تتجه الأنظار إلى الظهير البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو المعار من الهلال السعودي إلى برشلونة الإسباني، بعدما كشفت التطورات الأخيرة عن تحركات جادة من برشلونة لإبقائه ضمن صفوفه، حتى وإن تطلب الأمر «تضحية مالية» من اللاعب نفسه.


القصة بدأت حين وافق هانزي فليك على استقدام كانسيلو خلال ميركاتو الشتاء الماضي، باعتباره فرصة في السوق، رغم أن أولويته كانت التعاقد مع قلب دفاع. ومع مرور الوقت، تغيّر المشهد داخل الفريق الكتالوني؛ إذ نجح فليك في توظيف عناصره الدفاعية، ما منحه مرونة أكبر، وجعل من كانسيلو قطعة تكتيكية مفضلة بفضل قدرته على اللعب في أكثر من مركز، إضافة إلى إسهاماته الهجومية.


عودة اللاعب إلى برشلونة لم تكن عادية، بل جاءت مدفوعة برغبة واضحة من كانسيلو في ارتداء القميص الكتالوني مجددًا، إلى درجة قبوله التنازل عن جزء من راتبه مع الهلال، مستغلًا فرصة غياب بعض العناصر الأساسية في الخط الخلفي. هذا الإصرار، إلى جانب اقتناع الجهاز الفني، دفع إدارة برشلونة لفتح ملف استمراره لما بعد الإعارة.


لكن العقبة الحقيقية أمام تحركات البارسا، تبقى في الرياض، حيث يرتبط اللاعب بعقد مع الهلال حتى صيف 2027، ما يمنح «الزعيم» أفضلية تفاوضية واضحة. ورغم ذلك، يخطط برشلونة لسيناريو جريء يتمثل في محاولة ضم اللاعب دون مقابل، وهو شرط يضع الكرة في ملعب الهلال، الذي كان قد استثمر نحو 25 مليون يورو للتعاقد معه قادمًا من مانشستر سيتي.


ولا تقف التحديات عند هذا الحد، إذ يسعى النادي الإسباني أيضًا لإعادة هيكلة راتب اللاعب ليتماشى مع سياسته المالية، ما يعني أن كانسيلو قد يضطر لتقديم تنازل جديد، هذه المرة على مستوى دخله السنوي الذي يتجاوز 12 مليون يورو، مقابل الحصول على عقد يمتد لموسمين في «كامب نو».


وبين رغبة برشلونة، واستعداد اللاعب للتضحية، يتمسك الهلال بورقة الحسم، في مشهد يعكس صراعًا هادئًا بين مشروعين مختلفين؛ أحدهما يبحث عن الاستقرار الفني، والآخر لا يبدو مستعدًا للتفريط في أحد أبرز أصوله بسهولة.