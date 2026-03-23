International media reports indicate that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has become the center of a legal dispute over the title of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, after Senegal filed a complaint against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the title to Morocco after it was withdrawn from the Senegalese team. These developments reveal a state of anticipation and legal controversy, as sources indicated that the court has taken a precautionary measure to suspend the implementation of the CAF Appeals Committee's decision until a final ruling on the case is made, placing the title in a state of "legal suspension" until the final judgment is issued.



The crisis dates back to the final match held in Rabat on January 18, when Senegalese players withdrew in protest against two consecutive refereeing decisions, the first being the annulment of a goal in their favor, and the second being the awarding of a penalty to Morocco, before the Senegalese team returned to complete the match under the leadership of Sadio Mané. Despite Senegal winning 1-0 in extra time, the Appeals Committee later annulled the result and declared Morocco the winner 3-0, basing its decision on the behavior of the Senegalese players during the match.



In a move to strengthen its legal position, Senegal received unprecedented support from South Africa, as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gaiton Mackenzie announced his country's readiness to provide full legal support to Senegal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, affirming that "Senegal is the African champion because football matches are not won in meeting rooms." Mackenzie clarified that his country would enlist the best available lawyers to ensure the protection of the legal rights of the Senegalese team, indicating the growing importance of the dispute and its continental implications.



So far, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has not issued any official statement confirming the acceptance of the complaint or the suspension of the CAF's decision, leaving the case legally pending amid widespread public and legal anticipation. It is expected that the court will take between 6 to 9 months to issue a final ruling after hearing from all parties involved, including Senegal, Morocco, and CAF, highlighting the scale of the legal challenge facing African football regarding credibility and governance.



In light of these complexities, the title remains suspended between Morocco's insistence on the historic championship and Senegal's determination to reclaim its rights, while the case turns into a strict test of the principles of sports justice in the African continent, posing a fundamental question to the sports community about the independence of sports judicial institutions and their ability to resolve major disputes.