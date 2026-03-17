تعد إدارة نادي العلا الدقائق والساعات والأيام بانتظار وصول حيثيات قرار لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، الذي أُعلن قبل شهر بقبول استئناف نادي الوحدة ومخالفة نادي العلا لعدم أهلية مشاركة اللاعب ماتيا ناستاسيتش، وإلغاء قرار لجنة الانضباط المؤيد لنادي العلا بصحة مشاركة اللاعب في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين ضمن منافسات دوري يلو 2026.


وتنوي إدارة نادي العلا التوجه لمركز التحكيم الرياضي لنقض قرار لجنة الاستئناف وتطبيق قرار لجنة الانضباط القاضي بصحة مشاركة اللاعب، إلا أنها تجد نفسها غير قادرة بسبب عدم إرسال لجنة الاستئناف حيثيات القرار، وعدم ردها على اتصالات ورسائل إدارة نادي العلا عبر الرسائل النصية أو الإيميل، وهي الخطوة التي تسببت في عرقلة المطالبة بحقوق النادي ومكتسباته، وذلك بحسب مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ».


من جهته، أوضح مستشار «عكاظ» القانوني الدكتور حسن رديف أن قرار لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق إما أن يصدر مشتملاً على الأسباب، أو يصدر دون ذكر أسبابه، وفي حالة عدم ذكر الأسباب يحق للنادي طلب أسباب القرار للاستئناف عليه خلال 3 أيام من تاريخ الإخطار بقرار لجنة الانضباط، وبعد استلام أسباب القرار يحق له الاستئناف خلال يومين من تاريخ استلام القرار، ولها 3 أيام غير اليومين السابقين لتقديم أسباب الاستئناف للجنة الاستئناف.


أما بشأن المدة التي يجب أن يصدر فيها قرار لجنة الاستئناف بشكل عام، لم تحدد المدة التي يجب عليها أن تصدر قرارها فيها، باستثناء مباريات خروج المغلوب التي يجب أن تصدر اللجنة قرارها قبل المباراة القادمة.