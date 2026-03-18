أكد المدرب الوطني مازن بهكلي، أن مواجهة الاتحاد والخلود في نصف نهائي كأس الملك، تحمل أهمية كبيرة للفريق الاتحادي الساعي إلى استعادة ثقة جماهيره ومواصلة المنافسة على لقب الكأس.
وأوضح بهكلي لـ«عكاظ» أن الاتحاد يدخل المواجهة وهو أحد أبرز المنافسين على الحصول على اللقب، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق يمتلك عناصر ذات خبرة كبيرة في التعامل مع مثل هذه المباريات، الأمر الذي قد يمنحه أفضلية في السيطرة على مجريات اللقاء.
وأضاف أن من أبرز نقاط قوة الاتحاد الكرات الثابتة، إلى جانب قدرته على استثمار الكرات العرضية بوجود المهاجم يوسف النصيري الذي يجيد التعامل مع الكرات الرأسية داخل منطقة الجزاء، مبيناً في الوقت ذاته أن الفريق لم يظهر بالشكل الفني المتوقع من بعض لاعبيه الأجانب، مثل موسى ديابي وستيفن بيرغوين، فيما اللاعب حسام عوار يفتقد إلى اللاعب كريم بنزيما في استلام الكرة والاستحواذ على الكرة.
وأشار بهكلي إلى أن الخلود قد يعتمد على أسلوب الهجمات المرتدة واستغلال المساحات، وهو ما قد يصعّب مهمة الاتحاد في بعض فترات المباراة، خصوصاً إذا نجح المنافس في إغلاق المساحات وإجبار الاتحاد على الاعتماد بشكل أكبر على الكرات العرضية.
وأكد بهكلي أن الاتحاد يمتلك القدرة على حسم المباراة في حال استثمر نقاط قوته الهجومية، لافتاً إلى أن مثل هذه المواجهات تتطلب تركيزاً عالياً واستغلال الفرص المتاحة.
The national coach Mazen Bahkli confirmed that the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khulood in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup holds great importance for the Al-Ittihad team, which is striving to regain the confidence of its fans and continue competing for the cup title.
Bahkli explained to “Okaz” that Al-Ittihad enters the match as one of the top contenders for the title, pointing out that the team has players with significant experience in handling such matches, which may give them an advantage in controlling the flow of the game.
He added that one of Al-Ittihad's main strengths is set pieces, along with their ability to capitalize on crosses, especially with striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who excels at dealing with headers inside the penalty area. He also indicated that the team has not performed to the expected level from some of its foreign players, such as Moussa Diaby and Steven Bergwijn, while player Hossam Aouar misses the presence of Karim Benzema in receiving and possessing the ball.
Bahkli noted that Al-Khulood may rely on a counter-attacking style and exploiting spaces, which could complicate Al-Ittihad's task at certain moments in the match, especially if the opponent succeeds in closing down spaces and forcing Al-Ittihad to rely more on crosses.
Bahkli affirmed that Al-Ittihad has the ability to decide the match in their favor if they capitalize on their attacking strengths, emphasizing that such encounters require high concentration and taking advantage of available opportunities.