The management of Al-Ula Club is counting the minutes, hours, and days in anticipation of the arrival of the reasoning behind the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Saudi Football Federation, which was announced a month ago regarding the acceptance of Al-Wahda Club's appeal and the violation by Al-Ula Club concerning the ineligibility of player Matija Nastasic, as well as the cancellation of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee that supported Al-Ula Club's claim of the player's eligibility to participate in the match between the two teams in the Yelo League 2026.



The management of Al-Ula Club intends to approach the Sports Arbitration Center to overturn the decision of the Appeals Committee and to implement the Disciplinary Committee's decision affirming the player's eligibility to participate. However, they find themselves unable to do so due to the Appeals Committee's failure to send the reasoning for the decision and its lack of response to Al-Ula Club's calls and messages via text or email. This step has hindered the club's ability to claim its rights and benefits, according to exclusive sources for "Okaz".



For his part, the legal advisor for "Okaz," Dr. Hassan Radeef, clarified that the decision of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee must either be issued with reasons included or issued without stating the reasons. In the case of not mentioning the reasons, the club has the right to request the reasons for the decision to appeal within 3 days from the date of notification of the Disciplinary Committee's decision. After receiving the reasons for the decision, the club has the right to appeal within two days from the date of receiving the decision, and it has an additional 3 days, excluding the previous two days, to submit the reasons for the appeal to the Appeals Committee.



As for the duration within which the Appeals Committee's decision should generally be issued, there is no specified timeframe for when it must issue its decision, except for knockout matches, where the committee must issue its decision before the next match.