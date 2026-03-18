في قمة كروية جديدة لن يُقبل فيها القسمة على اثنين، يحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الأهلي عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.

يدخل صاحب الأرض والجمهور فريق الأهلي هذا اللقاء بعد مشوار حافل بدأه بفوز قوي على مضيفه العربي بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل وذلك في دور الـ32 للمسابقة، ومن ثم انتصر على مضيفه الباطن بثلاثية نظيفة في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي وفي أقوى المواجهات التي لعبها الأهلي تمكّن من الانتصار على ضيفه القادسية بركلات الترجيح (5/ 4) بعد أن تعادلا بثلاثة أهداف لكل منهما، واستطاع الأهلي أن يسجل 11 هدفاً واستقبلت شباكه 3 أهداف، ويسعى الأهلي لاستغلال عاملَي الأرض والجمهور للتغلب على الهلال والوصول إلى النهائي منذ 9 سنوات عندما تأهل إلى نهائي نسخة 2016-2017، وكان آخر لقب حققه الأهلي في المسابقة الأغلى في نسخة 2015-2016 بفوزه على النصر.

فيما يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بعد بداية هادئة بالفوز على مضيفيه العدالة (دور الـ32)، والأخدود (دور الـ16) بذات النتيجة بهدف دون مقابل، وفي دور ربع النهائي سحق الهلال ضيفه الفتح بأربعة أهداف لهدف، واستطاع الهلال أن يسجل 6 أهداف واستقبل هدفاً واحداً، ويطمح في لقاء الليلة للفوز والعودة للنهائي بعد أن غادر في الموسم الماضي من دور الـ8 على يد حامل اللقب فريق الاتحاد.

الفريقان:

الأهلي × الهلال

ملعب الإنماء بجدة

التوقيت: 10:00م