The national coach Mazen Bahkli confirmed that the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khulood in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup holds great importance for the Al-Ittihad team, which is striving to regain the confidence of its fans and continue competing for the cup title.



Bahkli explained to “Okaz” that Al-Ittihad enters the match as one of the top contenders for the title, pointing out that the team has players with significant experience in handling such matches, which may give them an advantage in controlling the flow of the game.



He added that one of Al-Ittihad's main strengths is set pieces, along with their ability to capitalize on crosses, especially with striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who excels at dealing with headers inside the penalty area. He also indicated that the team has not performed to the expected level from some of its foreign players, such as Moussa Diaby and Steven Bergwijn, while player Hossam Aouar misses the presence of Karim Benzema in receiving and possessing the ball.



Bahkli noted that Al-Khulood may rely on a counter-attacking style and exploiting spaces, which could complicate Al-Ittihad's task at certain moments in the match, especially if the opponent succeeds in closing down spaces and forcing Al-Ittihad to rely more on crosses.



Bahkli affirmed that Al-Ittihad has the ability to decide the match in their favor if they capitalize on their attacking strengths, emphasizing that such encounters require high concentration and taking advantage of available opportunities.