تأهل فريق الخلود لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين لأول مرة في تاريخه بعد فوزه على ضيفه الاتحاد بركلات الترجيح 7/6 (2/2) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس في نصف نهائي أغلى الكؤوس.
قاد الحارس خوان بابلو كوزاني فريقه الخلود لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بعد تألقه في ركلات الترجيح بتصديه لركلتي جزاء، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الاتحاد بالتسجيل أولاً عن طريق موسى ديابي الذي سدد كرة قوية أرضية (د: 40)، وفي الشوط الثاني تمكن الخلود من العودة عن طريق عبدالعزيز العليوة (د: 73)، ليلجأ الفريقان للأشواط الإضافية، ليتقدم الاتحاد مجدداً عن طريق ستيفن بيرجوين (د: 96)، ولكن الخلود أدرك التعادل مجدداً بواسطة آدم بييري (د: 111)، ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح، وتمكن الخلود من تسجيل خمس ركلات ترجيح عن طريق كل من: بيناس وجوجا وإدغاراس وعبدالرحمن الدوسري وكورتاجارينا، فيما أضاع جيومبر ركلة ترجيحية، وسجل للاتحاد بنجاح كل من: فابينيو وبيريرا وميتاي وصالح الشهري، فيما أضاع كل من: حسام عوار وموسى ديابي.
The Al-Khulood team has qualified for the final of the King Abdulaziz Cup for the first time in its history after defeating its guest, Al-Ittihad, in a penalty shootout 7/6 (2/2) in the match held at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass during the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup.
Goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cuozani led his team, Al-Khulood, to the final of the most prestigious cup after his outstanding performance in the penalty shootout, saving two penalty kicks. The match saw Al-Ittihad take the lead first with a goal from Moussa Diaby, who struck a powerful ground shot (40'). In the second half, Al-Khulood managed to equalize through Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah (73'), leading both teams to extra time. Al-Ittihad regained the lead again through Steven Bergwijn (96'), but Al-Khulood equalized once more with a goal from Adam Peery (111'), forcing the teams to a penalty shootout. Al-Khulood successfully converted five penalty kicks through: Benas, Joga, Edgaras, Abdulrahman Al-Dosari, and Cortajarena, while Giomber missed a penalty. For Al-Ittihad, Fabinho, Pereira, Metai, and Saleh Al-Shehri successfully scored, while both Hossam Aouar and Moussa Diaby missed their penalties.