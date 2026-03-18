أعلن النادي الأهلي أن لاعبه صالح أبو الشامات خضع اليوم لعملية جراحية طارئة لاستئصال الزائدة الدودية تكللت بالنجاح.


وأوضح البيان أن اللاعب يقضي حالياً فترة راحة تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي، على أن يبدأ برنامج التعافي خلال الأيام القادمة، تمهيداً لعودته إلى التدريبات الجماعية والانضمام إلى صفوف الفريق في أقرب وقت ممكن.