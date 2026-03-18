في قمة كروية جديدة لن يُقبل فيها القسمة على اثنين، يحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الأهلي عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
يدخل صاحب الأرض والجمهور فريق الأهلي هذا اللقاء بعد مشوار حافل بدأه بفوز قوي على مضيفه العربي بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل وذلك في دور الـ32 للمسابقة، ومن ثم انتصر على مضيفه الباطن بثلاثية نظيفة في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي وفي أقوى المواجهات التي لعبها الأهلي تمكّن من الانتصار على ضيفه القادسية بركلات الترجيح (5/ 4) بعد أن تعادلا بثلاثة أهداف لكل منهما، واستطاع الأهلي أن يسجل 11 هدفاً واستقبلت شباكه 3 أهداف، ويسعى الأهلي لاستغلال عاملَي الأرض والجمهور للتغلب على الهلال والوصول إلى النهائي منذ 9 سنوات عندما تأهل إلى نهائي نسخة 2016-2017، وكان آخر لقب حققه الأهلي في المسابقة الأغلى في نسخة 2015-2016 بفوزه على النصر.
فيما يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بعد بداية هادئة بالفوز على مضيفيه العدالة (دور الـ32)، والأخدود (دور الـ16) بذات النتيجة بهدف دون مقابل، وفي دور ربع النهائي سحق الهلال ضيفه الفتح بأربعة أهداف لهدف، واستطاع الهلال أن يسجل 6 أهداف واستقبل هدفاً واحداً، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة للفوز والعودة للنهائي بعد أن غادر في الموسم الماضي من دور الـ8 على يد حامل اللقب فريق الاتحاد.
الفريقان:
الأهلي × الهلال
ملعب الإنماء بجدة
التوقيت: 10:00م
In a new football summit that cannot be divided in two, Al-Hilal team will be a heavy guest to their counterpart Al-Ahli at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Wednesday) in the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The home team, Al-Ahli, enters this match after a remarkable journey that began with a strong victory over their host Al-Arabi with a score of five goals to none in the Round of 32 of the tournament. They then won against their host Al-Batin with a clean three-goal victory in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, in the strongest match that Al-Ahli played, they managed to defeat their guest Al-Qadisiyah on penalties (5/4) after both teams drew three goals each. Al-Ahli has scored 11 goals and conceded 3 goals, and they aim to exploit the home ground and crowd factors to overcome Al-Hilal and reach the final for the first time in 9 years since they qualified for the final in the 2016-2017 edition. The last title Al-Ahli won in this prestigious tournament was in the 2015-2016 edition by defeating Al-Nassr.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal enters this match after a calm start, winning against their hosts Al-Adalah (Round of 32) and Al-Akhidood (Round of 16) with the same score of one goal to none. In the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal crushed their guest Al-Fateh with a score of four goals to one. Al-Hilal has scored 6 goals and conceded one goal, and they aspire to win tonight and return to the final after being eliminated last season in the Round of 8 by the defending champion, Al-Ittihad.
The teams:
Al-Ahli × Al-Hilal
Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah
Time: 10:00 PM