The Al-Khulood team has qualified for the final of the King Abdulaziz Cup for the first time in its history after defeating its guest, Al-Ittihad, in a penalty shootout 7/6 (2/2) in the match held at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass during the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup.



Goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cuozani led his team, Al-Khulood, to the final of the most prestigious cup after his outstanding performance in the penalty shootout, saving two penalty kicks. The match saw Al-Ittihad take the lead first with a goal from Moussa Diaby, who struck a powerful ground shot (40'). In the second half, Al-Khulood managed to equalize through Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah (73'), leading both teams to extra time. Al-Ittihad regained the lead again through Steven Bergwijn (96'), but Al-Khulood equalized once more with a goal from Adam Peery (111'), forcing the teams to a penalty shootout. Al-Khulood successfully converted five penalty kicks through: Benas, Joga, Edgaras, Abdulrahman Al-Dosari, and Cortajarena, while Giomber missed a penalty. For Al-Ittihad, Fabinho, Pereira, Metai, and Saleh Al-Shehri successfully scored, while both Hossam Aouar and Moussa Diaby missed their penalties.