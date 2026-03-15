قرر المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الفيحاء، السيد بيدرو إيمانويل، منح لاعبي الفريق إجازة لمدة 10 أيام، على أن يستأنف الفريق تدريباته يوم الثلاثاء 24 مارس القادم في مقر النادي.


ويأتي هذا القرار بعد الأداء المميز الذي قدمه الفريق أخيرا، حيث حقق الفيحاء فوزًا تاريخيًا على نادي الاتفاق بهدف نظيف، خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. وسجل هدف اللقاء الوحيد اللاعب ألفا سيميدو في الدقيقة 21، ليرتفع رصيد الفيحاء إلى 33 نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما بقي الاتفاق في المركز السابع برصيد 39 نقطة.


ويمثل هذا الانتصار أول فوز للفيحاء على الاتفاق على أرض ملعب مدينة المجمعة، ليكسر عقدة الانتصارات التي لازمت مواجهاته السابقة أمام الفريق ذاته خلال السنوات الماضية، حيث شهدت المباريات الثماني السابقة بين الفريقين تفوق الاتفاق بثلاثة انتصارات مقابل أربعة تعادلات.