أعلن النادي الأهلي أن لاعبه صالح أبو الشامات خضع اليوم لعملية جراحية طارئة لاستئصال الزائدة الدودية تكللت بالنجاح.
وأوضح البيان أن اللاعب يقضي حالياً فترة راحة تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي، على أن يبدأ برنامج التعافي خلال الأيام القادمة، تمهيداً لعودته إلى التدريبات الجماعية والانضمام إلى صفوف الفريق في أقرب وقت ممكن.
The Al Ahly Club announced that its player Saleh Abu Al-Shamat underwent an emergency surgery today to remove his appendix, which was successful.
The statement clarified that the player is currently resting under the supervision of the medical staff, and he will begin his recovery program in the coming days, in preparation for his return to team training and joining the squad as soon as possible.