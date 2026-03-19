تأهل فريق الخلود لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين لأول مرة في تاريخه بعد فوزه على ضيفه الاتحاد بركلات الترجيح 7/6 (2/2) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس في نصف نهائي أغلى الكؤوس.


قاد الحارس خوان بابلو كوزاني فريقه الخلود لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بعد تألقه في ركلات الترجيح بتصديه لركلتي جزاء، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الاتحاد بالتسجيل أولاً عن طريق موسى ديابي الذي سدد كرة قوية أرضية (د: 40)، وفي الشوط الثاني تمكن الخلود من العودة عن طريق عبدالعزيز العليوة (د: 73)، ليلجأ الفريقان للأشواط الإضافية، ليتقدم الاتحاد مجدداً عن طريق ستيفن بيرجوين (د: 96)، ولكن الخلود أدرك التعادل مجدداً بواسطة آدم بييري (د: 111)، ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح، وتمكن الخلود من تسجيل خمس ركلات ترجيح عن طريق كل من: بيناس وجوجا وإدغاراس وعبدالرحمن الدوسري وكورتاجارينا، فيما أضاع جيومبر ركلة ترجيحية، وسجل للاتحاد بنجاح كل من: فابينيو وبيريرا وميتاي وصالح الشهري، فيما أضاع كل من: حسام عوار وموسى ديابي.