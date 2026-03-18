In a new football summit that cannot be divided in two, Al-Hilal team will be a heavy guest to their counterpart Al-Ahli at exactly 10:00 PM tonight (Wednesday) in the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The home team, Al-Ahli, enters this match after a remarkable journey that began with a strong victory over their host Al-Arabi with a score of five goals to none in the Round of 32 of the tournament. They then won against their host Al-Batin with a clean three-goal victory in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, in the strongest match that Al-Ahli played, they managed to defeat their guest Al-Qadisiyah on penalties (5/4) after both teams drew three goals each. Al-Ahli has scored 11 goals and conceded 3 goals, and they aim to exploit the home ground and crowd factors to overcome Al-Hilal and reach the final for the first time in 9 years since they qualified for the final in the 2016-2017 edition. The last title Al-Ahli won in this prestigious tournament was in the 2015-2016 edition by defeating Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal enters this match after a calm start, winning against their hosts Al-Adalah (Round of 32) and Al-Akhidood (Round of 16) with the same score of one goal to none. In the quarter-finals, Al-Hilal crushed their guest Al-Fateh with a score of four goals to one. Al-Hilal has scored 6 goals and conceded one goal, and they aspire to win tonight and return to the final after being eliminated last season in the Round of 8 by the defending champion, Al-Ittihad.

The teams:

Al-Ahli × Al-Hilal

Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah

Time: 10:00 PM