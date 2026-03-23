أفادت تقارير إعلامية دولية بأن محكمة التحكيم الرياضي (CAS) باتت محوراً للنزاع القانوني حول لقب كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025، بعد أن تقدمت السنغال بشكوى ضد قرار الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) القاضي بمنح اللقب للمغرب بعد سحبه من المنتخب السنغالي. وتكشف هذه التطورات حالة من الترقب والجدل القانوني، إذ أشارت المصادر إلى أن المحكمة قد اتخذت إجراءً تحفظياً يقضي بتعليق تنفيذ قرار لجنة الاستئناف في الكاف إلى حين الفصل النهائي في القضية، ما يضع اللقب في حالة «تعليق قانوني» لحين صدور الحكم النهائي.


وتعود الأزمة إلى المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت في الرباط يوم 18 يناير الماضي، حين انسحب لاعبو السنغال احتجاجاً على قرارين تحكيميين متتاليين، تمثل الأول في إلغاء هدف لصالحهم، والثاني باحتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب، قبل أن يعود الفريق السنغالي لاستكمال اللقاء بقيادة ساديو ماني. ورغم تسجيل السنغال الفوز 1-0 في الأشواط الإضافية، ألغت لجنة الاستئناف النتيجة لاحقاً واعتبرت المغرب فائزاً 3-0، مستندةً في قرارها إلى سلوك لاعبي السنغال أثناء المباراة.


وفي خطوة لتعزيز موقفها القانوني، تلقت السنغال دعماً غير مسبوق من جنوب أفريقيا، إذ أعلن وزير الرياضة والفنون والثقافة جيتون ماكنزي استعداد بلاده لتقديم الدعم القانوني الكامل للسنغال أمام محكمة التحكيم الرياضي، مؤكداً أن «السنغال هي بطلة أفريقيا لأن مباريات كرة القدم لا تُكسب في غرف الاجتماعات». وأوضح ماكنزي أن بلاده ستستعين بأفضل المحامين المتاحين لضمان حماية الحقوق القانونية للمنتخب السنغالي، في مؤشر على تزايد أهمية النزاع وأبعاده القارية.


حتى الآن، لم تصدر محكمة التحكيم الرياضي أي بيان رسمي يؤكد قبول الشكوى أو تجميد قرار الكاف، ما يترك الملف معلقاً قانونياً وسط ترقب جماهيري وقانوني واسع. ويُتوقع أن تستغرق المحكمة بين 6 و9 أشهر لإصدار حكم نهائي، بعد الاستماع لكافة الأطراف المعنية، بما في ذلك السنغال والمغرب والكاف، ما يسلط الضوء على حجم التحدي القانوني الذي يواجه كرة القدم الأفريقية في ما يتعلق بالمصداقية والحوكمة.


في ظل هذه التعقيدات، يظل اللقب معلقاً بين تمسك المغرب بالتتويج التاريخي وإصرار السنغال على استعادة حقها، في حين يتحول الملف إلى اختبار صارم لمبادئ العدالة الرياضية في القارة الأفريقية، ويضع الأوساط الرياضية أمام سؤال محوري حول مدى استقلالية المؤسسات القضائية الرياضية وقدرتها على الفصل في النزاعات الكبرى.