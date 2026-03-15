The head coach of the first football team of Al-Fayha Club, Mr. Pedro Emanuel, has decided to grant the players a 10-day vacation, with the team resuming training on Tuesday, March 24, at the club's headquarters.



This decision comes after the impressive performance the team has shown recently, as Al-Fayha achieved a historic victory over Al-Ettifaq with a score of 1-0 during the match held at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, as part of the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League. The only goal of the match was scored by player Alfa Semedo in the 21st minute, raising Al-Fayha's points to 33 in ninth place, while Al-Ettifaq remained in seventh place with 39 points.



This victory represents Al-Fayha's first win over Al-Ettifaq at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, breaking the winless streak that had plagued their previous encounters against the same team in recent years, where the previous eight matches between the two teams saw Al-Ettifaq prevail with three victories and four draws.