, considering it an opportunity in the market, although his priority was to sign a center-back. Over time, the scene within the Catalan team changed; Flick succeeded in utilizing his defensive elements, which granted him greater flexibility and made Cancelo a preferred tactical piece due to his ability to play in multiple positions, in addition to his offensive contributions.



The player's return to Barcelona was not ordinary; it was driven by Cancelo's clear desire to wear the Catalan shirt again, to the extent that he accepted to forgo part of his salary with Al-Hilal, taking advantage of the absence of some key players in the back line. This insistence, along with the coaching staff's conviction, prompted Barcelona's management to open the file for his continuation beyond the loan.



However, the real obstacle to Barcelona's moves remains in Riyadh, where the player is contracted with Al-Hilal until the summer of 2027, giving "the leader" a clear negotiating advantage. Nevertheless, Barcelona is planning a bold scenario that involves attempting to acquire the player for free, a condition that puts the ball in Al-Hilal's court, which had invested around 25 million euros to sign him from Manchester City.



The challenges do not stop there, as the Spanish club is also seeking to restructure the player's salary to align with its financial policy, meaning that Cancelo may have to make another concession, this time regarding his annual income, which exceeds 12 million euros, in exchange for a contract extending for two seasons at "Camp Nou".



Between Barcelona's desire and the player's willingness to sacrifice, Al-Hilal holds the decisive card, in a scene that reflects a quiet struggle between two different projects; one seeking technical stability, while the other does not seem ready to easily part with one of its most prominent assets.